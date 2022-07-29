Have Chicago Bears solidified this position?

beargoggleson.com
(Opinion) If Mayor Lightfoot won't pay her tickets, no one else should eitherJake WellsChicago, IL
Chicago Furniture Bank Provides Free Furnishing To Residents In PovertyLashaunta MooreChicago, IL
3 great steakhouses in IllinoisAlina AndrasIllinois State
Someone in the Chicago area bought winning $1.28B Mega Millions ticketEntrepreneur's JournalIllinois State
GhanaFest at Washington Park on 7/30Adrian HolmanChicago, IL
Jaguars kicker cut immediately after embarrassing attempt nails ex-Cowboys coach
Making the NFL is difficult, no matter which team you’re trying to make. One rookie kicker found that out the hard way, and it was rather embarrassing. The Jaguars cut former Iowa State kicker Andrew Mevis on Friday after he missed three field goal attempts. However, one of those attempts hit a bystander. The bystander […] The post Jaguars kicker cut immediately after embarrassing attempt nails ex-Cowboys coach appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Photos: Meet The Girlfriend Of Steelers Rookie QB Kenny Pickett
Just a few months ago, the Pittsburgh Steelers found their new franchise quarterback by drafting former Pitt standout Kenny Pickett with the No. 20 overall pick. He and veteran quarterback Mitchell Trubisky are in the midst of a quarterback battle, along with veteran Steelers backup Mason Rudolph. While Pickett was seen as the most NFL-ready quarterback in the draft, he's not guaranteed the starting role.
Lincoln Riley drops truth bomb on Cardinals QB Kyler Murray’s worth ethic
Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray has been one of the most discussed players in the NFL over the past week. After signing his extension with the Cardinals, it was disclosed that Murray would be subject to four hours of “independent study” each week of the season. This would mean that Muray would need to spend […] The post Lincoln Riley drops truth bomb on Cardinals QB Kyler Murray’s worth ethic appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Former Cowboys Player Announces Retirement At 27
On Friday night, former Dallas Cowboys special teams ace Kavon Frazier announced his retirement. In a post on social media, Frazier admitted that something was "missing" this training camp. He's leaving the football field behind to focus on being an entrepreneur. “As I approach getting ready for my seventh training...
Patrick Mahomes needs to stop being so polite about the racism he and other Black QBs face everyday
Black quarterbacks still don’t get anywhere near the respect they deserve in the NFL. That’s just the way it’s always gone. There are always unfair and harsher criticisms levied toward them. For example, Justin Fields’ work ethic was being called into question ahead of the draft without reason. He’d done nothing but be special at Ohio State, but still ran into criticism that had nothing to do with his production on the field.
Former Bear Trubisky impresses in Thursday training camp
Wednesday's first training camp practice proved to be a rough outing for former Bears, now Steelers quarterback Mitch Trubisky. He completed just two of six passes after a sequence of miscommunication and bad throws. Yet, he made up for it at Thursday's day two practice. According to a Pittsburgh reporter,...
Baker Mayfield Had Another Embarrassing Interception Today
A tumultuous offseason must have really rattled new Carolina Panthers quarterback Baker Mayfield. Unfortunately, it's impacting his performance in training camp. Mayfield, former Oklahoma Heisman winner and Browns quarterback, is having a rough start to training camp - specifically this Saturday afternoon. Mayfield faced immediate pressure off the edge, backpedaled...
Former Cowboys safety shockingly retires at 27
It’s not too often you see an NFL player retire at just 27 years old to explore other opportunities. Kavon Frazier is one of those rare occasions. The former Dallas Cowboys safety decided to hang up his cleats on Friday to pursue entrepreneurship. Frazier was taken by the Cowboys in the sixth round of the […] The post Former Cowboys safety shockingly retires at 27 appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Alabama coach Nick Saban trying to steal away 5-star Notre Dame commit Keon Keeley
Seemingly every year, the Alabama Crimson Tide have one of the best recruiting classes in America. Part of that has to do with the allure and prestige of the university, with its rich football tradition. That alone makes the Crimson Tide a powerhouse recruiting, as many high school athletes’ top choice. But even some athletes […] The post Alabama coach Nick Saban trying to steal away 5-star Notre Dame commit Keon Keeley appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Rams Make Surprising Running Back Cut: Fans React
The Los Angeles Rams made a surprising running back cut this weekend. The NFC West franchise has cut third-year running back Xavier Jones. Jones looked to be a promising weapon for the Rams during his rookie season in which he played in 13 games as a rookie. However, he missed all of 2021 with an ankle injury.
