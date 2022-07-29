Try These Wings Instead On National Chicken Wing Day

Buffalo, New York is home to the chicken wing and MANY places that make them. The question is, in 2022, who makes the BEST wing in the wing capital of the world?. There are literally hundreds of places in Western New York that serve wings. The truth is if it's locally owned it's almost definitely good. However, people have their preferences. We posted on our Facebook page on National Wing Day who has the beast wins in WNY. As you can see, there were MANY suggestions.

BUFFALO, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO