Police, robbers exchange gunfire in Chelsea, suspects at large

By Glenn Schuck, Adam Warner
1010WINS
 2 days ago

NEW YORK (1010 WINS) -- Police responding to a robbery in Chelsea early Friday exchanged gunfire with suspects who fled the scene.

The suspects remained at large following the shootout just after 2:45 a.m. outside the Doux Supper Club at Sixth Avenue and W. 21st Street.

Officers conducting plainclothes enforcement in the club, and wearing NYPD windbreakers, were informed by a bouncer that two people were robbing someone outside.

The cops intervened, and one of the robbers began shooting at the officers, who returned fire, police said.

Police were seen investigating at the scene into the morning Friday. Photo credit Citizen App

No one was struck in the exchange of gunfire.

The suspects, described as two young men, then fled in a light-colored sedan.

A manhunt for the suspects continued into Friday.

Less than two weeks ago on the same block of Chelsea, a man was shot and a police cruiser was struck by gunfire.

Photo credit 1010 WINS