Former NFL Star Pass Rusher Announces Retirement At 33
After spending 11 years in the NFL, Pro Bowl pass-rusher Ryan Kerrigan has officially retired. Kerrigan, who was selected by Washington in the first round of the 2011 NFL Draft, had an outstanding career in the nation's capital. He recorded 457 combined tackles and 95.5 sacks in a 10-year span.
USC superstar commit Malachi Nelson shocks Lincoln Riley with decision to visit Texas A&M
USC standout commit QB Malachi Nelson is taking a visit to see Jimbo Fisher and Texas A&M this weekend. The news comes justIt days after Nelson surpassed Arch Manning as the nation’s top recruit in the 2023 class. He previously was committed to play for the Oklahoma Sooners. However, when Lincoln Riley shocked the college football world and left Norman for Southern California, he essentially took the top recruit with him.
Steelers bring in ex-Pro Bowler for potential Najee Harris competition
It looks like the Pittsburgh Steelers want to bring in some competition for Najee Harris and intensify the fight for their running back position. According to the latest reports (via Pro Football Talk), the Steelers have brought in running back Jordan Howard for a work out. He was joined by fellow RB Josh Adams, as well as offensive guard Mike Panasiuk and defensive tackle Hauati Pututau.
Hurst likely out for the season after tearing biceps in practice
SANTA CLARA — Defensive tackle Maurice Hurst sustained a torn biceps in practice Friday and is scheduled to undergo extensive surgery, 49es coach Kyle Shanahan said. The surgery is likely to keep Hurst out for the entire season. He sustained the injury as he was reaching out to defend a read-option play in practice.
NFL Tight End Announces Retirement at Age 24
An NFL wide receiver-turned-tight end who was selected in the fourth round of the 2020 NFL Draft by the Washington Commanders announced his retirement. On Thursday, Commanders head coach Ron Rivera announced that Antonio Gandy-Golden is retiring from the NFL. The 24-year-old is going back to school to focus on his education.
Vikings value return of rejuvenated tight end Irv Smith Jr.
EAGAN, Minn. — The evidence of Irv Smith Jr.'s rejuvenated outlook jumps out from underneath his chinstrap, an ink outline of a butterfly on the left side of his neck that signifies a fresh start.After a freak knee injury that occurred while making a pedestrian weakside block in a preseason game, knocking him out of the 2021 season, Smith has returned his enviable tight end skills and up-for-anything personality to a Minnesota Vikings offense that badly missed him. Fully recovered from surgery to fix a torn meniscus, Smith has been cleared to practice without limitation."It's like a new beginning. All...
Former Vikings co-defensive coordinator Adam Zimmer hired by Bengals
The Cincinnati Bengals have hired former Minnesota Vikings co-defensive coordinator Adam Zimmer to a new role and job title. Per ESPN’s Field Yates, the longtime assistant will serve in an offensive analyst role for the reigning AFC champions. There’s obviously some familiarity between Zimmer and the Bengals organization considering...
Falcons FIGHT! Atlanta Training Camp Practice Ends Early After Conflicts
Not a good look for the Falcons.
Chicago Bears: Five takeaways from Friday’s practice
Lake Forest, Ill.– With the third straight practice of training camp in the books for the Chicago Bears, the dust is beginning to settle at Halas Hall. We’ve seen a number of offensive line combinations, the defense flying all over the field, and rookies continuing to impress, leading to a number of questions about what the Bears can accomplish heading into 2022.
NFC Notes: Bears, Packers, Vikings
Bears rookie CB Kyler Gordon played outside cornerback at the start of camp but has now transitioned to playing the nickel role. “I had the biggest smile on my face because I love nickel and I love what I can do there,” Gordon said, via BearsWire.com. “So it’s just been really fun. You just get to be more like the run game, just a different job. I feel like me at nickel, I’m just a twitchy dude, so I just like to react a bunch. I just enjoy it and (am) able to be in the run fit, too. Just a lot of different things I can do there to really show all of my abilities. I enjoy nickel.”
Comments / 0