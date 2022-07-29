Some Of The Game’s Post-Launch Intentions May Have Been Revealed By A Recent Report About Rockstar Games’ Plans For Grand Theft Auto 6

happygamer.com
dotesports.com
Red Dead Online community to host in-game funeral following Rockstar’s plans to cease major updates
Red Dead Online players will gather today in the online Western universe to mourn the “death” of the game, which will stop receiving major updates as Rockstar Games wants to shift the focus to the development of Grand Theft Auto 6. The Red Dead Online community started a...
NME
‘GTA 6’ report claims female protagonist and Miami setting
A report has claimed that Grand Theft Auto 6 (GTA 6) will be set in a fictionalised version of Miami, and players will follow a female protagonist. In an article published today (July 27), Bloomberg has claimed that GTA 6 will feature the series’ first female character – a Latina who will be one of two leading characters. Speaking to Bloomberg, sources familiar with the project say that the pair of characters are influenced by Bonnie and Clyde.
Collider
'Grand Theft Auto 6' Reveals Game Location, Announces First Playable Female Character
Game on! Details about the latest game in the Grand Theft Auto franchise with the working title Project Americas including its setting and the first playable female protagonist were released. Grand Theft Auto 6 will feature its first playable female protagonist, according to a Bloomberg article focusing on how the...
Grand Theft Auto 6 Is Trying To Be Less Sexist With Major Game Change
The next installment of the popular and controversial Rockstar Games franchise is aiming to be more inclusive.
Grand Theft Auto 6’s female protagonist has angered fans
NEW details about the upcoming Grand Theft Auto game have been revealed, and fans are concerned the series is going ‘woke’. A leak described how GTA 6 would feature two protagonists based on Bonnie and Clyde including a latina woman. It was also revealed that Rockstar wants to...
thebrag.com
Historic changes are coming to the new ‘Grand Theft Auto’
An interesting new report has claimed that the next Grand Theft Auto will feature some big changes, including having a female protagonist. Until now, the iconic gaming series has only had male lead characters – terrible, damaged men – but according to Bloomberg, GTA 6 will reportedly have the series’ first female lead character. The as-yet-unnamed female will be Latina and one of two lead characters, supposedly based on Bonnie and Clyde.
FIFA・
New Single-Player Missions And A Character Creator Are Added To Red Dead Redemption 2 With The Update
Red Dead Redemption 2’s fantastic single-player experience is still alive in part because of this big modification that intends to introduce new adventures, people, and situations to the Rockstar sandbox. Red Dead Online patches and the souls of Rockstar’s leadership may have perished. The Life of Crime mod...
Red Dead Redemption 2 gets a new single-player experience, thanks to modders
'Life of Crime' adds a custom character, skill tree, and more
Gamespot
GTA 6 Set In Vice City, Includes A Female Star Character - Report
Grand Theft Auto 6 will feature a female playable protagonist and takes place in and around Miami AKA Vice City, according to a new report. Bloomberg reports that a Latina woman will be one of two "leading" characters in the game, and the story is influenced by the infamous bank robbers Bonnie and Clyde.
Goat Simulator 3’s Release Date Has Been Confirmed By Coffee Stain North With The Help Of A Brief, Humorous, And Quite Scary Latest Teaser
Even original game enthusiasts were astonished when Goat Simulator 3 was announced during the Summer Game Fest. This is due to the lack of a sequel to Goat Simulator, as well as the fact that the game’s creator, Coffee Stain, succeeded in agitating the first game’s mayhem. Goat...
ComicBook
GTA 6 Report Reveals New Details on Female Protagonist and Release
A high-profile new report associated with GTA 6 has detailed a number of new aspects associated with the next Grand Theft Auto game. Notably, the long-awaited title has once again been said to center around a female protagonist, which is something that we have heard rumors of in the past. Additionally, the game will also be set in a much different setting compared to that of GTA 5, and should instead have much more in common with Grand Theft Auto: Vice City.
Capcom Reveals Resident Evil Village: Gold Edition And The Winters Expansion DLC Have Received New Information
The forthcoming Resident Evil: Village Gold Edition and the Winters’ Expansion DLC have received new information, a trailer, and screenshots from Capcom today. We first glimpse the new characters who will be included in “The Mercenaries Additional Orders” mode’s playable cast. These are Chris Redfield, Karl Heisenberg, and Lady Alcina Dumitrescu. The Bloody Village and Bloody River are two additional new stages to be added to the game.
The Fastest-Selling Xbox Consoles Ever Are The Xbox Series X|S.
The Xbox Series X and S were the fastest-selling consoles in Xbox history, according to Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella, who announced the company’s earnings call for the entire year last year. He has confirmed this is still true a year later, over two years into the life cycles of the consoles.
ComicBook
Fortnite Leak Reveals Biggest Change to the Game Yet
A new Fortnite leak has revealed what could end up being the biggest change to the free-to-play battle royale game yet. In addition to constant Season 3 leaks, leaks are starting to surface that potentially give fans an idea of what Epic Games has in store for Fortnite Season 4. And for the fourth season, it looks like Epic Games is finally going to give players the option to play the game in first-person mode in addition to the current third-person mode.
Players Are Missing Out On Millions Of XP Due To A Flaw In Diablo Immortal
It has been noticed by players that completing quests from Diablo Immortal‘s Battle Pass does not grant extra points. Even though Blizzard already published a hotfix, millions of points have been lost as a result. However, despite the hastily released patch, the issue is still present in all places....
The Biggest Release From Annapurna So Far Is Stray. The Infamous Cat Game Is Off To An Excellent Start
You definitely noticed if you’ve been doing any internet browsing lately how popular Stray has become. Stray is an adventure game by a small studio called BlueTwelve Studio, and the central character is a cat. Our assessment gave the book 82 percent of the vote and the label “wonderful...
happygamer.com
New Information Concerning Grand Theft Auto 6, Particularly The Game’s Female Protagonist, Has Surfaced In A Source
Grand Theft Auto 6 was eventually exposed to be in creation by Rockstar Games early this year, but the studio hasn’t provided any other information. However, a report released may have provided additional information about Grand Theft Auto 6 by giving information about the game’s environment and one of the key characters.
The First Of The Four New Factions That The Champions Of Chaos DLC For Total War: Warhammer 3 Will Introduce Has Been Unveiled By Creative Assembly
Total War: Warhammer 3 was released in February 2022, and since then, it has been available for a while. As a result, players have begun to anticipate additional content. Total War: Warhammer 3’s development team at Creative Assembly had to delay the release of new content at first because a few faults and problems were found after the game’s initial release.
Refund Me If You Can Horror Video Game On Steam Demands That Users Finish The Game Before Asking For Payment
A recent horror video game on Steam demands that users finish the game before asking for payment. The game was released on Friday by independent developer Sun game Studio on the popular Valve Store. Sarah is having a nightmare and is being pursued by a monster. The only way to...
After The PS5, The Last Of Us Part 1 Should Release On PC Very Soon.
If you’re eager to play The Last of Us Part 1 on PC, you might have access to it sooner than you anticipated. One Naughty Dog developer stated that the studio’s update of the well-liked post-apocalyptic game is anticipated to appear on PC “quite shortly” following the PS5 release.
