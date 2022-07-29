ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Some Of The Game’s Post-Launch Intentions May Have Been Revealed By A Recent Report About Rockstar Games’ Plans For Grand Theft Auto 6

NME

‘GTA 6’ report claims female protagonist and Miami setting

A report has claimed that Grand Theft Auto 6 (GTA 6) will be set in a fictionalised version of Miami, and players will follow a female protagonist. In an article published today (July 27), Bloomberg has claimed that GTA 6 will feature the series’ first female character – a Latina who will be one of two leading characters. Speaking to Bloomberg, sources familiar with the project say that the pair of characters are influenced by Bonnie and Clyde.
thebrag.com

Historic changes are coming to the new ‘Grand Theft Auto’

An interesting new report has claimed that the next Grand Theft Auto will feature some big changes, including having a female protagonist. Until now, the iconic gaming series has only had male lead characters – terrible, damaged men – but according to Bloomberg, GTA 6 will reportedly have the series’ first female lead character. The as-yet-unnamed female will be Latina and one of two lead characters, supposedly based on Bonnie and Clyde.
Gamespot

GTA 6 Set In Vice City, Includes A Female Star Character - Report

Grand Theft Auto 6 will feature a female playable protagonist and takes place in and around Miami AKA Vice City, according to a new report. Bloomberg reports that a Latina woman will be one of two "leading" characters in the game, and the story is influenced by the infamous bank robbers Bonnie and Clyde.
ComicBook

GTA 6 Report Reveals New Details on Female Protagonist and Release

A high-profile new report associated with GTA 6 has detailed a number of new aspects associated with the next Grand Theft Auto game. Notably, the long-awaited title has once again been said to center around a female protagonist, which is something that we have heard rumors of in the past. Additionally, the game will also be set in a much different setting compared to that of GTA 5, and should instead have much more in common with Grand Theft Auto: Vice City.
Do you know all about your favorite game and want to share your experience with other gamers? Sign Up for your HappyGamer account and share your favorite game news, reviews, guides, walkthroughs and any other gaming updates!

