Pep Guardiola insists new signings will not impact Man City tactics

Report: Manchester City's Bernardo Silva Is Moving Closer To Barcelona Move
Manchester City midfielder Bernardo Silva is reportedly moving closer to signing for Barcelona, amid rumours linking the player to the Catalan club. Reports in Spain are adamant a move can happen.
Pep Guardiola hails England Women for reaching Euro 2022 final against Germany - as Manchester City boss insists both sides 'deserve all the credit' for their styles of football ahead of Wembley showdown on Sunday
Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has heaped praise on the Lionesses after they reached the final of Euro 2022. England beat Sweden 4-0 in Tuesday's semi final to see them into their first major final since 2009. They will face Germany, who beat France 2-1 on Wednesday. Martina Voss-Tecklenburg's side...
Footage Of Manchester City Players Being Furious With Virgil Van Dijk After Mohamed Salah's Penalty Has Emerged
Liverpool defender Virgil van Dijk managed to rile up Manchester City players with his reaction to Mohamed Salah's penalty in the Community Shield. Check out the footage below. The Reds ran out 3-1 winners in the annual season opener at the King Power Stadium on Saturday and it was Salah's...
"Exceptional Player" - Guardiola Wary Of One "Incredible" Liverpool Threat Ahead Of Community Shield
Pep Guardiola has heaped praise on Liverpool’s Mohamed Salah ahead of today’s Community Shield at the King Power Stadium. Manchester City return to the UK for the match after winning both of their US tour fixtures, while Klopp's side return after a mixed pre-season in Europe and Asia.
UEFA・
Joan Laporta admits Frenkie de Jong could still join Man Utd
Barcelona club president Joan Laporta has admitted that while he will do everything in his power to keep Frenkie de Jong, he refused to rule out the possibility of him leaving for Manchester United.
Jurgen Klopp: Liverpool have moved on from Premier League and Champions League near-misses
Jurgen Klopp is refusing to dwell on Liverpool's unsuccessful pursuits of Premier League and Champions League glory.
Cristiano Ronaldo to miss Atletico Madrid friendly to 'focus on fitness'
Cristiano Ronaldo is expected to miss Man Utd's pre-season friendly against Atletico Madrid to work on his fitness.
Chelsea hold talks with Inter over Denzel Dumfries
Chelsea have held talks with Inter over a move for right-back Denzel Dumfries.
The Latest On Aymeric Laporte, Alisson and Diogo Jota Ahead Of Liverpool vs Manchester City (Community Shield)
Manchester City and Liverpool will both be missing key players on Saturday. The Premier League Champions face the Emirates FA Cup winners in the annual season curtain-raiser this weekend. City and Liverpool prepare to do battle once again, as the two North West giants compete for the first silverware of...
Lucy Bronze admits she would have traded all her club honours for Euro 2022 success
Lucy Bronze has admitted she would have swapped all her honours at club level for Euro 2022 victory with England after the Lionesses beat Germany 2-1 at Wembley.
Chelsea progressing in Wesley Fofana negotiations
Chelsea have made progress in their pursuit of Leicester defender Wesley Fofana.
Jamie Carragher Expects Manchester City’s Erling Haaland to Suffer Social Media Abuse From ‘Clowns'
Jamie Carragher expects Manchester City striker Erling Haaland to suffer the same online abuse as Liverpool forward Darwin Nunez after the Community Shield.
Brighton to allow Marc Cucurella to join Man City if asking price is met
Brighton will let Manchester City target Marc Cucurella leave the club as long as their £50m asking price is met.
Vincent Kompany Reveals Manchester City Manager As Inspiration During Interview
Vincent Kompany has revealed the impact Pep Guardiola has had on his management career. The 36 year-old, who recently returned to England to become head coach at Burnley, embarked on a management career immediately after departing from Manchester City in 2019. Kompany made 360 appearances and won 12 trophies during...
Report: Manchester City Are Prepared To Walk Away From Marc Cucurella Deal
Manchester City have been linked with Marc Cucurella throughout the window as they want to try and improved their squad depth at left-back as they only have Joao Cancelo for that position at the moment however a deal has been difficult to complete.
Ajax want club record sale for increasingly frustrated Antony
Ajax want record fee for frustrated Antony
Antonio Conte hints at long-term Tottenham stay
Antonio Conte suggests he wants to stay at Tottenham beyond the end of his current contract.
Mikel Arteta hoping Arsenal sign more players before transfer deadline
Mikel Arteta has expressed hope that Arsenal will make more signings before the summer transfer window closes.
And the winner is... Darwin Nunez! Fans say the Uruguayan won the battle of the strikers with Erling Haaland - netting in the Community Shield win while the Man City man had 'one of the misses of the season'
Darwin Nunez got the better of Erling Haaland as Liverpool lifted the Community Shield following their 3-1 victory over Manchester City. All eyes were on the multi-million pound strikers going into their first match against each other, in a taster of what is to come in the Premier League season which kicks off next weekend.
Beth Mead wins Euro 2022 Golden Boot & Player of the Tournament
Beth Mead scored six goals at Euro 2022 to win both the Golden Boot and player of the tournament.
