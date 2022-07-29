Morning Forecast – Friday, July 29th

WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — Here is a breakdown of the weather for the next 7 days:. Temperatures start to trend upwards as an area of high pressure starts to build in from the west. Most can expect to see high temperatures in the mid to high 90’s, falling back down to the mid to high 70’s later that evening. Rain chances are on the slim side, with only a 10% chance as of now, afternoon daytime heating and ample moisture from the gulf gives us a chance for an isolated shower or two.

