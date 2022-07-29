The 5 best neighborhoods in Belfast for cozy pubs and local grub

www.lonelyplanet.com
Related
lonelyplanet.com
The best city parks in Belfast
Belfast has a number of city parks that simply take you away from it all, including Belvoir Park Forest © Minchen Liang / EyeEm / Getty Images. Though Belfast is Northern Ireland’s most urbanized locale, it’s awash in green spaces and dense woodlands that evoke more classical images of the Emerald Isle.
lonelyplanet.com
Scotland’s 8 best hiking trails from Highlands to remote islands
It's just you, your tent and incredible views when hiking in remote parts of Scotland © Robert Coppinger / Shutterstock. Rain, bog and midges be damned: Scotland is insanely lovely no matter what hand the weather and wilderness deals you. Its munros don’t seem too intimidating on paper, but up close they are gnarly monsters that leap directly from the sea.
BBC
Belfast Pride 2022: Parade 'biggest ever', police say
Belfast Pride 2022 parade is likely to have been the biggest march of its kind in the city, according to an initial assessment from police. That would mean the number of people who turned out to march or watch the event was more than the 60,000 who attended the parade in 2019.
Mountain rescuers braced for busy summer as UK holiday boom continues
After record 3,629 callouts last year in England and Wales, crews say there’s no sign pandemic trend for heading to great outdoors is waning
IN THIS ARTICLE
I took a first-class train from Scotland to England for $257, and the luxury perks were limited and not worth the price tag
Insider's Mikhaila Friel traveled first-class on an Avanti West Coast train from Glasgow, Scotland, to London, England.
Man wakes up after night on sleeper train to find it never left Glasgow
Jim Metcalfe says rail operator said London service was operating yet train stayed in the station all night
Homeless families housed in Birmingham hotels moved ahead of Commonwealth Games
City council admits up to 20 families sent to Coventry to make space for visitors to the games
Archie Battersbee’s treatment to end at 2pm on Monday, hospital says in letter
A 12-year-old boy left in a comatose state after suffering brain damage is set to have his support treatment ended on Monday, despite his mother’s pleas to the Government.Barts Health NHS Trust, which is caring for Archie Battersbee, said in a letter to his parents that “all fluid infusions, medications, including vasopressin will be stopped” at 2pm on August 1.It comes after Archie’s mother, Hollie Dance, urged the Health Secretary to “act immediately” to stop the treatment ending, saying it would be “a flagrant breach” of his rights.The letter, sent over the weekend, and shown to the PA news agency,...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Edinburgh Has Been Named The Best City In The World
The results are in for this year's best city in the world, with Edinburgh taking the top spot. Anyone who's had the pleasure of visiting the Scottish city - or if you're one of its lucky residents - will understand why so many people voted it in. Edinburgh is filled...
Anyone who thinks Birmingham was not on the map needs to just buy a map
I always loved those children’s books that offered a map that folded out of the cover. The Lord of the Rings set the standard, allowing you to trace Frodo’s travels through Middle-earth to the far-off lands of Mordor. It was only as an adult that I discovered that those fantasy worlds had been very much closer to home than I’d imagined.
U.K.・
BBC
Brummies' guide to Birmingham and beyond
As Birmingham hosts the 2022 Commonwealth Games, the eyes of the world have turned to the city, with over a million people expected to visit during the sporting spectacular. Here born, bred and adopted Brummies tell BBC News what they think are the must-see parts of the city. From Industrial...
BBC
Woman 'traumatised' after falling into Walsall canal
A woman says she has been left traumatised after falling into a canal. A weedy covering on Walsall's canal basin has caught a number people unawares, as it leaves the deep water looking more like grass or asphalt. Alexia Niang, 25, wants local authorities to do more to make the...
Race is on to revive much-loved London gay pub the Joiners Arms
Stars including Stephen Fry and Joe Lycett join forces to help campaigners fundraise for UK’s first community-run queer venue
BBC
Commonwealth Games: Welsh fans turn Birmingham red
For one day only, a Birmingham suburb became a tiny part of Wales as Commonwealth Games marathon runners raced around city streets. Welsh flags and red shirts were to the fore in Selly Park, close to Birmingham's Cannon Hill Park, as three of the nation's marathon runners - Natasha Cockram, Clara Evans and Dewi Griffiths - were roared on by several dozen vocal supporters on Saturday.
Washington Examiner
David Trimble made the case for peace in Northern Ireland and for unionism
The death of David Trimble, the Ulster Unionist leader who won the Nobel Peace Prize for agreeing to the power-sharing deal in Northern Ireland in 1998, is one of those moments when the parentheses close on an era of history. When Trimble started in politics, few questioned the Unionist hegemony...
Time Out Global
Greggs is in a blazing row with the Met Police about sausage rolls
When pastry-empire Greggs opened the doors to its new West End flagship on July 18 at 1 Leicester Square, devoted fans queued during the sweltering 40C heatwave to get a (steak) slice of heaven. Since then, the pastry powerhouse has been churning out vegan sausage rolls and steak bakes in their thousands from morning until 11pm, late enough to catch London’s suit-clad punters stumbling home from post-work drinks, in search of a flaky bite for the road.
Rishi Sunak and Liz Truss facing Tory members in Leeds for first official leadership hustings – UK politics live
Leadership rivals bid to win members’ support in foreign secretary’s home town
BBC
Refuse workers in Elmbridge and Surrey Heath begin strike
Refuse workers employed by Amey in parts of Surrey have begun a 20-day strike in a dispute over pay. The action will mean no kerbside rubbish collections by members of the GMB union in Elmbridge and Surrey Heath between 1 August and 19 August. Paul Grafton of the GMB union...
BBC
York and North Yorkshire devolution deal worth £540m to be signed
A devolution deal worth £540m over 30 years for York and North Yorkshire has been agreed. It means the area will get a directly-elected mayor, subject to councils ratifying the agreement, in May 2024. The mayor and a new combined authority will have the power to directly invest in...
N.Ireland bids farewell to peacemaker Trimble at Lisburn funeral
A funeral service for David Trimble, the Nobel peace prize-winning former first minister of Northern Ireland whose statecraft helped end decades of conflict, will be held Monday in his hometown of Lisburn. In the same year as the agreements were signed, Trimble was awarded the Nobel Peace Prize for his efforts, alongside pro-Ireland nationalist leader John Hume.
Comments / 0