Absentee Voting For Primary Election

kchi.com
Related
Missouri, Kansas voters know the importance of voting
Ahead of the August 2nd primaries, voters told KSHB 41 why it's important to head to the polls on election day.
kchi.com
Livingston County Poling Places For August 2nd Primary
The August 2nd Missouri Primary Election is Tuesday. Polls will open Tuesday from 6:00 am to 7:00 pm. Livingston County Election authority Sherry Parks says she is expecting a 35-40% turnout for this election. The polling places for Tuesday’s election are:. PRECINCT POLLING PLACE. 1ST Ward, Chillicothe City United...
northwestmoinfo.com
Legal Missouri 2022 Cannabis Question Might Not Make November Ballot
(Missourinet) A push to legalize recreational marijuana in Missouri may not have enough voter signatures to get on the November election ballot. The ballot initiative requires signatures from eight percent of registered voters in six of the state’s eight congressional districts. Preliminary counts indicate it failed to get enough signatures in Missouri’s 6th and 7th Districts. Secretary of State Jay Ashcroft’s office is reviewing recently submitted reports from county election officials. John Payne of Legal Missouri 2022 says they’re working to ensure every valid signature is counted. The campaign submitted more than 400-thousand signatures in May to legalize adult cannabis use and expunge most nonviolent marijuana offenses.
KMOV
Poll: Missourians wants recreational marijuana legalized & blame Biden for inflation
ST. LOUIS (KMOV) – Exclusive polling is showing how Missourians feel about some of the most controversial topics ahead of the primary election. Of the 2,400 Missouri adults who were asked, “Which of these statements comes most close to your own opinions on abortion?” 31% said they believe it should be illegal except for rape, incest or to save a life. 28% checked off legally permitted with some limitations, 24% said always be legally permitted, 10% said it should always be illegal and 7% were not sure.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Washington Missourian
Area State Senate elections may determine which faction controls the Missouri Senate
For much of the last two years, the Missouri Senate has been mired in Republican infighting. On one side is GOP leadership, who have struggled to advance a legislative agenda despite controlling 24 of the chamber’s 34 seats. On the other is the conservative caucus, which spent most of the 2022 legislative session throwing up procedural roadblocks and grinding the chamber to a halt.
themissouritimes.com
Missouri Times endorsement: Senator Mike Bernskoetter is tough enough to stand up to radicals for real Missourians
The Missouri Times has a pretty standing policy against endorsements. It’s our job to tell you what the people you elect do, not what to think about it. However, we are making an exception in the state senate seat that is home to our offices in Jefferson City. State...
krcgtv.com
Majority of Missourians disapprove of abortion trigger ban, exclusive polling finds
JEFFERSON CITY — In an exclusive poll obtained by KRCG 13, SurveyUSA asked Missouri voters where they stood on a number of political issues, including abortion, marijuana, and the economy. Abortion. Nearly two-thirds of Missourians disapprove of Missouri's trigger ban on abortion, outlawing the procedure with no exceptions for...
sunflowerstateradio.com
ACLU of Kansas intervenes on behalf of voters in multiple counties ahead of primary election
TOPEKA — The American Civil Liberties Union of Kansas has helped resolve election-related concerns in counties around the state in advance of next week’s primary. The organization runs a nonpartisan “election protection” hotline to ensure safe and accessible voting, and it will deploy trained poll observers next week.
IN THIS ARTICLE
sgfcitizen.org
New voter rules in Missouri spark lawsuits and confusion
All Missouri residents will need a photo ID to vote in the Nov. 8 election unless lawsuits filed by the Missouri Voter Protection Coalition change things. Missouri House Bill 1878, set to go into effect Aug. 29, creates a new set of voting regulations that have confused local authorities and upset some statewide organizations.
kchi.com
Tax Rate Hearing On County Commission Agenda
A tax rate hearing and discussion on investment banking are on the Livingston County Commission agendas. The commissioners meet Tuesday and Thursday next week at 9:30 am in the commission room of the courthouse. Tuesday at 9:30 they will meet with a local investment group about investment banking. Thursday at...
KYTV
EXCLUSIVE: New polling for Missouri’s U.S. Senate races show frontrunners, but many undecideds
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Polling conducted a week before the Missouri primary has Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt and Trudy Busch Valentine as the top picks to square off in November to replace outgoing United States Senator Roy Blunt. The SurveyUSA poll released Thursday has Schmitt taking 28% of the...
KCTV 5
Candidate profile: Lucas Kunce, U.S. Senate candidate in Missouri
Endorsements include Ferguson Mayor Ella Jones, Pro Choice Missouri, and he most recently landed the backing of the St. Louis Post Dispatch. It will take place July 30-31 at the Hy-Vee Arena and is being co-hosted with the Kansas Meadowlarks team. It's Your Health: Back To School wellness checkup. Updated:...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
mymoinfo.com
Missouri Joins Federal Lawsuit
(Jefferson City) Missouri is joining 16 other states in a federal lawsuit over the Biden Administration’s attempt to regulate companies that make parts for firearms. Attorney General Eric Schmitt said in a statement that the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms is “attempting to regulate unfinished, non-functional firearms parts as if they were complete, assembled firearms.”
suntimesnews.com
COVID numbers drop again in Missouri
JEFFERSON CITY — The number of new COVID-19 cases has fallen slightly in Missouri. The CDC reports the number of new confirmed and probable cases in Missouri for the past seven days was 12,749, down 432 or 3.3 percent from the previous week’s 13,181. There were 12 new...
northwestmoinfo.com
Missouri Attorney General Says Scam Restitution is Coming
(Missourinet) Some scammed Missourians may be getting a check in the mail. Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt says the U.S. Federal Trade Commission is sending payments to nearly a quarter of a million people in the U.S. and abroad who were defrauded by the Next-Gen sweepstakes scheme…which is NOT affiliated with NextGen Precision Health in Columbia. This comes after a 2018 complaint against the people who sent tens of millions of deceptive mailers since 2013.
KYTV
EXCLUSIVE POLLING: How Missourians feel about a Biden/Trump rematch; Sen. Hawley & Gov. Parson
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Newly-released exclusive polling examines how voters feel about President Joe Biden. The SurveyUSA poll released Friday showed that the majority of Missouri voters would vote for former President Donald Trump over Biden if they faced off again. The survey also found that Biden’s approval rating is...
kjluradio.com
New COVID-19 vaccine available in Missouri
There’s another COVID-19 vaccine option available to Missourians. The Missouri Department o…
kchi.com
Board of Public Works Meets Tuesday
Bids for a roof are on the agenda for the Chillicothe Board of Public works when they meet Tuesday. The meeting begins at 7:00 am at the CMU meeting room. The electric supervisor will present the bids and recommendations for replacement of a corrugated roof on one of the buildings. Reports will be presented by the department heads and the general manager. The public is welcome to attend.
FRIDAY UPDATES: Missouri reports over 12,000 new COVID cases in the past week
Check back for updates related to the COVID-19 pandemic. The post FRIDAY UPDATES: Missouri reports over 12,000 new COVID cases in the past week appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
kchi.com
Courage2ReportMO – Anonymous Threat Reporting System
The State of Missouri has a statewide threat reporting system, Courage2ReportMO. Sargent Shane Hux from the Missouri Highway Patrol says Courage2ReportMO allows you to remain anonymous. Hux says the program has several methods that can be used to report. The toll-free number is 866-748-7047. Hux says if there is an...
Comments / 0