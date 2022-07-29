The economy is stalling and big tech companies prepare for tougher times

www.ctpublic.org
EU Considers Creating Tech Regulator
The European Commission is mulling the idea of a new directorate seeking to rein in Big Tech, which could be headed up by two top antitrust officials. According to a Reuters report Thursday (July 28), the move could help alleviate concerns associated with the European Union getting companies like Amazon, Apple and Alphabet’s Google to follow the Digital Markets Act.
WSJ: Microsoft Asks Google, Oracle to Help Challenge Amazon’s U.S. Government Cloud Leadership
Microsoft is challenging Amazon's cloud control, specifically on U.S. government projects. Amazon dominates the cloud-infrastructure industry, with a 47% share of North America's public-sector market. According to the Wall Street Journal, the Microsoft is rallying other software companies, to press the U.S. government to embrace a multi-cloud approach and more broadly diversify its spending on cloud services. John Freeman, vice president of equity research at CFRA research, joins Cheddar News' Closing Bell to discuss.
Elon Musk, other immigrants founded 55% of America’s unicorns
Immigrants such as Elon Musk have started 55% of America’s unicorn companies according to a new study from the National Foundation for American Policy (NFAP). These startups are valued at $1 billion or more and nearly two-thirds or 64% of U.S. billion-dollar companies were founded or co-founded by immigrants or children of an immigrant.
Alphabet, Microsoft Post Earnings Miss As Big Tech Takes Hit
Alphabet missed expectations on earnings and revenue for the second quarter, while Microsoft posted its slowest earnings growth in two years. Investors had been prepared for the worst after earnings reports from Snapchat and Twitter showed a slowdown in advertising spending across the tech industry. Greg Martin, Co-Founder of Rainmaker Securities, breaks down earnings reports from the biggest tech companies.
Rivian lays off hundreds of workers as its struggles create a $19 billion headache for Amazon and Ford
Layoffs at electric-vehicle startup Rivian have begun after the Wall Street darling's stock tumbled nearly 70% this year.
Google co-founder Sergey Brin told his financial advisers to sell his investments in Elon Musk's companies after Musk had an affair with his wife
Sergey Brin reportedly told his advisers to sell off all of his financial investments in Elon Musk's companies. Brin made the call after learning that Musk reportedly had an affair with Brin's wife, Nicole Shanahan. Brin, a co-founder of Google, had previously invested $500,000 in Tesla. Google co-founder Sergey Brin...
Google Co-Founder Sergey Brin To Sell Tesla Stock After Musk Affair: Here's How Much He'll Likely Make
The Wall Street Journal reported Sunday evening that Elon Musk had an affair with Google co-founder Sergey Brin’s wife Nicole Shanahan, prompting Brin to file for a divorce. Musk took to Twitter, the most expensive app on his phone, to dispute the claims, saying he was just at a party with Brin.
Tech: Elon Musk's new twins
Happy Thursday, readers. I'm Jordan Parker Erb, and we've got lots to talk about today, so I'll get right to the point. If this was forwarded to you, sign up here. Download Insider's app here. 1. Insider reported that Elon Musk quietly welcomed twins in November, 2021. The children's mother,...
Billionaire Entrepreneur Jack Ma Could Relinquish Control of Ant
Billionaire Jack Ma, one of China’s most noted entrepreneurs, could be giving up control of Ant Group. This move would further separate the company from affiliate Alibaba after regulators in the country turned up the heat on big tech firms more than a year ago, the Wall Street Journal reported on Thursday (July 28), citing unnamed sources with insider information.
Apple iPhone maker’s founder distances himself from crypto fraudsters using his image
Terry Gou, founder of Apple iPhone maker Foxconn, Saturday said that fraudsters have been using his images to promote cryptocurrency scams and that he has never invested in the crypto industry. Fast facts. In a Facebook post on Saturday, the Taiwanese mogul said through his office administration that his lawyers...
Elon Musk says he plans to be 'heads down focused' on doing 'useful things for civilization' amid the multiple scandals unraveling in his personal life
Elon Musk plans to focus on doing "useful things" for humanity amid his personal scandals. Musk tweeted on Monday that the attention he's been receiving has "gone supernova." The Wall Street Journal reported on Sunday that Musk had an affair with a Google co-founder's wife. Elon Musk says he plans...
Google cofounder Sergey Brin might pocket over $100 million by selling his Tesla stock, after plowing $500,000 into Elon Musk's automaker before it went public
He's cashing out after Elon Musk reportedly had an affair with his wife. Musk has denied the claim.Brin could pocket over $100 million after investing more than $500,000 in Tesla before its IPO. Sergey Brin, an early Tesla investor, may be poised to pocket over $100 million by cashing out...
Meta's Mark Zuckerberg: Company's pandemic-era forecast was too rosy
July 29 (Reuters) - Meta Platforms Inc (META.O) Chief Executive Mark Zuckerberg told staffers the world's biggest social media company had planned for growth too optimistically, mistakenly expecting that a bump in usage and revenue growth during COVID-19 lockdowns would be sustained.
Nearly 75% of retailers plan to accept cryptocurrency payments within the next 2 years
From Starbucks to Lamborghinis, consumers are using cryptocurrency to pay for a variety of goods — and retailers are taking notice. Nearly 75% of retailers plan to accept either cryptocurrency or stablecoin payments within the next two years, according to a June survey conducted by Deloitte titled "Merchants getting ready for crypto."
Hailing an options trade to go long on Uber
An options trade to go long Uber. With CNBC's Melissa Lee and the Options Action traders, Carter Worth, Mike Khouw and Tony Zhang.
Erik Voorhees Predicts Crypto Uprising as Financial Systems Crumble
The crypto industry has grown massively in the past years, with increasing mass adoption being fueled by the global economic downturn brought on by the pandemic. The effects of the pandemic have eased up a bit, but the crypto adoption rate has surged nonetheless, as fresh concerns about financial systems surface. A notable American entrepreneur has forecasted an imminent crypto uprising with failing global financial systems.
El Salvador still has plans for a bitcoin bond even as the country sees a 50% loss on its crypto investment
El Salvador's finance minister said the country still plans to issue a bitcoin bond using blockchain technology, Bloomberg reported. The nation purchased 2,381 bitcoin tokens with public funds since making the crypto legal tender last year. In total, those investments are worth about 50% less amid the broad downturn, per...
FTC suit to thwart Meta's 'campaign to conquer' VR could be a long shot
The Federal Trade Commission is making good on its promise to scrutinize Big Tech, though antitrust lawyers say its new bid to block Meta's (META) "campaign to conquer virtual reality" is a long shot. In a complaint filed Wednesday, the FTC asked a judge to temporarily halt Meta’s acquisition of...
A wave of layoffs is sweeping the US. Here are firms that have announced cuts so far, from Shopify to Tesla.
A wave of layoffs has swept across American business in 2022. The cuts stem from slower business growth, paired with rising labor costs. The layoffs span across industries, from mortgage lending to digital-payment processing. Layoffs are sweeping across American businesses in 2022. Peloton laid off thousands of employees earlier this...
Meta to keep facing Apple privacy pinch, TikTok heat for now
July 28 (Reuters) - Stiff competition from TikTok and Apple Inc's (AAPL.O) privacy changes will remain a cause for concern for Facebook-owner Meta Platforms Inc (META.O) in the near term, Wall Street analysts said.
