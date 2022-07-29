www.geeky-gadgets.com
electrek.co
This 28 mph Italian electric bike offers dual batteries on an eye-popping truss frame
The first time I saw the Fantic ISSIMO electric bike on a trip to Milan last year, I instantly fell in love with the design. And now that the company is offering a 45 km/h (28 mph) version that maxes out the legally allowable speed, I’m even more head over heels for this eye-catching electric bike.
Airvida E1 wearable air purifier and noise cancelling earphones
A unique combination of a wearable air purifier and noise cancelling earphones has been launched by ible has this week in the form of the Airvida E1. Weighing only 42 grams and is comfortable to wear for hours, the battery life can last more than 8 hours when turning on air, purifying, and earphone functions and without music playing music the battery life is extended to more than 30 hours.
Ti Slider Plates Titanium fidget slider helps focus and more
If you enjoy using fidget spinners and other handheld gadgets to help you focus, you might be interested in the new titanium fidget gadget created by 3A Production. Returning to Kickstarter for a 4th time their new Ti Slider Plates Titanium fidget slider is compact and customizable, providing a tactile EDC focus tool With five unique colors to choose from : silver, blue, brown, gold and gasoline.
ROCCAT Kone XP Air Wireless RGB gaming mouse with rapid charge dock
ROCCAT has today launched its new Kone XP Air Wireless gaming mouse complete with rapid charging dock and 29 assignable functions. Equipped with ROCCAT’s Stellar Wireless technology, and Bluetooth connectivity the new gaming mouse is now available to preorder priced at $170 and will start shipping out on August 22 2022.
insideevs.com
The Gravity Concept Bike Is A Versatile 3D-Printed Electric Bicycle
At present, bicycles and e-bikes are one of the best transportation options when it comes to cost and sustainability. Most of the time, though, you are forced to pick between a conventional bike and an electric bike, and you have to make that decision all the way through. Although there are hybrids that blend the two, each has its own shortcomings.
3 reasons you should own a portable power station
Portable power has moved far beyond the charger you carry to recharge your cell phone. With electrical outages becoming more common, the need for backup power is even more important. But power stations are great for more than just emergencies.
Freethink
This portable wind turbine folds up and fits in your backpack
Wind is a big industry. In the U.S., wind is responsible for producing more than 9% of all electricity, and it’s doing so at rates more than 20% cheaper compared to 2010. The natural energy source is big business in physical terms, too: On sprawling wind farms across the nation, turbines tower more than 280 feet into the sky where they exploit the stronger winds found at higher altitudes.
Autoblog
Add this 350-pound-capacity Pro-Lift Tool Cart to your garage at a huge discount
Autoblog may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change. Tool carts and garages go together like peanut butter and jelly. If you even occasionally do some DIY work on your car or house, a tool cart can be indispensable once you start building up a collection of hardware and tools. If your garage is looking a little cluttered lately and you're looking for a solution, this Pro-Lift Tool Cart weighs less than 70 pounds, has a 350-pound capacity, and is currently $186.09 off thanks to a limited-time sale. With 315 Amazon ratings, it's sitting at a score of 4.2 out of 5 stars.
CARS・
watchOS 9 Beta 4 in action (Video)
Last week Apple released a number of new betas, this includes watchOS 9 beta 4, iOS 16 beta 4, iPadOS 16 beta 4, and more. We have already had a look at the new iOS 16 beta 4 and now we get to find out more information about the watchOS 9 beta 4.
Nothing Phone 1 gets durability tested (Video)
The new Nothing Phone 1 smartphone was launched last month, the handset comes with an interesting design with a range of LEDs on the rear. The LEDs on the rear of the handset are used for notifications and now we get to find out how durable the handset is. The...
