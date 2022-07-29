ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
A.B.S. Sign Company calls itself the oldest sign company in Cape May

When you're driving down the shore this summer, do you ever stop to admire all that neon on display on the motels and eateries?

It's a sign of the times that there are only a few companies that can even service, restore and manufactures those signs anymore and A.B.S is one of them.

It's simultaneously a dying art form from a by-gone era and a necessity for the motels and businesses still using neon that dot the Jersey Shore and the Wildwoods.

Based in Wildwood, A.B.S. Sign Company has been in business since 1964 and calls itself the oldest sign company in Cape May County

