Large Tree Falls on Salisbury House, Sparks Fire

One Dead in Fatal Crash in Milton
MILTON, DE (PRESS RELEASE) – Delaware State Police are investigating a fatal motor vehicle collision...
WGMD Radio
3 Vehicle Crash North of Millsboro Leaves 1 Injured
Delaware State Police were called to Route 113 and Governor Stockley Road just after 6 Friday night for a vehicle crash. Police tell The Talk of Delmarva that three vehicles were involved and one driver – a 23 year old woman from Delmar, MD received minor injuries. No others requested medical attention. Police say everyone was properly restrained. The investigation into the cause of the crash is continuing.
WMDT.com
Victim identified in fatal Milton crash
MILTON, Del. – Delaware State Police have identified the victim of a fatal crash that happened in Milton on Saturday. The victim has been identified as 20-year-old Jennifer Urias Tacuri of Woodbridge, Virginia. There have been no updates on the condition of any of the others injured in the crash.
WBOC
Va. Woman Killed in Early Morning Milton Crash
MILTON, Del.- A Virginia woman was killed in an early morning crash in Milton. Delaware State Police say just after 7 a.m. a silver 2014 Toyota Corolla was going eastbound on Milton Ellendale Hwy. approaching the intersection at Mulberry St. At the same time a gray 2016 Chevy Colorado was going westbound approaching the intersection. The Chevy began to turn left onto Mulberry St. when it entered the path of the Toyota. The left of Chevy hit the left side of the Toyota. Both vehicles spun counterclockwise with the Toyota stopping in a grassy area just south of the edge of the highway. The Chevy stopped in the eastbound lane of the highway.
WJLA
Md. beach partially closed after military munitions debris washes ashore: NPS
BERLIN, Md. (7News) — The North Beach swimming area at the Maryland unit of Assateague Island National Seashore is partially closed after the discovery of at least seven pieces of military munitions debris on the beach over the last two weeks, according to the National Park Service. Most of...
WMDT.com
Delaware State Police investigating fatal crash in Milton
MILTON, Del. – Delaware State Police are investigating a fatal crash that happened in Milton Saturday morning. Police say around 7:04 a.m., a 2014 Toyota Corolla was traveling eastbound on Milton Ellendale Highway, approaching the intersection with Mulberry Street. At the same time, a 2016 Chevrolet Colorado was traveling westbound on Milton Ellendale Highway, approaching the same intersection.
WBOC
Fire Destroys Cambridge Home
CAMBRIDGE, Md. - Authorities are investigating an early Tuesday morning fire that left a Cambridge home in ruins. The Maryland State Fire Marshal's Office said it happened shortly after 4 a.m. at a vacant two-story home located at 1100 Race St. It took the Rescue (Cambridge) Fire Department an hour...
Pedestrian Killed After Being Struck By SUV Crossing Busy Leonardtown Intersection
A 42-year-old pedestrian was killed in Maryland after being struck by an SUV near a busy St. Mary’s County intersection, authorities announced. Leonardtown resident Joseph Harry Norris IV, 42, was struck and killed by a woman from Mechanicsville as he was crossing Point Lookout Road on Friday, July 29, according to the sheriff's office.
Two Baby Ospreys Rescued After Home Destroyed When Tree Falls During Storm In Lusby
A pair of osprey lost their home and got trapped near a fallen tree in one fell swoop as recent storms rolled through Maryland and left behind wreckage in some parts of the region. An officer first class from the Maryland Department of Natural Resource Police Department was on patrol...
WMDT.com
Adopt-A-Highway service project honors Snow Hill community pillar
SNOW HILL, Md. – Family, community members, and city officials gathered for a Adopt-A-Highway service project honoring the legacy of Fannie Birckhead. The day included a 2-mile clean up in an effort to keep the area clean, as the day’s namesake was passionate about service and giving back.
foxbaltimore.com
Five more people arrested in Cambridge, Md. homicide, bringing total arrests to nine
DORCHESTER COUNTY, Md. (WBFF) — Maryland State Police say they have arrested five more people in connection with a fatal shooting that happened on the night of July 4 in Dorchester County. Three men were arrested yesterday:. 21-year-old Lawar Turner of Ridgely, Md. 24-year-old Markeem Turner of Denton, Md.
Woman Driving Stolen Car In Maryland Causes Chain-Reaction Crash Near Busy Bridge: Sheriff
A Maryland woman driving a stolen vehicle who was wanted for failing to return a rental car was apprehended after causing a chain-reaction crash that left at least one injured, the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office said. Crownsville resident Jacqueline Darlene Gardiner, 44, was taken into custody and transported to...
WMDT.com
River Games Park ribbon cutting held to celebrate new park on the riverfront in Salisbury
SALISBURY,Md- A new park featuring corn hole, bocce ball, chess, a bar fixture and fire pits had its grand opening in Salisbury Saturday morning, featuring members of the Salisbury City Council to test out all new attractions. At the ribbon-cutting ceremony Mayor Jake Day said the park was an underutilized space and the new park would help to activate it and draw in people to the riverfront.
Cape Gazette
One injured following crash at Cave Neck, Hudson roads
One person was injured July 27 following a two-car crash at the intersection of Cave Neck and Hudson roads. Milton Fire Department firefighters responded to the crash about 11 p.m. and found one vehicle heavily damaged after running into a wooded area, officials said. A Milton fire chief said all occupants were out the the vehicles when emergency responders arrived, and one person was injured. The injured person was taken to Beebe Healthcare for evaluation, officials said. Fire police remained on scene assisting Delaware State Police with traffic control.
talbotspy.org
Historic Cabinetmakers Home Gets a Facelift
The Talbot County Garden Club (TCGC) recently donated $10,000 towards the restoration of Joseph’s Cottage, the home of Joseph Neall, an 18th century cabinetmaker, on the grounds of the Talbot County Historical Society in Easton. Funds were made possible by the recent, successful Talbot County Tour of the Maryland Home & Garden Pilgrimage, which drew more than 1,000 visitors despite miserable weather.
firststateupdate.com
Troopers: Passenger Killed In Fiery Crash In Milford
Delaware State Police are investigating a fatal motor vehicle collision that occurred in the Millsboro area on Wednesday afternoon, according to Senior Corporal Leonard DeMalto. DeMalto said on July 27, 2022, at approximately 3:14 p.m., a white 2019 Kia Optima was traveling eastbound on Mount Joy Road approaching a moderate...
27-Year-Old Milford Man Killed in Fiery Rollover Crash
MILLSBORO, DE – A 27-year-old man from Milford was killed Wednesday afternoon in a single-vehicle...
talbotspy.org
Happiness and Mystery in a Pile of Rare Delmarva Boulders by Dennis Forney
Why does a pile of boulders in a farmer’s front yard in Caroline County, on the road between Denton and Easton, bring an inquiring smile to my face?. Here’s one explanation, involving ice ages, glaciers, millions of years and geologic history. When you’re heating rods of iron in...
Shot fired during assault at Ocean City home on Tuesday
A shot was fired during an assault where one person was pistolwhipped and robbed at an Ocean City home Tuesday night, police reported.
dsp.delaware.gov
Delaware State Police Issue Gold Alert for Missing Sussex County Woman
Delaware State Police Troop 7 is issuing a Gold Alert for 59-year-old Wendy Kovin of Rehoboth Beach, Delaware. Wendy was last contacted in the early morning hours of July 28, 2022, in the Rehoboth Beach area. Attempts to contact or locate Wendy have been unsuccessful, and there is a concern for her safety and well-being.
