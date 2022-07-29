Wood takes no-hitter into 7th, Giants beat Cubs to stop skid

southernillinoisnow.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
(Opinion) If Mayor Lightfoot won't pay her tickets, no one else should eitherJake WellsChicago, IL
Chicago Furniture Bank Provides Free Furnishing To Residents In PovertyLashaunta MooreChicago, IL
3 great steakhouses in IllinoisAlina AndrasIllinois State
Someone in the Chicago area bought winning $1.28B Mega Millions ticketEntrepreneur's JournalIllinois State
GhanaFest at Washington Park on 7/30Adrian HolmanChicago, IL
Related
Cubs first trade domino falls, and here’s who could be next
The Chicago Cubs traded reliever Chris Martin to the Los Angeles Dodgers. This is the first of what’s likely to be many moves on the North Side. With Daniel Bard having signed a contract extension with the Colorado Rockies and the Chicago Cubs having shipped Chris Martin to the Los Angeles Dodgers, the run on relievers at the MLB trade deadline appears to be in full swing.
numberfire.com
Rafael Ortega not in Cubs' Sunday lineup
Chicago Cubs outfielder Rafael Ortega is sitting Sunday in the team's game against the San Francisco Giants. Ortega is being replaced in center field by Nelson Velazquez versus Giants starter Carlos Rodon. In 281 plate appearances this season, Ortega has a .233 batting average with a .677 OPS, 5 home...
numberfire.com
Mike Yastrzemski sitting Saturday for Giants
San Francisco Giants outfielder Mike Yastrzemski is not in the lineup Saturday in the team's game against the Chicago Cubs. Yastrzemski is being replaced in center field by Austin Slater versus Cubs starter Drew Smyly. In 337 plate appearances this season, Yastrzemski has a .228 batting average with a .720...
Cubs trade minors shortstop Machado to Giants
The Cubs and Giants made a trade ahead of their series finale Sunday in San Francisco. The Cubs are sending Triple-A shortstop Dixon Machado to San Francisco for right-hander Raynel Espinal. Machado has spent the entire 2022 season with Triple-A Iowa after signing a minor-league deal last offseason. He's hitting...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Death of ex-NBA first-round pick officially ruled homicide
The death of a former NBA player last May is now formally a homicide. According to an autopsy report obtained this week by E! News, ex-Michigan State star Adreian Payne’s death has officially been ruled a homicide. The report further states that Payne’s cause of death was a “gunshot wound of the arm and chest.”
College Basketball Star Derek Gray Dead at 20
College basketball is mourning the loss of a rising star. The University of Wisconsin-Whitewater's athletic department tweeted that the Warhawks' guard Derek Gray "passed away unexpectedly on July 24th, 2022, playing the game he loved." The cause of the athlete's death was not made public. However, UW-Whitewater men's basketball coach...
David Ross: Cubs trade rumors taking their toll on Willson Contreras
While Willson Contreras may play for the Chicago Cubs, he’s spent the majority of the last two seasons on the trade block. That sort of uncertainty for that length of time can break even the greatest of competitors, and that seems to be the case with Contreras. While still...
Cubs and Giants make a trade, but don’t involve Willson Contreras
The Chicago Cubs have traded away one of their players to the San Francisco Giants, and it is neither Willson Contreras or Ian Happ. With the MLB trade deadline approaching, there is going to be focus on the Chicago Cubs. Dealing with another season where they are likely to miss the playoffs, the Cubs have been reportedly listening to trade offers on catcher Willson Contreras and outfielder Ian Happ. Well, they made a trade, albeit a minor one that does not involve either of the two star players.
RELATED PEOPLE
Yardbarker
Cubs Acquire RHP Raynel Espinal from Giants
Espinal, a 30-year-old rookie from the Dominican Republic, has spent most of his career in the minor leagues. In eight seasons, he has appeared in 181 games (69 starts) and pitched to a 3.64 ERA with 628 strikeouts and a 40-33 record across 548.1 innings. This season with Triple-A Sacramento,...
numberfire.com
Alfonso Rivas starting in Cubs' Friday lineup versus Giants
Chicago Cubs first baseman Alfonso Rivas is batting eighth in Friday's contest against the San Francisco Giants. Rivas will man first base after Frank Schwindel was named Chicago's designated hitter, Willson Contreras was shifted behind the plate, and Yan Gomes was benched. numberFire's models project Rivas to score 7.5 FanDuel...
Estrada leaves Giants' game with Cubs after hit by pitch
SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — San Francisco Giants shortstop Thairo Estrada left Saturday night’s game against the Chicago Cubs after being hit by a pitch in the helmet in the fifth inning. Cubs reliever Mark Leiter Jr., recalled earlier Saturday from Triple-A Iowa, hit Estrada with an 84 mph changeup, sending him to the ground immediately. Estrada was on his back and spoke to training staff, eventually getting helped to his feet and back to the clubhouse. “He’s still a little dizzy,” Giants manager Gabe Kapler said after the game. “Some pressure on his left side. So he’s having concussion-like symptoms. We haven’t yet taken that step to diagnose him with a concussion but good chance that’s where we’ll be and we’ll figure out what to do from a roster perspective in the next few hours or tomorrow morning.” Jason Vosler pinch-ran for Estrada and took over at shortstop. Leiter remained in the game for Chicago.
MLB
Cubs get McKinstry from LA for Martin
SAN FRANCISCO -- The first domino in what is expected to be a busy Trade Deadline for the Cubs dropped on Saturday afternoon. The North Siders acquired versatile infielder Zach McKinstry from the Dodgers in exchange for veteran reliever Chris Martin. • Deadline special: Tues., 3-7 p.m. ET, MLB Network,...
Comments / 0