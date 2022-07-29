Morning Report: Mayors Say Out with the New, In with the Old Water Quality Test

voiceofsandiego.org
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
San Diego renters need to earn over $33 an hour just to afford a one-bedroom apartmentBeth TorresSan Diego, CA
Apple buys new campus for $445 million for vast San Diego expansionEntrepreneur's JournalSan Diego, CA
Opinion: William Shatner and "Star Trek"Herbie J PilatoSan Diego, CA
Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power trailer debuts at ComiconCheryl E PrestonSan Diego, CA
Marvel at San Diego Comic Con360 MagazineSan Diego, CA
Related
San Diego’s first Black City Council member, Leon Williams, turns 100
San Diego’s first Black city council member and only Black supervisor, Leon Williams, celebrated his 100th birthday.
Poway residents speak out against plans for high density neighborhoods
POWAY, Calif. — Homeowners are up in arms in an upscale neighborhood in Poway. Residents live in large, beautiful, custom homes of many colors and are upset about what a new development might bring. Their cul-de-sac is to be opened out north for a new development called McKee Orchard.
NBC San Diego
Loud ‘Booms' Possible Again This Week Across San Diego County. Here's Why
If you think you're hearing explosions in San Diego County, you're not wrong. U.S. Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton officials said they are setting off high explosives at the military base north of Oceanside from Monday, Aug. 1 to Sunday, Aug. 7 while they conduct "24/7 field artillery exercises." The...
thestarnews.com
SANDAG explores toll alternatives on SR 125
On May 27, the San Diego Association of Governments received a request a future agenda item to consider eliminating debt and toll-only operations on State Route 125 as early as 2027 by board member and Chula Vista Mayor Mary Casillas Salas. On July 8, SANDAG Board of Directors passed a resolution directing staff to evaluate alternatives to toll-only operations including managed lanes, control future toll road expenditures to increase cash on hand available to retire the debt by Fiscal Year 2027 and conduct a multimodal plan for the SR 125 to analyze future transportation option to retire the debt. Originally, the debt of the SR 124 would have been completed in 2042.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
NBC San Diego
‘We Need You': San Diego Parents, Faculty Prepare for Back-to-School Amid Teacher Shortage
Many San Diego families are getting ready to go back to school. The San Diego County Office of Education held a resource fair Sunday at San Diego State University to help parents prepare for the school year. The event was also an opportunity for school districts to attract new teachers.
Voiceof San Diego
VOSD Podcast: Spice Up Your Life… And City Hall
The San Diego City Council this week decided — with the mayor’s urging and the city attorney’s opposition — to settle its lawsuit against Cisterra and CGA Capital. This $132-million-dollar decision paves the way for the city to buy its two most problematic buildings that were caught up in the suit (101 Ash St. and Civic Center plaza) and kick off what could be the city’s most ambitious redevelopment project ever.
San Diego renters need to earn over $33 an hour just to afford a one-bedroom apartment
Rent inflation is impacting San Diego renters in this tight rental market, pushing many to work two or three jobs just to afford the most basic of accommodations. According to a recent study by the National Low Income Housing Coalition (NLIHC), a minimum wage worker earning $15.00 an hour in San Diego would need to work an astonishing 89 hours a week just to afford a modest one-bedroom apartment.
KPBS
San Diego is still a long way from composting residential food scraps
It’s been seven months since California required trash haulers to start picking up and composting food waste, but the city of San Diego is still months away from complying. CalRecycle, the state agency in charge of the effort to keep table scraps out of landfills, is being patient with municipalities that fall short but are making progress.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Camp Pendleton issues Noise Advisory ahead of explosives training
Camp Pendleton officials issued a Noise Advisory Saturday ahead of explosives training in North County.
NBC San Diego
San Diego Free Eye-Exam and Glasses Event Exactly What the Doctor Ordered
People from all over the county took advantage of free vision screenings in Otay Mesa Saturday. The event was hosted by the Salvation Army and the Lions Club and was meant to help families who don’t have the means to get an eye exam or prescription glasses. Families who are dealing with inflation were grateful for the opportunity to get free glasses.
ecasocal.org
Golden State Boring Digs In on San Pasqual Job
ECAcontractor member Golden State Boring dug in to a $2.7 million tunnel project in northern San Diego County providing the services and expertise the company has come to be known for after nearly three decades. At the helm is company president Jeff Johnson who makes it all a reality. Overall,...
kusi.com
Mayor Bill Wells & Friends to hold benefit concert for homelessness crisis
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – A local mayor is putting on a show for a good cause. El Cajon Mayor Bill wells and his 14 person band are performing this Saturday to help homeless people transition off the streets. Bill Wells joined KUSI to discuss ‘A Night with Mayor Wells...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Stretch of northbound SR-125 in Chula Vista to close this weekend
A full northbound closure of the SR-125 Toll Road from East H Street to SR-54 is planned for this weekend starting at 8 p.m. Friday to accommodate the installation of new overhead tolling equipment.
KCET
Where to Find San Diego's Scenic and Historic Pedestrian Bridges
You could drive across one of Southern California's magnificent bridges — but sometimes, you want to get out of your car and away from traffic. And there are plenty of spectacular spans you can make on foot — especially in San Diego, where one of its most popular urban hikes incorporates as many scenic bridge crossings as possible.
NBC San Diego
San Diego Airport Traffic Nightmare, Round 2?
Trying to get to the airport this weekend or next week? In some cases, maybe don't. Two separate closure announcements came on Friday, adding steam to the traffic pressure cooker that is the surface streets near San Diego International Airport. Things began to get bad at the airport in June,...
San Diego Unified students say changes are needed amid a summer of gun violence
SAN DIEGO — With mass shootings continuing in schools across the country, San Diego Unified leaders are going to voters in November for approval to borrow $3.2 billion to pay for security and safety improvements. The district Board of Education unanimously voted on the bond package Tuesday. If approved...
San Diego weekly Reader
San Diego cops were fierce
"A homosexual murder, I remember that real clear. I was the first person there. They gave him an enema with Clorox, really fouled him up pretty good. Split his body open, his gut open. He was cut all over. His guts had pulled up and stacked up on his chest. There was blood all over the walls. Quite a mess."
biztoc.com
This high-speed rail project is a warning for the US
California’s “train to nowhere” shows the challenges ahead. In 2008, voters in California passed Proposition 1A, giving the state the go-ahead to build a high-speed rail line. In theory, it was a great idea. The train would whisk passengers between San Francisco and Los Angeles in less than three hours. Eventually it would also link San Diego and Sacramento. It was estimated that it would take until 2020 to complete.
Watch Out: San Diego Airport Terminal 1 Construction Detours Ahead
If you’re headed to the airport or picking someone up, there will be some construction impacts at San Diego International Airport beginning Saturday, July 30, at 6 p.m. and ending on Sunday, July 31, at 6 a.m. Some lane closures at the intersection at Harbor Drive and Harbor Island...
Another resident at Veterans Village is dead. The DEA took notice.
Another resident at San Diego’s esteemed rehab center for veterans has died of a suspected fentanyl overdose, prompting a second death investigation by the Drug Enforcement Administration. On Tuesday evening, a client at Veterans Village of San Diego’s drug treatment program died on the campus. The name of the...
Comments / 0