Fogland ultimate outdoor 100% waterproof backpack
Outdoor adventurers, explorers, campers and those looking for an everyday backpack that is 100% waterproof, may be interested in the new Fogland pack designed to be the ultimate outdoor backpack. Available in two colors and two different sizes offering either 25L or 15L capacity is the backpack has been designed by the engineers from Breakwater Supply based in North Kingstown in the United States.
iVoler Steam Deck Dock offers 4K @ 60Hz, 65w, USB-C, PD3.0
If you have been patiently waiting for Valve to launch its highly anticipated Steam Deck Dock, you may be interested in a 2 native launched by iVoler this week. Offering 3 x USB 3.0 ports, support for 4K @ 60Hz, 65w, and PD3.0 together with the capability to transmit 5Gps data all for just $36.
Deals: 4-in-1 Wireless Charging Station, save 28%
If you are looking for a charger for all of your gadgets, we have an awesome deal on the 4-in-1 Wireless Charging Station in the Geeky Gadgets Deals store this week. The 4-in-1 Wireless Charging Station is available in the Geeky Gadgets Deals store for just $35.99, it normally retails for $49.99.
Pixel Buds Pro wireless earbuds $199
In addition to making their new Pixel 6a phone available to preorder last week Google is also taking preorders for its new Pixel Buds Pro wireless earbuds which allow available to purchase priced at $199 or £179. Features of the Pixel Buds Pro include Active Noise Cancellation with Silent Seal, up to 31 hours of listening time, just say ‘Hey Google‘ for a little help, transparency mode helps you hear what’s outside and wireless charging.
LG 49 inch curved 5120×1440 – 144 Hz display
LG has introduced a new curved display in the form of the 49-inch dual QHD Nano IPS monitor this month offering users a resolution of 5120 x 1440 pixels and the refresh rate of 144 Hz. The 49WQ95C-W monitor features a 32:9 aspect ratio and the panel has a colour gamut that meets 98 percent of the DCI-P3 standard, a contrast ratio of 1000:1 and a typical brightness of 400 cd/m².
CNET
Wipe Your iPad Completely Clean in Just 2 Steps
Getting a new iPad is an exciting time, from comparing specs to unboxing to getting the settings just right. But before you start playing around with all the new features, there is the unavoidable question of what to do with your old iPad. If your iPad is still in working condition, you have several options, like selling it or repurposing it, but before you do anything with your old iPad, you need to erase it and factory-reset it.
Black Ember modular duffel bag
Black Ember has returned to Kickstarter to launch their latest creation in the form of the DEX modular duffel bag which has already raised over $150,000 thanks to over 350 backers with still 29 days remaining. The ninth campaign from Black Ember features to different size modular duffel bags in the form of the DEX 30 and DEX 45.
Pixel Pump open source PCB pick-and-place machine
If you spend your time creating prototype PCB boards all small production runs you may be interested in a new open source manual PCB pick-and-place machine specifically created for “PCB artisans” say it is creators. Launched via the Crowd Supply website the project has already blasted past its required pledge goal with still 27 days remaining. Purchasing options are available from $449 with plenty of additional accessories to purchase separately if desired in the form of a second foot pedal, SMD magazine (8 pack) and more.
Ghostron Traisia electric guitar designed using the golden ratio
The musicians at Doocts based in Tokyo, Japan have designed a new ergonomic electric guitar in the form of the Ghostron Traisia. The new electric guitar features no complex features or novelties and “its true beauty is in its simplicity” says its creators. Designed using the golden ratio the guitar measures 38.7 inches or 984 mm in length and has a width of 13.5 inches or 342 mm and weighs 7.7lbs or 3.5kg. Available in a wide variety of different colors and finishes the electric guitar is available with a choice of pickguard and pickup covers.
6 best washing machines that are affordable and efficient
How lucky we are to have washing machines. These labour-saving appliances have been common in UK homes since the middle of the 20th century. Washing machines may be close to ubiquitous, but many have been kitted out with new features in recent years. Some can be connected to a smartphone to enable remote operation and other advanced features, and many are now equipped with eco settings that limit the energy or water used in each wash. Even more important than newfangled features are a washing machine’s key performance specifications, including its capacity and energy rating. Before you buy a washing...
