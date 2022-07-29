ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Louis County, MO

Leaders discuss flood relief in north St. Louis County

By Monica Ryan
FOX 2
FOX 2
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1DJCeL_0gxNc7Kn00

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – Help may be coming for flood victims in north Saint Louis County.

The mayors of some north county municipalities are discussing flood relief Friday morning along with county council members Rita Heard Days and Shalonda Webb. They will meet Friday morning in Florissant.

Many of those displaced in Tuesday’s flooding are at the American Red Cross shelter at the James J. Eagan Community Center in Florissant.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX 2.

Comments / 0

Related
ourquadcities.com

PHOTOS: Major flash flooding in St. Louis City & County

ST. LOUIS – Historic rainfall hit the St. Louis region Tuesday morning, and flash flooding has ravaged cars, homes and businesses within the city, county and beyond. The FOX2 weather team tracked as much as 11 inches of rain Tuesday in St. Charles County and nearly 10.5 inches in Clayton, the highest reported total in St. Louis County. Heavy rain has also hit Metro East communities in Illinois.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Saint Louis County, MO
Sports
City
Florissant, MO
Local
Missouri Sports
Local
Missouri Government
Saint Louis County, MO
Government
Florissant, MO
Government
County
Saint Louis County, MO
Florissant, MO
Sports
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The American Red Cross#Nexstar Media Inc
FOX2Now

$2.65M penthouse has epic views of Clayton, St. Louis County

CLAYTON, Mo. – There are many good reasons why a person or family will choose a particular place to call home. Maybe it’s the neighborhood and the schools, or perhaps its architectural features and amenities. Whatever the reason, something just feels right about a place. But on occasion, a wonderous view is enough of a catalyst to put pen to paper and move right in.
CLAYTON, MO
KMOV

North City residents receive aid after flooding

ST. LOUIS (KMOV) -- North St. Louis has been deemed one of the hardest hit areas from this week’s flooding. Friday, city and state lawmakers visited people’s homes to reassure the neighborhood that help is on the way. “It’s personal to me because I’m born, raised and live...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
Sports
News Break
Politics
KMOV

Here’s how to get help after St. Louis area flooding

ST. LOUIS (KMOV) -- Many have been directly affected by the flooding. News 4 has compiled a list of resources for people who need assistance. Residents can call the United Way at 211 to report flood damage. Authorities can use that information to track where the highest need is. A...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FOX2Now

How to help St. Louis flood victims

ST. LOUIS – A historic week of rainfall in the St. Louis region led to two rounds of flash flooding over just three days. Now people are piecing their lives back together as they clean up their homes. Many organizations are offering help to those in need, but if...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FOX 2

FOX 2

37K+
Followers
9K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

St. Louis news, weather, and sports is on FOX2Now.com.

 https://fox2now.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy