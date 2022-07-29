Astronauts might be able to use asteroid soil to grow crops

www.sciencenews.org
Related
Nasa says it was ‘completely wrong’ in its predictions about asteroid Bennu
Scientists have discovered that the asteroid Bennu has a surface like “stepping into a pit of plastic balls”. Nasa examined the sample of the asteroid gathered when OSIRIS-REx visited the space rock in October 2020, finding that Bennu’s exterior is made up of particles loosely packed and lightly bound to each other.
China carries out successful test of giant SAIL that can change the orbit of dead rockets and satellites so they burn up in Earth's atmosphere and don't become space junk
In space no one can keep it clean, with the total mass of all objects in orbit said to equate to around 9,900 tonnes. To combat this, Chinese scientists have developed a huge sail, which they say can be used to change the orbit of dead rockets and satellites so they burn up in Earth's atmosphere and don't become space junk.
Scientists Believe There's a 10 Percent Chance Space Debris Will Kill One of Us in the Next Decade
Not since the 1960s space race has the world been as enthusiastic about space travel. Privatized efforts from the likes of Blue Origin and SpaceX are creating new opportunities for civilians to leave the planet. There is a small but significant chance, however, those of us left behind will get...
Asteroid Size of Chrysler Building Traveling at 13,100 MPH Towards Earth
The asteroid, known as 2013 CU83, will come within 4.3 million miles of Earth, so there is zero chance it will collide with us during this close approach.
IN THIS ARTICLE
ComicBook
NASA Shares Stunning New Photos of Mars
NASA's Perseverance rover first launched toward Mars two entire years ago and has been exploring the planet since, returning new stunning high-resolution photos of the Red Planet with each day that passes. Wednesday was no different as the space agency shared a handful of new photos to Perseverance's website. The...
AOL Corp
NASA rover finds weird trash on Mars
When a spacecraft screams through Mars' atmosphere at some 12,000 mph, releases a giant supersonic parachute, and ultimately abandons said parachute along with rocket-powered landing gear and a heat shield, it's inevitable that debris will scatter over the Martian landscape. In June, NASA's Perseverance rover spotted paper-like trash caught between...
Two Giant Asteroids Up to 1,000ft Wide Set for Close Encounter With Earth
Two large asteroids—one of which could measure more than 1,000 feet across—are set to have a close encounter with Earth next week. The first of the two space rocks to make a close approach is known as 2016 CZ31. According to figures from NASA's Center for Near Earth Object Studies (CNEOS) database, this object will come no closer than around 1.7 million miles to our planet at 11:02 p.m. UTC, or 7:02 p.m. ET, on Friday, July 29.
Scientists discover 200 'Goldilocks' zones on the moon where astronauts could survive
Lunar scientists think they've found the hottest places on the Moon, as well as some 200 Goldilocks zones that are always near the average temperature in San Francisco. The moon has wild temperature fluctuations, with parts of the moon heating up to 260 degrees Fahrenheit (127 degrees Celsius) during the day and dropping to minus 280 F (minus 173 C) at night. But the newly analyzed 200 shaded lunar pits are always always 63 F (17 C), meaning they're perfect for humans to shelter from the extreme temperatures. They could also shield astronauts from the dangers of the solar wind, micrometeorites and cosmic rays. Some of those pits may lead to similarly warm caves.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
sciencealert.com
Astronomers Just Detected an Asteroid That's Passing Extremely Close to Earth Today
A small asteroid the size of a bus will make an extremely close approach to Earth on Thursday (July 7), passing within just 56,000 miles (90,000 kilometers) – or about 23 percent of the average distance between Earth and the Moon. And just a few days ago, no one knew it was coming.
Huge Chinese rocket falling to Earth and nobody knows where it will hit
A Chinese rocket is falling to Earth in an uncontrolled fall – with scientists unable to predict where it will land.The 21-ton rocket stage was left as a part of the Wentian space station module, which was launched on Sunday and docked with the Tiangong space station safely.The rocket has been tracked by Jonathan McDowell, of the Harvard-Smithsonian Center for Astrophysics. He also said that, “on average”, American launches “do a rather better job of upper stage disposal and China on average a worse one.”Two objects cataloged from the CZ-5B launch: 53239 / 2022-085A in a 166 x 318...
