Morning Forecast – Friday, July 29th

By Lexi Birmingham
 2 days ago
Evening Forecast – Saturday, July 30th

WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — A wet but not very wild day here in the ArkLaMiss, showers and storms rolled through the area this evening and will continue to do so into the night. Some areas in southern Arkansas are reporting over 2 inches of rain over the past 24 hours. Temperatures tonight could dip down into mid 70’s for most, those who are currently seeing rain could experience low 70’s.
Future Forecast | The Week Ahead

WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — Here is a breakdown of the weather for the next 7 days:. Temperatures start to trend upwards as an area of high pressure starts to build in from the west. Most can expect to see high temperatures in the mid to high 90’s, falling back down to the mid to high 70’s later that evening. Rain chances are on the slim side, with only a 10% chance as of now, afternoon daytime heating and ample moisture from the gulf gives us a chance for an isolated shower or two.
ENVIRONMENT
59th Annual Louisiana Watermelon Festival in Farmerville ends Saturday

FARMERVILLE, La. (KNOE) - The 59th Annual Watermelon Festival in Farmerville ends Saturday night. The festival kicked off the final day with the 2022 Louisiana Watermelon Festival 5k Run at 6:30 a.m. on Saturday, July 30, 2022. All proceeds collected from the run benefited St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.
Louisiana Watermelon Festival returns to Union Parish this weekend

FARMERVILLE, La. (KTVE/KARD)–The 59th Annual Watermelon Festival is back in downtown Farmerville. The summer heat is scorching many, but it makes for a great opportunity to cool off with a sweet treat!. Local and out-of-state residents are excited to see the festival return for another year. Alaina Edward, an...
City
West Monroe, LA
Body discovered in LaSalle Parish; investigation underway

LaSalle Parish, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Wednesday, July 27, 2022, the LaSalle Parish Sheriff’s Office was dispatched to Olla, La. near US 165 in reference to a body discovered in a wooded area. According to deputies, the body was recovered and transported to Forensic Autopsy and Consulting Services.
#South Arkansas#Lexibirmwx
In these Louisiana towns, ticket revenue climbed even as traffic dwindled

Auditors sounded an alarm on May 18, 2020, in Bonita, Louisiana, near the Arkansas state line. A statewide stay-at-home order was keeping cars off the road, limiting opportunities for the police to issue traffic tickets. The budget implications were serious in Bonita, which receives more than half its revenue from citations. “The Village relies on […] The post In these Louisiana towns, ticket revenue climbed even as traffic dwindled appeared first on Louisiana Illuminator.
FARMERVILLE POLICE DEPARTMENT ARRESTS

The Farmerville Police Department and Chief Bim Coulberston reports the following arrests:. James Cowart Jr., 20 years of age, Choudrant, La. arrested on 6-8-22 for Illegal Use of a Weapon and 2 counts-Aggravated Assault with a Firearm. Chantz Morgan, 24 years of age, Downsville, La. arrested on 6-26-22 for Disturbing...
Terry Bowden confident in his new coordinators

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Matt Kubik was the offensive coordinator at ULM from 2016-2019. Now he is back in Monroe in the same roll and second year head coach Terry Bowden is confident and has high expectations for the returning coach. New defensive coordinator Vic Koenning is very familar with the Bowden family as well. He coached at Clemson and West Virginia with Bowden’s brother (Terry Bowden)
Reward offered for suspects in overnight shooting that wounded 3, killed 1

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The Monroe Police Department is investigating an overnight shooting that happened on July 30, 2022. Officials say they responded to a shooting in the 2000 block of Peach Street in Monroe shortly after 1:00 a.m. Saturday morning. The initial investigation shows that more than one suspect...
Louisiana Tech student cracks decade-long Bulldog Code

RUSTON, La. (KTVE/KARD)– The Bulldog Code is a decade-long secret code that was constructed by architects as the newest addition to the Lambright Wellness Center on the campus of Louisiana Tech University. A secret code and message lie within the walls of the Lambright Wellness Center. Louisiana Tech University...
Milner, Sanderson running for mayor of Choudrant

With the Nov. 8 elections approaching, candidates can contact the Lincoln Parish Journal for advertising rates at lpjnewsla@gmail.com. It’s been 16 years since Bill Sanderson has had to face opposition for his longtime role as mayor of the village of Choudrant. But another lifelong Choudrant resident, Brandon Milner, has...
Beating victim cleared as Louisiana trooper awaits trial

NEW ORLEANS — (AP) — Louisiana has dropped its case against a Black man whose severe beating before his arrest in 2019 led to criminal charges and lawsuits against a state trooper. A traffic violation and charges of resisting an officer had been hanging over Aaron Bowman for...
Woman caught breaking into house

A Ruston woman was arrested Wednesday after she attempted to force her way into a house. Lincoln Parish deputies were dispatched to a residence on Tarbutton Road about 6 p.m. Wednesday. On arrival, they found the bottom corner of the door pried open with Laura Gonzales, 26, caught halfway in the opening. Her torso was inside the home while her legs and feet were outside on the ground.
Deputies searching for Morehouse Parish man; wanted for attempted murder charges and other offenses

Disclaimer: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty. MOREHOUSE PARISH, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The Morehouse Parish Sheriff’s Office needs assistance in locating Dequanterio Dukes. According to deputies, Dukes is wanted for the following offenses: Two counts of Attempted Second-Degree Murder Three counts of Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon Possession of a […]
