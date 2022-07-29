Floyd family, others see inequality in penalties for ex-cops

kfgo.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
How state and federal consent decrees could make way for broader scope of changes to Minneapolis policing
The city of Minneapolis and the Minnesota Department of Human Rights (MDHR) released a joint statement last week agreeing to return to negotiations for a consent decree following the state agency’s scathing report finding a pattern of racial discrimination in the Minneapolis Police Department’s (MPD) policing for at least a decade.
Minnesotan Falls Victim To Scary Kidnapping Scam
There are a lot of scams going around at any given time but this one is incredibly scary. A kidnapping scam has been reported in a city just a few hours from the Twin Ports. Like I said, there seems to be so many scams going around Minnesota and Wisconsin over the past few years. A recent scam was reported in Wisconsin, targeting residents via voicemail.
Young man killed in south Minneapolis shooting
Gunfire in south Minneapolis late Friday night left one person dead, marking the 52nd homicide of the year in the city. Police say the shooting was reported around 11 p.m. near the 4100 block of Snelling Ave., with officers finding a man in his late teens with life-threatening gunshot wounds in the alley.
Sheriff: Teen flees officers at 120+ mph, crashes into two cars
ST. PAUL, Minn. -- The sheriff's department says a teenage suspect is in custody after they fled officers and crashed into two cars while going over 120 mph in St. Paul.The Ramsey County Sheriff's Department says a deputy found a car with no license plates on Friday evening. The deputy followed the car but the suspect began to flee at 120 mph along Maryland Avenue.Officers tried to apply stop sticks, but the suspect went over a hill on Barclay street and hit the back of another car. That collision launched the victim's car into a front yard. Then, the suspect crashed into another car, at which time it came to a stop.The crashes injured two other drivers, the sheriff's office said on Saturday afternoon. The suspect, a 16-year-old boy, had a gun with him, the sheriff's office says. He has a previous criminal history and was unconscious, but breathing at the scene. He was taken to the hospital.
Daily gunfire making some Twin Cities residents fell like they're "held captive" in their own communities
MINNEAPOLIS -- Earlier this year, police warned that this summer would be deadly because of an increase in gun violence -- especially with weapons altered to fire like machine guns.The illegal use of so-called "switches" -- devices that turn semi-automatic guns into fully automatic guns -- is impacting young people the most. On Wednesday night, a 14-year-old boy was shot in the face and another 15-year-old boy was shot in the foot in north Minneapolis. Earlier this week in Brooklyn Park, a north Minneapolis suburb, a 12-year-old boy was shot in the back at a recreation center. People living in neighborhoods where...
Shooting Near Target Field With Fully Automatic Guns Leaves One Dead
A shooting overnight in Minneapolis marks the 50th homicide in the city so far in 2022. The shooting, near Target Field, on 4th St. North between 1st and 2nd Ave. left one man dead and two others hospitalized after a fight broke out inside a nearby business and spilled out onto the street. Police were called to the scene around 1:30 AM.
Man Charged with Threatening Staff at Maple Grove Jimmy John’s
A Michigan man threatened to shoot employees and set fire to a Maple Grove Jimmy John’s restaurant, according to criminal charges filed Thursday. A criminal complaint says John Michael Van Singel, 29, of Holland, Mich., entered the location on Blackoaks Lane on Tuesday and stated he “was with DoorDash,” placing items including a lighter on a table. When staff members said they don’t use DoorDash, the complaint says Van Singel “became irate,” telling staff that “tonight, you’re gonna get a bullet in your head.”
Violent crimes in Minneapolis park hot spots down drastically in 2022
Loring and East Phillips top the list of most violent Minneapolis parks in any given year, with Loring notching 13 and East Phillips reporting five serious incidents including homicide, rape and aggravated assault in 2021. Major crimes also shot up at Stevens Square following the social unrest of the past...
Minnesota teen dead, 4 others critical after Apple River stabbing in Somerset, Wisconsin
A 17-year-old Minnesota boy is dead and four others suffered critical injuries after a stabbing attack on the Apple River in Somerset, Wisconsin. The four other victims, all believed to be aged in their early 20s, are from unknown locations. Three are men and one is a woman. All four were taken to Regions Hospital in St. Paul, including two who were airlifted for treatment.
Man, 24, charged with fatally shooting father in northern Minnesota cabin
MINNEAPOLIS -- A 24-year-old man is accused of fatally shooting his father in the back of the head last weekend at a cabin in northern Minnesota. Ronald Bzdok, of Buffalo, is charged in Aitkin County with one count of second-degree murder in the death of his 62-year-old father, who is also from Buffalo. According to a criminal complaint, the father was last heard from on Saturday, a day after he went to his cabin in Fleming Township with his 24-year-old son. The father was reported missing four days later after his other son went to the cabin and found no...
Man dies in shooting near Snelling Ave.
MINNEAPOLIS — Minneapolis police say a man who they believe to be in his late teens died Friday night after suffering life-threatening gunshot wounds. According to a press release from the Minneapolis Police Department, officers responded to a reported shooting near the 4100 block of Snelling Avenue at about 11 p.m. Friday.
Starbucks workers strike at south Minneapolis store, join national wave of labor protests
Starbucks workers at a south Minneapolis store are on strike, joining workers in Boston, Seattle, Philadelphia and other cities who are ramping up pressure as they seek to negotiate union contracts. Customers who pulled up to the drive-thru on Sunday morning at 4712 Cedar Avenue were told there’d be no coffee today or tomorrow but […] The post Starbucks workers strike at south Minneapolis store, join national wave of labor protests appeared first on Minnesota Reformer.
Barbershop patrons confront would-be carjacker with compassion
MINNEAPOLIS -- An attempted robbery in Minneapolis Tuesday turned into a wild chase through the streets, but it wasn't police doing the chasing. It was a group of men who rushed out of a barbershop."A woman knocked on the window like, 'Hey!' We all run out," said Denzel Thomas, a barber at Nomadic Oasis.About a dozen men inside the shop saw the woman, who was scared and barefoot. She was one of the barber's wives.A guy in a mask and hoodie was trying to steal her car out of the parking lot."It put us in flight mode and we started running...
Suspect identified in investigation into noose found at Edina Community Center
Police in Edina investigating an incident in which a noose was hung at a community center this week say they've identified a suspect. In a brief statement Friday, police said the suspect is a "juvenile boy." The announcement comes one day after police asked for the public's help identifying a...
ATF cracking down on the use of automatic weapons
ST PAUL, Minn. — It's a scene being played out time and time again across Minneapolis involving gunshots plaguing the lives of many who call the city home. As of Thursday night year-to-date, there've been more than 5,532 reported shots fired calls across the city, according to the city's crime dashboard.
Can Minneapolis curb violent crime? Community leaders are hopeful
MINNEAPOLIS — Amid a rise in violent crime across the country, Minneapolis is seeing a jump in gun violence that has community leaders pushing even harder for change. On Thursday, the second annual Stop Violence Cookout was held at Peavey Field Park, which was put on by T.O.U.C.H. Outreach and Corcoran Neighborhood Organization. Corcoran Neighborhood Organization Executive Director Alicia Smith says getting neighbors together is healthy for the community.
Changing security at US Bank Stadium
MINNEAPOLIS — For years, U.S. Bank Stadium security during Minnesota Vikings games and big events had been overseen by ASM Global, and mostly staffed by off-duty MOD officers. But with the number of sworn officers dwindling in recent years, ASM has had to get creative, and now, with just...
Group of teens arrested after purse-snatching spree in Edina, Minneapolis
Police in Edina say three teenage boys have been arrested and charged in connection with an alleged crime spree across Edina and Minneapolis. The 48-hour spree began Saturday when an Audi Q3 sport vehicle was stolen in the Southdale business area of Edina, according to police. The car was then...
Police investigating gunfire in downtown Minneapolis hours after fatal shooting on same intersection
MINNEAPOLIS -- Police are investing Thursday night following reports of gunfire in downtown Minneapolis. A WCCO-TV reporter was in the area around 9:30 p.m. when shots rang out near the intersection of First Avenue and North Fourth Street. Witnesses to the shooting, which happened around 1:30 a.m., told investigators that they heard fully-automatic gunfire. The reported shooting happened at the same intersection where one man was killed and two others were hurt in a shooting early Thursday morning. There was a vigil being held at that spot for the prior shooting.Police say that they believe some of the shots fired came from...
Son in custody after father found fatally shot inside northern Minnesota cabin
AITKIN, Minn. – A Buffalo man is in custody in connection to the shooting death of his father, who was found dead inside his northern Minnesota cabin.The Aitkin County Sheriff's Office says the 62-year-old father, also from Buffalo, was reported missing on July 26 after he hadn't been heard from in three days.The father and his 24-year-old son had gone up to their cabin in Aitkin County on July 22. The father's other son went to the cabin after making "numerous unanswered calls," and found no vehicles around, and the cabin's main door padlocked.Deputies were called in to search around the cabin, and soon saw a dead man inside through a window. After a search warrant was granted, investigators went inside and confirmed the victim was the father, who had "a single gunshot wound to the back of the head." The 24-year-old son is awaiting criminal charges in the Aitkin County Jail. The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension is assisting with the investigation.WCCO does not typically name suspects until they are formally charged.
