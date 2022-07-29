With 2 consecutive quarters of negative growth, is the U.S. in a recession?

Unemployment is down. Inflation is up. With the Federal Reserve Board again raising interest rates this week, plus new indications we could be in a recession, the economy is in uncharted waters. And no one seems certain about what's next or what to do. CBS News' chief political analyst John Dickerson helps us add it all up with the help of two experts: Lloyd Blankfein of Goldman Sachs, with the overview; and Michelle Singletary, a personal finance columnist for the Washington Post, with advice for all of us.

BUSINESS ・ 20 HOURS AGO