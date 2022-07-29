Old Hickory Lake gets fish habitat grant

CUNNINGHAM, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – The Central Civitan Club held the 114th annual Lone Oak Picnic in Cunningham on Saturday. The area around the Civitan building on Highway 13 was packed with a little bit of everything for everyone. The biggest draws of the event, especially in a local election year, were the political candidates who came to meet with the public and voters.

