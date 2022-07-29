ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ames, IA

Phil Steele Previews Iowa State

kiwaradio.com
 2 days ago
kiwaradio.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Sioux City Journal

NIL deals are lesson-filled for Hawkeyes' Clark

IOWA CITY — Caitlin Clark smiled Friday when she talked about the 500 kids who had a chance to challenge the Iowa All-American in a pop-a-shot contest last weekend. “A lot of those kids thought they could beat me, but they learned the hard way," Clark said. The first-ever...
IOWA CITY, IA
K92.3

Documentary On Iowa Legend Nile Kinnick To Debut Next Month

Iowa Hawkeye football fans walk by a statue of his likeness and into a stadium that bears his name each gameday. Many Iowa fans can tell you they know all about the legend of Nile Kinnick. Sure, they might be able to tell you that he remains Iowa's only Heisman Trophy winner and that he died serving his country. But a new documentary coming out soon will dive even further into Nile Kinnick, the man.
AMES, IA
KCCI.com

Tisia Muzinga says farewell to KCCI

DES MOINES, Iowa — Friday was the final day for Tisia Muzinga to share her wonderful smile with central Iowa. She is moving on to a larger market to work as an anchor and reporter. She first anchored KCCI’s weekend morning newscasts before moving to her role as morning...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Ames, IA
Ames, IA
Sports
Ames, IA
Football
Local
Iowa College Sports
Ames, IA
College Sports
Local
Iowa Sports
Local
Iowa Football
kiwaradio.com

Next Hy-Vee CEO Originally Comes From Just Down The Road

West Des Moines, Iowa — The next CEO of an Iowa-based grocery chain with stores in our area comes from just down the road, in Cherokee. The current CEO of Hy-Vee — Iowa’s largest employer — will step down from that post on September 30th. Randy Edeker has been the chief executive officer of Hy-Vee since 2012. He has chosen Aaron Wiese to take over as CEO on October 1st.
CHEROKEE, IA
KCJJ

Regent warns Iowa State about “politically charged” climate science major

An Iowa State Regent is warning Iowa State University officials about what she says could be a “politically charged” major. School officials were looking for permission to add a new bachelor of science degree in climate science this fall. But when seeking approval from the Board of Regents on Wednesday, Regent Nancy Boettger warned that the degree may fall under Iowa’s new law about teaching “controversial” subjects at the state’s Regent universities. She said climate change is a “very politically charged topic” which may run afoul of new “freedom of speech” rules on-campus that force school officials to respect the political views of students with differing opinions.
AMES, IA
KCCI.com

National Balloon Classic is underway in Iowa

INDIANOLA, Iowa — An iconic event in Indianola officially got underway Friday. Hundreds of balloons took flight earlier this evening for the National Balloon Classic. You can get out to enjoy some live music on the TruBank stage - and even buy a balloon ride!. This nine-day event is...
INDIANOLA, IA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Iowa State#Previews#American Football#College Football Preview#Isu
wizmnews.com

Officials confirm invasive insect found in Iowa

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — State officials are asking residents to keep an eye out for the spotted laternfly after recently confirming the finding of two of the invasive insects in central Iowa. As a young nymph, it is a black weevil-like bug with white spots but adds patches...
IOWA STATE
raccoonvalleyradio.com

River Ruckus Wraps Up Today

The River Ruckus Music Festival will come to an end with a great lineup of country artists today. This is the 14th year for the musical festival at the Guthrie County Fairgrounds that host close to 10,000 fans. The Saturday night lineup will include names like Trent Tomilson, Andy Griggs, Blackhawk, Sara Evans and the headliner Clay Walker. Coordinator Grant Sheeder says there are still general admission tickets available just for today.
GUTHRIE CENTER, IA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
raccoonvalleyradio.com

Portion of Landus Site in Rippey to Close

Following a transition for a grain site in a Greene County town, one cooperative is making some changes. Landus Cooperative CEO Matt Carstens says their site in Rippey where an older part of the elevador, less than ten percent of the capacity, has been condemned. “With Rippey it’s in a...
RIPPEY, IA
NBC News

Iowa manufacturing company shows why economy isn’t growing

In Pella, IA, Vermeer manufactures agricultural and industrial equipment. The company with 4,000 employees says demand is high – so high that it needs to hire hundreds more workers to meet it. But finding them is a challenge – as is navigating ongoing supply chain roadblocks. Vermeer says it could be contributing more to the GDP which has now fallen two quarters in a row.July 28, 2022.
PELLA, IA
KCCI.com

City tells Iowa family to clean up toys from yard

STUART, Iowa — A family in Stuart has been notified its property is in violation of the municipal code in part for having an "excessive amount of toys" in the yard. While the notice also cited other violations — which the family says it has since addressed— the declaration of toys in the yard as a public nuisance has not sat well with the family.
STUART, IA
KCCI.com

Almost 5 months after tornado, Iowa homeowners wait on insurers to rebuild

RUNNELLS, Iowa — Nearly five months after adeadly EF4 tornado tore a path from Winterset to Newton, some homeowners in Runnells are still battling their insurance companies to start rebuilding. While some heavily-damaged homes have already been demolished and largely rebuilt, others are in the same area remain in...
RUNNELLS, IA
KBUR

State paid $3,178,644 defending Branstad in Godfrey case

Des Moines, IA- The State of Iowa paid nearly $3.2 Million over 10 years in defense of former Governor Terry Branstad’s attempt to replace the state’s Workers Compensation Commissioner. Radio Iowa reports that the state’s Executive Council has approved the final payment of $371,000 to the Des Moines...
IOWA STATE
theperrynews.com

Fires burn on U.S. Interstate 80 between De Soto, West Des Moines

Area firefighters are battling a line of grass fires at this hour that ignited along U.S. Interstate 80 Saturday evening between De Soto and West Des Moines, according to public service radio traffic. The Dallas County Sheriff’s office 911 dispatch center began receiving a flood of calls about 6 p.m....
DE SOTO, IA

Comments / 0

Community Policy