Surprise bus-sized asteroid skims past Earth today – and it’s a shockingly close pass
A SMALL asteroid is approaching Earth's orbit today – and no one saw it coming just a few days ago. Dubbed Asteroid 2022 NF, the space object will be passing within just 56,000 miles of our home planet. That number of miles is about 23 percent of the average...
China's out-of-control rocket's space debris will crash into Earth this weekend
China’s uncontrolled rocket core stage will come crashing to Earth. Current estimates say it will crash on July 30, and its estimated crash zone includes largely populated areas. China has dismissed criticism of its space practices as a smear campaign. Debris from China’s uncontrolled Long March 5B rocket stage...
itechpost.com
NASA's Mars Reconnaissance Orbiter's New Image Gives Insight to Weather Patterns on the Red Planet
On July 25, NASA released a photo of various wind-related formations on Mars near Gamboa Crater's center. The space agency noted that individual domes and sinuous crests are formed by larger sand dunes. The Transverse Aeolian Ridges (TAR) are the larger, brighter formations that are almost parallel with each other. The sand which covers these TAR is quite coarse, as described by NASA.
NASA is one step closer to Mars: Congress passes first authorization bill in FIVE YEARS that includes funding for the US to put human boots on Red Planet after establishing a presence on the moon
NASA is one step closer to putting human boots on Mars after Congress passed the first authorization bill for the American space agency in five years, which includes funding for the Artemis mission to not only continue its work to the moon but also soar to the Red Planet. Within...
CNET
NASA Shows Off 'First Letter to Be Laser-Engraved on Mars'
This story is part of Welcome to Mars, our series exploring the red planet. When it comes to rocks from Mars, details matter. NASA intends to bring tiny rock samples collected by the Perseverance rover back to Earth for study. That means keeping track of not just where the samples came from in the Jezero Crater, but also their original orientation in the host rock. To do that, the rover is engaging in a little physical graffiti on the red planet.
25-ton Chinese rocket debris crashes to Earth over Indian Ocean
It's unclear at the moment if any pieces of the 25-ton Long March 5 rocket stage hit populated areas. A big piece of Chinese space junk has crashed back to Earth. The 25-ton (22.5 metric tons) core stage of a Long March 5B rocket reentered Earth's atmosphere over the Indian Ocean this afternoon (July 30), ending its brief but controversial orbital stay.
Phys.org
Uncontrolled debris from Chinese space rocket could crash back to Earth as soon as Saturday
Uncontrolled debris from a Chinese rocket could come crashing back to Earth as soon as Saturday, according to The Aerospace Corporation, a federally-funded space research center that tracks orbital debris reentry. China launched a new laboratory module called the Wentian for its Tiangong space station from Hainan Island in the...
Engadget
Blue Origin's next crewed spaceflight is scheduled for August 4th
Has revealed when sixth crewed flight will take place. The NS-22 mission (New Shepard's 22nd launch overall) is set for August 4th, which is two months to the day after . The launch window opens at 9:30AM ET. The company recently the passengers who will travel to the edge of...
Phys.org
NASA's mineral dust detector starts gathering data
After being installed on the exterior of the International Space Station, NASA's Earth Surface Mineral Dust Source Investigation (EMIT) mission has provided its first view of Earth. The milestone, called "first light," took place at 7:51 p.m. PDT (10:51 p.m. EDT) on July 27 as the space station passed over Western Australia.
Fox News
NASA to launch two more choppers to Mars to help return rocks
NASA is launching two more mini helicopters to Mars in its effort to return Martian rocks and soil samples to Earth. Under the plan announced Wednesday, NASA’s Perseverance rover will do double duty and transport the cache to the rocket that will launch them off the red planet a decade from now.
Comments / 0