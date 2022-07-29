Phil Steele Previews Iowa State

Iowa Hawkeye football fans walk by a statue of his likeness and into a stadium that bears his name each gameday. Many Iowa fans can tell you they know all about the legend of Nile Kinnick. Sure, they might be able to tell you that he remains Iowa's only Heisman Trophy winner and that he died serving his country. But a new documentary coming out soon will dive even further into Nile Kinnick, the man.

