Have Chicago Bears solidified this position?

Bears rookie CB Kyler Gordon played outside cornerback at the start of camp but has now transitioned to playing the nickel role. “I had the biggest smile on my face because I love nickel and I love what I can do there,” Gordon said, via BearsWire.com. “So it’s just been really fun. You just get to be more like the run game, just a different job. I feel like me at nickel, I’m just a twitchy dude, so I just like to react a bunch. I just enjoy it and (am) able to be in the run fit, too. Just a lot of different things I can do there to really show all of my abilities. I enjoy nickel.”

GREEN BAY, WI ・ 1 DAY AGO