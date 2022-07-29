www.behindthesteelcurtain.com
Steelers OC Matt Canada on Mason Rudolph winning the starting job: 'He's got a great shot'
We tried to tell everyone not to forget about Mason Rudolph in the Pittsburgh Steelers quarterack battle. Now, just a week into training camp and it has become clear Rudolph is not taking a backseat to anyone, including Mitch Trubisky and Kenny Pickett. Offensive coordinator Matt Canada was asked about...
Former Bear Trubisky impresses in Thursday training camp
Wednesday's first training camp practice proved to be a rough outing for former Bears, now Steelers quarterback Mitch Trubisky. He completed just two of six passes after a sequence of miscommunication and bad throws. Yet, he made up for it at Thursday's day two practice. According to a Pittsburgh reporter,...
Former Steeler Ramon Foster calls Mason Rudolph a 'damn good quarterback'
Mason Rudolph is the lost guy in the Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback competition at training camp this year. But one of Rudolph’s former teammate, guard Ramon Foster, wants to be sure he endorses Rudolph and thinks he deserves a shot at the starting job. Foster and Rudolph played together on...
Steelers WR Chase Claypool Injured at Practice
The Pittsburgh Steelers added Chase Claypool to their injury list.
Steelers Announce 2022 Hall of Honor Class
LATROBE, PA -- The Pittsburgh Steelers introduced four new members into their Hall of Honor, welcoming team legends back to be enshrined into black and gold history this season. The Steelers' 2022 Hall of Honor class includes running back Ray Matthews, offensive guard Sam Davis, tight end Heath Mille and...
Steelers Bring in Jordan Howard for Tryout
The Pittsburgh Steelers are still looking for options behind Najee Harris as they brought in a few running backs to tryout during mini camp. According to Pro Football Network's Aaron Willson, the team spent the end of the week with runners Jordan Howard and Josh Adams. Howard, still just 27,...
Steelers Training Camp Recap: QBs in the Rain, First Camp Fight
The Pittsburgh Steelers love the rain. Well, at least Mike Tomlin does. As it poured at Saint Vincent College, the head coach was shouting and pumping up his guys, which clearly got the juices flowing. Ask Mason Cole. The quarterbacks struggled, but there were times that left potential. For the...
Notre Dame offers 2023 Pittsburgh quarterback commit Kenny Minchey
The Notre Dame Fighting Irish staff extended an offer to Hendersonville (Tenn.) Pope John Paul II class of 2023 quarterback and Pittsburgh commit Kenny Minchey, the four-star prospect announced Saturday. Minchey, who ranks as the No. 393 and No. 21 quarterback nationally according to the On3 Consensus, committed to Pittsburgh...
Look: Video Of Steelers Fans Lining Up For Camp Going Viral
Steeler fans are excited about watching their team practice at training camp on Sunday. NBC's Peter King took a 60-second video outside of Latrobe where the Steelers practice and its car after car after call all lined up to see the team practice. He took the video at 10:37 a.m....
NFL・
Steelers' DeMarvin Leal among rookies analyst 'can't wait to watch in training camp/preseason'
The pass rush of the Pittsburgh Steelers has received high praise from insiders and analysts throughout the summer for multiple understandable reasons. That unit features reigning Defensive Player of the Year T.J. Watt and All-Pro defensive tackle Cameron Heyward, among others, and also recently acquired veteran defensive tackle Larry Ogunjobi in what could prove to be a savvy signing when all is said and done.
