ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Livingston County, MO

Absentee Voting For Primary Election

By Tom Tingerthal
kchi.com
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article
kchi.com

Comments / 0

Related
kchi.com

Livingston County Poling Places For August 2nd Primary

The August 2nd Missouri Primary Election is Tuesday. Polls will open Tuesday from 6:00 am to 7:00 pm. Livingston County Election authority Sherry Parks says she is expecting a 35-40% turnout for this election. The polling places for Tuesday’s election are:. PRECINCT POLLING PLACE. 1ST Ward, Chillicothe City United...
LIVINGSTON COUNTY, MO
northwestmoinfo.com

Legal Missouri 2022 Cannabis Question Might Not Make November Ballot

(Missourinet) A push to legalize recreational marijuana in Missouri may not have enough voter signatures to get on the November election ballot. The ballot initiative requires signatures from eight percent of registered voters in six of the state’s eight congressional districts. Preliminary counts indicate it failed to get enough signatures in Missouri’s 6th and 7th Districts. Secretary of State Jay Ashcroft’s office is reviewing recently submitted reports from county election officials. John Payne of Legal Missouri 2022 says they’re working to ensure every valid signature is counted. The campaign submitted more than 400-thousand signatures in May to legalize adult cannabis use and expunge most nonviolent marijuana offenses.
MISSOURI STATE
KMOV

Poll: Missourians wants recreational marijuana legalized & blame Biden for inflation

ST. LOUIS (KMOV) – Exclusive polling is showing how Missourians feel about some of the most controversial topics ahead of the primary election. Of the 2,400 Missouri adults who were asked, “Which of these statements comes most close to your own opinions on abortion?” 31% said they believe it should be illegal except for rape, incest or to save a life. 28% checked off legally permitted with some limitations, 24% said always be legally permitted, 10% said it should always be illegal and 7% were not sure.
MISSOURI STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Livingston County, MO
Local
Missouri Government
State
Missouri State
Livingston County, MO
Government
Local
Missouri Elections
Washington Missourian

Area State Senate elections may determine which faction controls the Missouri Senate

For much of the last two years, the Missouri Senate has been mired in Republican infighting. On one side is GOP leadership, who have struggled to advance a legislative agenda despite controlling 24 of the chamber’s 34 seats. On the other is the conservative caucus, which spent most of the 2022 legislative session throwing up procedural roadblocks and grinding the chamber to a halt.
MISSOURI STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Absentee Voting#Election Local#Absentee Ballot#Missouri Primary Election#Clerk
sgfcitizen.org

New voter rules in Missouri spark lawsuits and confusion

All Missouri residents will need a photo ID to vote in the Nov. 8 election unless lawsuits filed by the Missouri Voter Protection Coalition change things. Missouri House Bill 1878, set to go into effect Aug. 29, creates a new set of voting regulations that have confused local authorities and upset some statewide organizations.
MISSOURI STATE
kchi.com

Tax Rate Hearing On County Commission Agenda

A tax rate hearing and discussion on investment banking are on the Livingston County Commission agendas. The commissioners meet Tuesday and Thursday next week at 9:30 am in the commission room of the courthouse. Tuesday at 9:30 they will meet with a local investment group about investment banking. Thursday at...
LIVINGSTON COUNTY, MO
KCTV 5

Candidate profile: Lucas Kunce, U.S. Senate candidate in Missouri

Endorsements include Ferguson Mayor Ella Jones, Pro Choice Missouri, and he most recently landed the backing of the St. Louis Post Dispatch. It will take place July 30-31 at the Hy-Vee Arena and is being co-hosted with the Kansas Meadowlarks team. It's Your Health: Back To School wellness checkup. Updated:...
MISSOURI STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
mymoinfo.com

Missouri Joins Federal Lawsuit

(Jefferson City) Missouri is joining 16 other states in a federal lawsuit over the Biden Administration’s attempt to regulate companies that make parts for firearms. Attorney General Eric Schmitt said in a statement that the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms is “attempting to regulate unfinished, non-functional firearms parts as if they were complete, assembled firearms.”
JEFFERSON CITY, MO
suntimesnews.com

COVID numbers drop again in Missouri

JEFFERSON CITY — The number of new COVID-19 cases has fallen slightly in Missouri. The CDC reports the number of new confirmed and probable cases in Missouri for the past seven days was 12,749, down 432 or 3.3 percent from the previous week’s 13,181. There were 12 new...
MISSOURI STATE
northwestmoinfo.com

Missouri Attorney General Says Scam Restitution is Coming

(Missourinet) Some scammed Missourians may be getting a check in the mail. Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt says the U.S. Federal Trade Commission is sending payments to nearly a quarter of a million people in the U.S. and abroad who were defrauded by the Next-Gen sweepstakes scheme…which is NOT affiliated with NextGen Precision Health in Columbia. This comes after a 2018 complaint against the people who sent tens of millions of deceptive mailers since 2013.
MISSOURI STATE
kchi.com

Board of Public Works Meets Tuesday

Bids for a roof are on the agenda for the Chillicothe Board of Public works when they meet Tuesday. The meeting begins at 7:00 am at the CMU meeting room. The electric supervisor will present the bids and recommendations for replacement of a corrugated roof on one of the buildings. Reports will be presented by the department heads and the general manager. The public is welcome to attend.
CHILLICOTHE, MO
kchi.com

Courage2ReportMO – Anonymous Threat Reporting System

The State of Missouri has a statewide threat reporting system, Courage2ReportMO. Sargent Shane Hux from the Missouri Highway Patrol says Courage2ReportMO allows you to remain anonymous. Hux says the program has several methods that can be used to report. The toll-free number is 866-748-7047. Hux says if there is an...
MISSOURI STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy