With 2 consecutive quarters of negative growth, is the U.S. in a recession?

U.S. May Be Headed for Recession—Here's How Long Experts Expect It to Last
Opinions differ on how long a recession could last. Several economists told Newsweek what to expect.
Top economist Mohamed El-Erian shifts stance on inflation and now thinks it has peaked as recession looms
Top economist Mohamed El-Erian told CNBC on Friday that inflation in the US has peaked. "The problem is that inflation is going to come down with growth probably going into a recession, and that's not good news." Last month, he said inflation hadn't peaked yet amid high energy prices.
What is a recession and is the United States in one now?
The International Monetary Fund on Tuesday cut its global growth outlook for 2022 and 2023, warning that the world’s three biggest economies — the U.S., China and Europe — face a “gloomy and more uncertain” future with a recession a possibility. Later this week, data...
A housing recession is the first step to a Fed-induced recession. Here’s where the housing market goes next
Sign up for the Fortune Features email list so you don’t miss our biggest features, exclusive interviews, and investigations. In the early '80s, homebuilders mailed two-by-fours to then Fed Chair Paul Volcker in hope the central bank would relax its inflation fight that saw mortgage rates top 18%. Of course, the Fed didn't back off until the 1981 recession helped tame the inflationary spike that began a decade earlier.
‘I do not think the U.S. is currently in a recession’: Fed Chair Jerome Powell weighs in on the economy after raising interest rates
Federal Reserve Board Chairman Jerome Powell speaks during a news conference following a meeting of the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) at the headquarters of the Federal Reserve, July 27, 2022 in Washington, DC. The Federal Reserve just raised interest rates by 75 basis points to bring down inflation, but...
New banking scam: Warning for Bank of America, Citi and Wells Fargo customers
Cybercriminals often scour a website’s code, figuring out how to infiltrate the data. When they discover vulnerabilities or security weaknesses, they launch attacks with devastating consequences. Tap or click here to see how the personal details of 5.4M Twitter users leaked. Other times, hackers take a back seat to...
Karine Jean-Pierre slammed for claiming 'economic indicators' don’t show a 'recession or even a pre-recession'
White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre faced backlash Monday for saying that "economic indicators…do not show that we are in a recession or even a pre-recession." Typically, two quarters of negative GDP growth indicate the United States is in a recession. This is the metric traditionally used as a red line to determine whether a recession exists. However, the White House has trotted out a slew of officials to dispute the definition of a recession.
Pelosi in peril: US government Boeing C-40C carrying House Speaker Nancy Pelosi departs San Fran for Asia as China threatens 'unbearable consequences' if she makes stop in Taiwan
The Chinese state media threatened 'unbearable consequences' on Taiwan if US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi visits the nation as her plane departed for Asia on Saturday. 'If Pelosi really visits Taiwan as planned, the Tsai Ing-wen authorities are accomplice[s],' Hu Xijin, a commentator with the Chinese state-affiliated Global Times, wrote on Twitter, referencing the Taiwanese government.
What a Recession Actually Is—And How to Know If the U.S Is Entering One
A recession has traditionally been defined as two back-to-back quarters of declining gross domestic product
Stimulus Update: When a Recession Arrives, Economists Say More Stimulus Is the Answer
Economists argue that stimulus funds can help steady the financial ship in the event of a recession. The American people received stimulus checks during both the 2001 and 2008 recessions. According to economists, stimulus checks help blunt the impact of recession. The faster businesses get back on their feet, the...
Warren attacks Powell for raising odds of 'devastating recession'
Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) tore into Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell, accusing him of threatening to undermine the economy with his efforts to curb inflation by raising interest rate targets. Warren, one of Powell’s most vociferous opponents, argued against the Federal Reserve’s increasingly hawkish monetary policy in a Wall Street...
Karine Jean-Pierre says U.S. not in a recession on 'The View': 'A transition into stable and steady growth'
White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre joined "The View" hosts on Thursday and said that the latest GDP report did not indicate the U.S. was in a recession and instead said the White House sees it as being in a "transition." Co-host Sara Haines asked the White House press secretary...
Breaking down the U.S. economy's mixed signals
Unemployment is down. Inflation is up. With the Federal Reserve Board again raising interest rates this week, plus new indications we could be in a recession, the economy is in uncharted waters. And no one seems certain about what's next or what to do. CBS News' chief political analyst John Dickerson helps us add it all up with the help of two experts: Lloyd Blankfein of Goldman Sachs, with the overview; and Michelle Singletary, a personal finance columnist for the Washington Post, with advice for all of us.
Janet Yellen says the US economy is not in a recession despite a 2nd straight negative GDP print because the job market is strong
Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said the US economy is not in a recession despite two straight declines in quarterly GDP growth. She pointed to the strong labor market as reason to believe that the US economy is not experiencing a broad economic slowdown. The US economy is officially not in...
No, we're not in a recession, Biden administration tells U.S. voters
WASHINGTON, July 26 (Reuters) - The U.S. economy is plagued by inflation and suffering from fallout from Russia's war in Ukraine - but it's not in recession. That's the message from White House officials.
What Was the Great Recession? How Did It Affect the World?
What Was the Great Recession? How Long Did It Last?. The most severe economic downturn since World War II occurred between December 2007 and June 2009. During this period, hundreds of banks failed, millions of homes went into foreclosure, and Americans lost over $14 trillion in net worth. Unemployment levels swelled from 5% in 2007 to 10% in 2009.
U.S. economy's second consecutive contraction — does it mark a recession?
The U.S. economy contracted for the second straight quarter, from April to June, the Bureau of Economic Analysis reported Thursday. A decline in two consecutive quarters is what many believe marks a recession.
Yellen insists US not in recession as economy shrank 0.9 per cent in second quarter
The US economy shrank by 0.9 per cent during the second quarter of the year, further stoking fears the country is heading into a recession.Thursday morning’s data from the Bureau of Economic Analysis, part of the Commerce Department, posted a second straight quarterly contraction in gross domestic product – the broadest measure of economic output.Back-to-back negative GDP quarters constitute an informal definition of recession, but most economists point to a still-robust labour market, with 11 million job openings and an uncommonly low 3.6 per cent unemployment rate. They argue that a recession, if one were to occur, is still...
GDP fell 0.9% in the second quarter, the second straight decline and a strong recession signal
Gross domestic product fell 0.9% at an annualized pace for the period, according to the advance estimate. That follows a 1.6% decline in the first quarter and was worse than the Dow Jones estimate for a gain of 0.3%. The drop came from a broad swath of factors, including decreases...
Big U.S. Banks Raise Prime Lending Rate After Fed's Sharp Hike
(Reuters) -U.S. banks JPMorgan Chase & Co, Citigroup and Wells Fargo raised their prime lending rates by 75 bps to 5.5% on Wednesday to reflect the Federal Reserve's latest interest rate move. The moves, which will be effective from Thursday, follow the U.S. Federal Reserve's decision to raise its target...
