Leaders discuss flood relief in north St. Louis County

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – Help may be coming for flood victims in north Saint Louis County.

The mayors of some north county municipalities are discussing flood relief Friday morning along with county council members Rita Heard Days and Shalonda Webb. They will meet Friday morning in Florissant.

Many of those displaced in Tuesday’s flooding are at the American Red Cross shelter at the James J. Eagan Community Center in Florissant.

