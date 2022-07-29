Phil Steele Previews Iowa State

kiwaradio.com
VIP: Iowa State 2024 basketball target list and early breakdown
Iowa State basketball’s class of 2023 currently has three commits to make up the unit, respectively. With that said, it’s a good time to look ahead at the Class.
Sioux City Journal
NIL deals are lesson-filled for Hawkeyes' Clark
IOWA CITY — Caitlin Clark smiled Friday when she talked about the 500 kids who had a chance to challenge the Iowa All-American in a pop-a-shot contest last weekend. “A lot of those kids thought they could beat me, but they learned the hard way," Clark said. The first-ever...
Documentary On Iowa Legend Nile Kinnick To Debut Next Month
Iowa Hawkeye football fans walk by a statue of his likeness and into a stadium that bears his name each gameday. Many Iowa fans can tell you they know all about the legend of Nile Kinnick. Sure, they might be able to tell you that he remains Iowa's only Heisman Trophy winner and that he died serving his country. But a new documentary coming out soon will dive even further into Nile Kinnick, the man.
KCCI.com
Tisia Muzinga says farewell to KCCI
DES MOINES, Iowa — Friday was the final day for Tisia Muzinga to share her wonderful smile with central Iowa. She is moving on to a larger market to work as an anchor and reporter. She first anchored KCCI’s weekend morning newscasts before moving to her role as morning...
kiwaradio.com
Next Hy-Vee CEO Originally Comes From Just Down The Road
West Des Moines, Iowa — The next CEO of an Iowa-based grocery chain with stores in our area comes from just down the road, in Cherokee. The current CEO of Hy-Vee — Iowa’s largest employer — will step down from that post on September 30th. Randy Edeker has been the chief executive officer of Hy-Vee since 2012. He has chosen Aaron Wiese to take over as CEO on October 1st.
KCJJ
Regent warns Iowa State about “politically charged” climate science major
An Iowa State Regent is warning Iowa State University officials about what she says could be a “politically charged” major. School officials were looking for permission to add a new bachelor of science degree in climate science this fall. But when seeking approval from the Board of Regents on Wednesday, Regent Nancy Boettger warned that the degree may fall under Iowa’s new law about teaching “controversial” subjects at the state’s Regent universities. She said climate change is a “very politically charged topic” which may run afoul of new “freedom of speech” rules on-campus that force school officials to respect the political views of students with differing opinions.
KCCI.com
National Balloon Classic is underway in Iowa
INDIANOLA, Iowa — An iconic event in Indianola officially got underway Friday. Hundreds of balloons took flight earlier this evening for the National Balloon Classic. You can get out to enjoy some live music on the TruBank stage - and even buy a balloon ride!. This nine-day event is...
Iowa State Fair food vendors looking for more employees
The Iowa State Fair is less than two weeks away and many food and concession vendors are still looking to hire more employees.
Iowans can get $500 monthly in basic income pilot project
The Mid-Iowa Health Foundation's new basic income pilot program, coming to the Des Moines, Iowa, area this fall, could give Iowans up to $500 monthly.
wizmnews.com
Officials confirm invasive insect found in Iowa
DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — State officials are asking residents to keep an eye out for the spotted laternfly after recently confirming the finding of two of the invasive insects in central Iowa. As a young nymph, it is a black weevil-like bug with white spots but adds patches...
raccoonvalleyradio.com
River Ruckus Wraps Up Today
The River Ruckus Music Festival will come to an end with a great lineup of country artists today. This is the 14th year for the musical festival at the Guthrie County Fairgrounds that host close to 10,000 fans. The Saturday night lineup will include names like Trent Tomilson, Andy Griggs, Blackhawk, Sara Evans and the headliner Clay Walker. Coordinator Grant Sheeder says there are still general admission tickets available just for today.
In Iowa, You No Longer Need a Permit To Sell Guns Across the Road from the Governor's Mansion
A new law signed by Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds limiting local governments' power to regulate home businesses is letting her neighbors open a home-based gun dealership without the need for a city permit. This past Wednesday, the Des Moines Register reports, the Des Moines Zoning Board of Adjustment was supposed...
raccoonvalleyradio.com
Portion of Landus Site in Rippey to Close
Following a transition for a grain site in a Greene County town, one cooperative is making some changes. Landus Cooperative CEO Matt Carstens says their site in Rippey where an older part of the elevador, less than ten percent of the capacity, has been condemned. “With Rippey it’s in a...
Iowa manufacturing company shows why economy isn’t growing
In Pella, IA, Vermeer manufactures agricultural and industrial equipment. The company with 4,000 employees says demand is high – so high that it needs to hire hundreds more workers to meet it. But finding them is a challenge – as is navigating ongoing supply chain roadblocks. Vermeer says it could be contributing more to the GDP which has now fallen two quarters in a row.July 28, 2022.
KCCI.com
City tells Iowa family to clean up toys from yard
STUART, Iowa — A family in Stuart has been notified its property is in violation of the municipal code in part for having an "excessive amount of toys" in the yard. While the notice also cited other violations — which the family says it has since addressed— the declaration of toys in the yard as a public nuisance has not sat well with the family.
KCCI.com
Almost 5 months after tornado, Iowa homeowners wait on insurers to rebuild
RUNNELLS, Iowa — Nearly five months after adeadly EF4 tornado tore a path from Winterset to Newton, some homeowners in Runnells are still battling their insurance companies to start rebuilding. While some heavily-damaged homes have already been demolished and largely rebuilt, others are in the same area remain in...
KBUR
State paid $3,178,644 defending Branstad in Godfrey case
Des Moines, IA- The State of Iowa paid nearly $3.2 Million over 10 years in defense of former Governor Terry Branstad’s attempt to replace the state’s Workers Compensation Commissioner. Radio Iowa reports that the state’s Executive Council has approved the final payment of $371,000 to the Des Moines...
weareiowa.com
Here are the best hospitals in Iowa for 2022, according to U.S. News & World Report
IOWA, USA — Editor's Note: The video featured above is from December 2021. U.S. News released its 2022-2023 rankings of the best hospitals in the country on Tuesday. The outlet evaluated 122 hospitals in Iowa, with four meeting "high U.S. News standards." The number one hospital in Iowa is...
KCCI.com
'It's just hard to take': Another Iowa long-term care facility will soon close
JEFFERSON, Iowa — Another long-term care facility will soon close its doors. The facility inside the Greene County Medical Center will close by Sept. 28. It is among 12 facilities in the state the have closed or are on the verge of closing. It was a difficult decision, but...
theperrynews.com
Fires burn on U.S. Interstate 80 between De Soto, West Des Moines
Area firefighters are battling a line of grass fires at this hour that ignited along U.S. Interstate 80 Saturday evening between De Soto and West Des Moines, according to public service radio traffic. The Dallas County Sheriff’s office 911 dispatch center began receiving a flood of calls about 6 p.m....
