Fire crews are gaining the upper hand on the Oak Fire near Yosemite

Why Yosemite’s Oak fire is burning with such ferocity – explained
The blaze forced more than 3,000 people to evacuate and exploded to 17,000 acres seemingly overnight – what made it so devastating?
Wildfires in US: 2 firefighting helicopter pilots die in Idaho; thousands ordered to evacuate near Yosemite
Multiple wildfires raged in the U.S. on Saturday, including ones that have caused deaths, evacuations and damage to structures.
Family of pilot, who died after exiting plane during mid-flight emergency, left reeling, father says
The father of a North Carolina pilot, who died after exiting a plane during a mid-flight emergency, said his family is still trying to reckon with what led to the 23-year-old's death. Charles Hew Crooks had spent years working toward his dream of becoming a pilot, his father Hew Crooks...
Decomposing body of missing woman, 22, found in apartment after neighbors complained of ‘rotting’ smell for months
A DECOMPOSED body of a missing 22-year-old woman was found in an apartment after neighbors complained about smelling rotting for months. The remains were discovered to be those of Bianca Hass, who vanished earlier this year, according to the Lake County Coroner's office. Hass was last heard from on January...
Mystery as one camper is found dead with another missing after frantic call from trail led to rescue mission
A TEEN camper was found dead and another person is missing after a frantic call from a trail launched a rescue mission to find them. Mystery surrounds the pair's disappearance while California authorities continue to search for a 57-year-old man. Local authorities found the 14-year-old boy dead on Wednesday in...
Car Goes Flying Off California Freeway
A California man driving his truck with his family inside early one morning had the scare of his life as a car launched off a nearby freeway and crashed in the road, nearly hitting the truck. The surreal scene was caught on video by the man’s dashcam, capturing both his wife and 11-year-old daughter screaming at the shocking realization of how close of a brush they had with death.
Judge lets homeless residents stay under I-880 freeway after big fire
OAKLAND (KCBS RADIO) – A federal judge is siding with the homeless residents living under the I-880 freeway in Oakland, allowing them to stay where they are, at least for now. Caltrans has been ordered to halt the forced removal until it has more of a plan for the...
Evacuations ordered in northern California after new wildfire breaks out
McKinney fire has grown to 18,000 acres in less than 12 hours and has zero containment amid searing heat, drought and lightning
Update: Dozens sheltering inside PG&E powerhouse safely evacuated; Electra Fire over 3,000 acres
JACKSON (CBS13) — After being stranded in a PG&E powerplant for hours, roughly 100 people were evacuated to safety from the Electra Fire late Monday. authorities confirmed. Sacramento affiliate CBS 13 reported the last group was able to leave the powerhouse by around 10:45 p.m. They were stranded there as the fast-moving wildfire burned in the Sierra foothills along the Amador and Calaveras county line southeast of Jackson.
Unusual cloud formations observed on California coast
Clouds resembling breaking waves in the ocean are unusual and beautiful, and they've occurred on at least two occasions in recent months in Pacifica, less than 10 miles south of San Francisco, catching the eyes of hobbyist photographers. SF resident Tara Cronin captured an image of a cresting wave cloud...
Wildfire explodes beyond 14,000 acres near Yosemite National Park
Thousands of people have been ordered to evacuate because of a wildfire burning thousands of acres near Yosemite National Park and challenging firefighters. The Oak Fire began Friday afternoon and on Sunday afternoon had burned more than 14,200 acres outside Yosemite, according to Cal Fire. California Gov. Gavin Newsom, D,...
California's Oak Fire spreads uncontained toward Yosemite
July 24 (Reuters) - Firefighters deployed air tankers, bulldozers and hand crews to battle a fast-moving wildfire just west of Yosemite National Park on Sunday that suddenly and unpredictably grew into one of the largest fires of the year, forcing thousands of evacuations.
Northern California's McKinney fire is state's largest blaze this year
The McKinney fire in Northern California is now the largest to break out in the state this year. The fire started around 2:38 p.m. on Friday, and as of Sunday morning, it has burned more than 51,468 acres in the Klamath National Forest. The blaze is 0 percent contained, and has burned down several houses and is threatening hundreds of others. Officials said there are 650 firefighters on the scene, and they are prioritizing protecting Yreka, Fort Jones, and other communities in the Highway 96 corridor. The cause of the fire is under investigation.
Wildfires have burned 5.6 million acres in the U.S. this year, and concerns are growing amid a heat wave
California hasn't had a typical megafire with six-figure acreage this year, but vast blazes across the U.S. have combined to make 2022 a contender for one of the most incendiary years in the last decade. The week’s ongoing heat wave, expected to produce stifling conditions and triple-digit temperatures for parts...
Wildfires in West explode in size amid hot, windy conditions
Wildfires in California and Montana exploded in size overnight amid windy, hot conditions and were quickly encroaching on neighborhoods, forcing evacuation orders for over 100 homes Saturday, while an Idaho blaze was spreading. In California's Klamath National Forest, the fast-moving McKinney fire, which started Friday, went from charring just over 1 square mile (1 square kilometer) to scorching as much as 62 square miles (160 square kilometers) by Saturday in a largely rural area near the Oregon state line, according to fire officials. “It's continuing to grow with erratic winds and thunderstorms in the area and we're in triple...
Highway 38 closed at Valley of the Falls Drive due to mud on roadway
The Highway 38 route to Big Bear has been shut down while road crews work to clean up mudslides caused by rain in the mountains near Angelus Oaks. It's unclear how long Valley of the Falls Drive will remain closed but residents of the mountain communities should adhere to the flash food warnings issued by the National Weather Service.CBSLA has learned that several cars are stuck in the mud, including a Caltrans truck.Monsoon moisture with scattered rain showers are expected to happen through Sunday evening for the Mountain communities, including Big Bear, and the Antelope Valley. The NWS said there is a strong risk of flash flooding the communities in the San Gabriel Valley mountains.
53 large wildfires burn across the U.S. amid heat wave threat
Large wildfires ignited in California, Montana, Oklahoma, Oregon and Texas on Sunday, bringing the total number burning across the U.S. to 53, according to firefighting agency data. The big picture: A report from the National Interagency Fire Center (NIFC) Sunday indicates the worst may be yet to come, with the...
