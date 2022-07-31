ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Huntington, NY

Seen Her? Woman Accused Of Stealing $500 Gift Card From Huntington Stop & Shop

By Nicole Valinote
 23 hours ago

Police are searching for a woman who is accused of stealing a $500 gift card from a Long Island supermarket.

A woman stole a gift card from Stop & Shop, located at 60 Wall St. in Huntington, on Sunday, July 17, according to a report from Suffolk County Crime Stoppers on Thursday, July 28.

Authorities said the woman left in a blue minivan.

Suffolk County Crime Stoppers is offering a cash reward for information that leads to an arrest.

Tips can be submitted by calling 1-800-220-TIPS.

Comments / 19

amina jones
2d ago

hold up don't u have to add money on gift cards FIRST🤔🤔🙄 those gift cards CAN'T b used until u add money so how was it$500 I'm confused

Reply(6)
15
Lisa bender
2d ago

Exactly. Any gift card is not good until money is put on and activated by the store. SO SHE REALLY DIDNT STEAL ANYTHING ?????????

Reply(3)
5
cismeass
2d ago

how does one steal a gift card when a gift card has to be purchased first? 🤔 🤦‍♀️is there more to this story?

Reply
4
 

