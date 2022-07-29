ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Morning Report: Mayors Say Out with the New, In with the Old Water Quality Test

By Voice of San Diego
 2 days ago
thestarnews.com

SANDAG explores toll alternatives on SR 125

On May 27, the San Diego Association of Governments received a request a future agenda item to consider eliminating debt and toll-only operations on State Route 125 as early as 2027 by board member and Chula Vista Mayor Mary Casillas Salas. On July 8, SANDAG Board of Directors passed a resolution directing staff to evaluate alternatives to toll-only operations including managed lanes, control future toll road expenditures to increase cash on hand available to retire the debt by Fiscal Year 2027 and conduct a multimodal plan for the SR 125 to analyze future transportation option to retire the debt. Originally, the debt of the SR 124 would have been completed in 2042.
VOSD Podcast: Spice Up Your Life… And City Hall

The San Diego City Council this week decided — with the mayor’s urging and the city attorney’s opposition — to settle its lawsuit against Cisterra and CGA Capital. This $132-million-dollar decision paves the way for the city to buy its two most problematic buildings that were caught up in the suit (101 Ash St. and Civic Center plaza) and kick off what could be the city’s most ambitious redevelopment project ever.
Beth Torres

San Diego renters need to earn over $33 an hour just to afford a one-bedroom apartment

Rent inflation is impacting San Diego renters in this tight rental market, pushing many to work two or three jobs just to afford the most basic of accommodations. According to a recent study by the National Low Income Housing Coalition (NLIHC), a minimum wage worker earning $15.00 an hour in San Diego would need to work an astonishing 89 hours a week just to afford a modest one-bedroom apartment.
KPBS

San Diego is still a long way from composting residential food scraps

It’s been seven months since California required trash haulers to start picking up and composting food waste, but the city of San Diego is still months away from complying. CalRecycle, the state agency in charge of the effort to keep table scraps out of landfills, is being patient with municipalities that fall short but are making progress.
NBC San Diego

San Diego Free Eye-Exam and Glasses Event Exactly What the Doctor Ordered

People from all over the county took advantage of free vision screenings in Otay Mesa Saturday. The event was hosted by the Salvation Army and the Lions Club and was meant to help families who don’t have the means to get an eye exam or prescription glasses. Families who are dealing with inflation were grateful for the opportunity to get free glasses.
ecasocal.org

Golden State Boring Digs In on San Pasqual Job

ECAcontractor member Golden State Boring dug in to a $2.7 million tunnel project in northern San Diego County providing the services and expertise the company has come to be known for after nearly three decades. At the helm is company president Jeff Johnson who makes it all a reality. Overall,...
KCET

Where to Find San Diego's Scenic and Historic Pedestrian Bridges

You could drive across one of Southern California's magnificent bridges — but sometimes, you want to get out of your car and away from traffic. And there are plenty of spectacular spans you can make on foot — especially in San Diego, where one of its most popular urban hikes incorporates as many scenic bridge crossings as possible.
NBC San Diego

San Diego Airport Traffic Nightmare, Round 2?

Trying to get to the airport this weekend or next week? In some cases, maybe don't. Two separate closure announcements came on Friday, adding steam to the traffic pressure cooker that is the surface streets near San Diego International Airport. Things began to get bad at the airport in June,...
San Diego weekly Reader

San Diego cops were fierce

"A homosexual murder, I remember that real clear. I was the first person there. They gave him an enema with Clorox, really fouled him up pretty good. Split his body open, his gut open. He was cut all over. His guts had pulled up and stacked up on his chest. There was blood all over the walls. Quite a mess."
biztoc.com

This high-speed rail project is a warning for the US

California’s “train to nowhere” shows the challenges ahead. In 2008, voters in California passed Proposition 1A, giving the state the go-ahead to build a high-speed rail line. In theory, it was a great idea. The train would whisk passengers between San Francisco and Los Angeles in less than three hours. Eventually it would also link San Diego and Sacramento. It was estimated that it would take until 2020 to complete.
inewsource

Another resident at Veterans Village is dead. The DEA took notice.

Another resident at San Diego’s esteemed rehab center for veterans has died of a suspected fentanyl overdose, prompting a second death investigation by the Drug Enforcement Administration. On Tuesday evening, a client at Veterans Village of San Diego’s drug treatment program died on the campus. The name of the...

