Morning Forecast – Friday, July 29th

Evening Forecast – Saturday, July 30th
WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — A wet but not very wild day here in the ArkLaMiss, showers and storms rolled through the area this evening and will continue to do so into the night. Some areas in southern Arkansas are reporting over 2 inches of rain over the past 24 hours. Temperatures tonight could dip down into mid 70’s for most, those who are currently seeing rain could experience low 70’s.
myarklamiss.com
Future Forecast | The Week Ahead
WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — Here is a breakdown of the weather for the next 7 days:. Temperatures start to trend upwards as an area of high pressure starts to build in from the west. Most can expect to see high temperatures in the mid to high 90’s, falling back down to the mid to high 70’s later that evening. Rain chances are on the slim side, with only a 10% chance as of now, afternoon daytime heating and ample moisture from the gulf gives us a chance for an isolated shower or two.
KNOE TV8
59th Annual Louisiana Watermelon Festival in Farmerville ends Saturday
FARMERVILLE, La. (KNOE) - The 59th Annual Watermelon Festival in Farmerville ends Saturday night. The festival kicked off the final day with the 2022 Louisiana Watermelon Festival 5k Run at 6:30 a.m. on Saturday, July 30, 2022. All proceeds collected from the run benefited St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.
myarklamiss.com
Louisiana Watermelon Festival returns to Union Parish this weekend
FARMERVILLE, La. (KTVE/KARD)–The 59th Annual Watermelon Festival is back in downtown Farmerville. The summer heat is scorching many, but it makes for a great opportunity to cool off with a sweet treat!. Local and out-of-state residents are excited to see the festival return for another year. Alaina Edward, an...
Unrestrained Louisiana Man Killed in Rollover Crash on LA 913
Unrestrained Louisiana Man Killed in Rollover Crash on LA 913. Louisiana – Louisiana State Police reported on July 29, 2022, that at around 5:00 a.m., LSP Troop E responded to a fatal crash on Louisiana Highway 913 near Louisiana Highway 915. Jon M. McMurry, 30, of Winnsboro, Louisiana was killed in the crash.
cenlanow.com
Body discovered in LaSalle Parish; investigation underway
LaSalle Parish, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Wednesday, July 27, 2022, the LaSalle Parish Sheriff’s Office was dispatched to Olla, La. near US 165 in reference to a body discovered in a wooded area. According to deputies, the body was recovered and transported to Forensic Autopsy and Consulting Services.
MPD: Shooting on Peach Street leaves one dead, three injured
Monroe, LA – Monroe Police Department officials said the fatal shooting occurred around 1:09 a.m. early Saturday morning. It happened in the 2000 block of Peach Street. Monroe Police Department officers responded to a shooting call. When the officers arrived on scene, they discovered that more than one suspect...
Monroe Police Department respond to overnight shooting on Peach Street
MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The Monroe Police Department responded to a shooting in the 2000 block of Peach Street shortly after 1:00 a.m. on July 30, 2022. The initial investigation revealed that more than one suspect approached a group of people standing outside an apartment. Four people were struck by several rounds fired by […]
In these Louisiana towns, ticket revenue climbed even as traffic dwindled
Auditors sounded an alarm on May 18, 2020, in Bonita, Louisiana, near the Arkansas state line. A statewide stay-at-home order was keeping cars off the road, limiting opportunities for the police to issue traffic tickets. The budget implications were serious in Bonita, which receives more than half its revenue from citations. “The Village relies on […] The post In these Louisiana towns, ticket revenue climbed even as traffic dwindled appeared first on Louisiana Illuminator.
fgazette.com
FARMERVILLE POLICE DEPARTMENT ARRESTS
The Farmerville Police Department and Chief Bim Coulberston reports the following arrests:. James Cowart Jr., 20 years of age, Choudrant, La. arrested on 6-8-22 for Illegal Use of a Weapon and 2 counts-Aggravated Assault with a Firearm. Chantz Morgan, 24 years of age, Downsville, La. arrested on 6-26-22 for Disturbing...
KNOE TV8
Terry Bowden confident in his new coordinators
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Matt Kubik was the offensive coordinator at ULM from 2016-2019. Now he is back in Monroe in the same roll and second year head coach Terry Bowden is confident and has high expectations for the returning coach. New defensive coordinator Vic Koenning is very familar with the Bowden family as well. He coached at Clemson and West Virginia with Bowden’s brother (Terry Bowden)
North Louisiana Bluesman Gets Tapped for Big Tour
Robert Finley has had quite the late career resurgence. The Bernice, Louisiana Blues players waited along time for his moment is the sun. And while he had to wait a long time, the 68 year old musician is making the most of his opportunity. His story is equal parts fascinating...
KNOE TV8
Reward offered for suspects in overnight shooting that wounded 3, killed 1
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The Monroe Police Department is investigating an overnight shooting that happened on July 30, 2022. Officials say they responded to a shooting in the 2000 block of Peach Street in Monroe shortly after 1:00 a.m. Saturday morning. The initial investigation shows that more than one suspect...
KTAL
Louisiana Tech student cracks decade-long Bulldog Code
RUSTON, La. (KTVE/KARD)– The Bulldog Code is a decade-long secret code that was constructed by architects as the newest addition to the Lambright Wellness Center on the campus of Louisiana Tech University. A secret code and message lie within the walls of the Lambright Wellness Center. Louisiana Tech University...
lincolnparishjournal.com
Milner, Sanderson running for mayor of Choudrant
With the Nov. 8 elections approaching, candidates can contact the Lincoln Parish Journal for advertising rates at lpjnewsla@gmail.com. It’s been 16 years since Bill Sanderson has had to face opposition for his longtime role as mayor of the village of Choudrant. But another lifelong Choudrant resident, Brandon Milner, has...
Beating victim cleared as Louisiana trooper awaits trial
NEW ORLEANS — (AP) — Louisiana has dropped its case against a Black man whose severe beating before his arrest in 2019 led to criminal charges and lawsuits against a state trooper. A traffic violation and charges of resisting an officer had been hanging over Aaron Bowman for...
lincolnparishjournal.com
Woman caught breaking into house
A Ruston woman was arrested Wednesday after she attempted to force her way into a house. Lincoln Parish deputies were dispatched to a residence on Tarbutton Road about 6 p.m. Wednesday. On arrival, they found the bottom corner of the door pried open with Laura Gonzales, 26, caught halfway in the opening. Her torso was inside the home while her legs and feet were outside on the ground.
Local financial advisor offers advice on what you should do if you win the $1.28 Billion Mega Millions Jackpot
MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) – What would life be like if you won the Mega Millions Jackpot? The Mega Millions Jackpot is now up to $1.28 Billion making it the second largest Mega Millions Jackpot in history. KTVE spoke with Michael J. Fulco, a local financial advisor with over 30 years of experience, who says not […]
Deputies searching for Morehouse Parish man; wanted for attempted murder charges and other offenses
Disclaimer: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty. MOREHOUSE PARISH, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The Morehouse Parish Sheriff’s Office needs assistance in locating Dequanterio Dukes. According to deputies, Dukes is wanted for the following offenses: Two counts of Attempted Second-Degree Murder Three counts of Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon Possession of a […]
