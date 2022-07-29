ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas, TX

A Lakewood Spec Home Done Right

By Shelby Skrhak
CandysDirt
CandysDirt
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
candysdirt.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CandysDirt

Renting a Stranger’s Pool for the Day Spikes In Popularity

It’s been well-documented that it’s hot outside. Homebuyers are looking for pools; sellers are doing well touting the popular backyard oasis. And the number of people willing to let strangers use their pool for an hourly fee is skyrocketing. When we first covered this phenomenon last June, 94...
DALLAS, TX
CW33 NewsFix

Top spots for cheesecake around Dallas & North Texas, according to Tripadvisor

DALLAS (KDAF) — Don’t be afraid to dive head-first into your sweet tooth cravings especially this hot weekend in North Texas, you deserve a cool sweet treat. So, why not grab some delicious cheesecake?. Why suggest cheesecake? Well, Saturday, July 30 is National Cheesecake Day! NationalToday says, “Separately,...
DALLAS, TX
streetfoodblog.com

Kroger provides restaurant meals to Dallas retailer with a ghost kitchen

Kroger opened its first ghost kitchen in Dallas, an idea that provides the choice of a mall meals courtroom however operates behind one counter and likewise delivers. Kroger partnered with Pasadena, Calif.-based Kitchen United Combine to open its first native ghost kitchen earlier this month at its retailer on Mockingbird Lane and Greenville Avenue.
DALLAS, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Texas Business
Local
Texas Real Estate
Dallas, TX
Business
State
Texas State
Local
Texas Lifestyle
City
Dallas, TX
Dallas, TX
Lifestyle
Dallas, TX
Real Estate
CandysDirt

A Little Whimsy and Little Green Men: A White Rock Elementary Home for the Ages

When it comes to writing about past-decade homes, I can’t resist looking them up in the old Dallas Morning News archives. Sometimes I find builder advertisements for the home or its new subdivision. Other times, I find someone notable once lived there. But my favorite finds are the ones that just add a little whimsy to a home and its former occupant’s history. In this case, I found a news story about the first owner of this week’s featured Ebby Halliday Realtors home, 9419 Covemeadow Drive in Lake Highlands.
DALLAS, TX
point2homes.com

6275 Leaning Oaks Street, Dallas, Dallas County, TX, 75241

Is this home right up your alley? Get all the details now. Property Summary for 6275 Leaning Oaks Street Español?. Beautifully remodeled 4 bedroom home with all the bells and whistles you can imagine. Open floorplan features oversized kitchen with quartz countertops, glass backsplash and SS appliances. Under cabinet custom LED color changing lighting. Modern Owner's Suite and glamorous bath with custom lighting. Wood looking ceramic tile in kitchen, laminate flooring living room with double french doors that lead you to the oversized covered back patio complete with ceiling fans for your weekend barbeques and entertainment. In addition property includes a small unfinished 1 bedroom apartment with it's own entrance from the side; it can be finished and might be able to generate income. Come see it today before it's gone. Please verify SQ. Footage. Seller says Sq ft is close to 1,800 due to Owners suite addition.
DALLAS, TX
checkoutdfw.com

What to know about the Glen Crossing subdivision in Celina

Check Out DFW writes about the different subdivisions around the Dallas/Fort Worth area to help you discover different communities. This story is focused on Glenn Crossing, a new subdivision in Celina that “offers the best of small-town living with convenient access to the Dallas North Tollway to quickly reach major employment centers and popular destinations across the DFW Metroplex.”
CELINA, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lakewood#Spec#Design#Business Industry#Linus Business#Inwood Home Of The Week#Inwood National Bank#Gramercy Custom Homes
Larry Lease

More than 600,000 Acres Have Burned Across Texas

Fire crews are battling fires across the state.Matt C/Unsplash. As temperatures continue to soar, Texas saw 17 new fires ignite across the state. On Saturday, 10 were still active. NBC 5 reports that this trend is not expected to end any time soon. The conditions have become hot and dry, and it's supposed to continue for a while. According to Texas A&M Forest Service's spokeswoman Erin O'Conner says that since the start of 2022, over 6,900 wildfires have burned more than 600,000 acres. A combination of little rest and triple-digit heat is making fire crews jobs harder and more dangerous.
TEXAS STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Real Estate
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Home & Garden
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Solar Panels Catch Fire on Roof of Plano Bank of America Building

Solar panels on the roof of a six-story office building in Plano caught fire Friday morning. The 2-alarm fire was reported at about 10:20 a.m. on the roof of a Bank of America building on the 7100 block of Corporate Drive, not far from the Legacy development at Sam Rayburn Tollway and the Dallas North Tollway.
PLANO, TX
100.7 KOOL FM

Gone! The Top 10 Abandoned Places In Texas!

If you drive around Texas you are destined to find something abandoned! Texas is so big that NOT everything is going to be occupied and if something is left alone it will probably be abandoned and maybe forgotten. So, when this VIDEO jumped into my recommendation feed I just had to share what they are calling the Top 10 Abandoned Places in Texas! Are these the Top 10 abandoned places? Which places would you add to the list? I'm sure there are many more here in Texas.
TEXAS STATE
Fast Casual

Salad and Go expands North Texas footprint

Phoenix-based Salad and Go is opening three locations within the next month in the Dallas-Fort Worth markets of Arlington and Rowlett, bringing its Texas store count to nearly 20. The first of two Arlington locations opens Friday at 938 North Cooper St., and the second store is expected to open...
TEXAS STATE
CandysDirt

CandysDirt

Dallas, TX
5K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

CandysDirt.com is an award-winning web site for the truly real-estate obsessed in North Texas. The National Association of Real Estate Editors has consecutively named CandysDirt.com the BEST Real Estate Blog in the country. We celebrate real estate every single day! CandysDirt.com offers readers insider intel, House Porn, celebrity real estate, neighborhood profiles, what’s hot, (what’s not), sales insight, Realtor profiles, new developments, builder talk, real estate news and consumer Q&A’s. We showcase great listings, help them break away from the noise. We cover those neighborhood HOA meetings that make everyone’s blood pressure rise. Come tax appraisal time, we have The Tax Doctor right here. We even have a real estate attorney for the really tough questions. We do it all from our base in North Texas, where we love to report the Dallas, Plano, Frisco, Southlake, Colleyville, and Fort Worth Dirt. Unlike 98% of the real estate sites out there, CandysDirt.com is edited by a journalist who isn’t trying to sell you a home; a journalist who went to real estate school to sleep with the enemy and holds a Texas real estate license (this month, it’s with Ebby Halliday) but does NOT sell; a journalist who, along with a stellar staff, visits each property and neighborhood and kicks the tires hard in her pointy Louboutins. Or Jimmy Choos. Make no mistake: Candy Evans tells it like it is. Updated daily, reported accurately for the real estate consumer, and always spiced with dish from readers and local experts, CandysDirt.com is a daily fix for anyone who loves real estate in Dallas/Fort Worth.

 https://candysdirt.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy