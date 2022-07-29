FIRST OFFICIAL DAY

The annual rite of passage from the carefree summer days to intense focus on things like volleyball practice, tennis practice, soccer practice, band practice, cheerleading practice — and, of course, football practice — will arrive in three more days.

Just 72 hours.

On Monday, the North Carolina High School Athletic Association will allow high schools to officially open mandatory practice sessions, and coaches and potential participants will be out on the fields, on the courts and even in the school parking lots getting ready for the 2022-23 school year.

Many, however, have already been hard at work during the early weeks of summer for non-mandatory workouts.

“Most of our boys have been busy with weekly workouts, as well as attending camps at Fayetteville State and UNCP,” Stanley Williams, the second-year head football coach at West Bladen, said. “They’ve also done some 7-on-7s and attended the Shrine Bowl combine.”

For East Bladen, it’s been much of the same.

“Oh yeah, we’ve had players at the UNCP 7-on-7 camp, as well as other individual camps,” said Robby Priest, who is entering his 11th season as the Eagles’ head football coach. “They’ve been working out and lifting at the school all summer, as well as holding informal practices every Tuesday and Thursday.

“On Monday, we’ll start to see if that will pay off,” he added.

When Monday rolls around, West Bladen will hold its first official practice from 5 to 7 p.m., while East Bladen will be 6 to 8 p.m.

Both coaches will be looking for specific things when that first practice arrives.

“I’m hoping to see our base core of players,” Williams said. “We’ve had 36 to 38 at workouts, so I’d like to see another 10 or 12 when Monday gets here.”

Priest was more hopeful.

“I’d like to see 100 kids out there — but that’s not going to happen,” he joked. “But we’ve had 30 to 35 out for workouts and it would be nice to see more.”

Along with bodies, Williams and Priest will be looking for plenty of energy, enthusiasm and, most importantly, leadership from the upperclassmen.

They have each seen that those who have been attending workouts and camps are itching to officially get going.

“After a taste of things in Pembroke, the kids are ready to go,” Priest said. “After the last two years with COVID changing things drastically, I think they are looking forward to a normal season.”

Williams agreed.

“The kids seem excited to get started,” he said. “We only lost five seniors, so I hope those coming back will lead the way for us — starting with practices and through the season.”

Football scrimmages

The Eagles and Knights will each have a pair of scrimmages to gear up for before the regular season opens on Aug. 19.

West Bladen will participate in the Battle of the Carolinas Jamboree at Lumberton High School on Aug. 10. They are scheduled to face host Lumberton at 9 p.m. The Knights will also participate in the Sampson County Jamboree at Clinton High, where they will face Lakewood at 5 p.m.

East Bladen will also participate in the Battle of the Carolinas Jamboree at Lumbertion High on Aug. 10, where they will face Purnell Swett. On Aug. 13, the Eagles will participate in the Bash at the Beach, held at West Brunswick High, where they will face Wilmington-Ashley.

It all begins in just 72 more hours.

