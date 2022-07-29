Does Rock ‘N’ Roll Kill Braincells?! – LeAnn Rimes

www.nme.com
Blake Shelton Reveals He Was 'Shocked' To Hear About Wynonna Judd & Drummer Cactus Moser's Engagement
Wynonna Judd rose to stardom from troubled beginnings and became one of the most widely recognized female country singers of all time — but a particularly special part of her life was her unlikely love story with famed drummer Cactus Moser, who she married in 2012. Although their love appeared to be written in the stars, there was one country legend who was surprised by the pairing. The Voice judge Blake Shelton admitted he couldn't believe his ears when he heard they'd decided to say "I do.""I was shocked, ya know, when I found out that the two of them...
Carrie Underwood Reveals Epic Photos During Performance with Guns N’ Roses
On Saturday night, country music superstar Carrie Underwood joined Guns N’ Roses on stage for the second night in a row during their shows in London, England. Her inclusion on a pair of songs each night comes after GNR lead singer Axl Rose joined Underwood on stage at this year’s Stagecoach Festival.
Watch Carrie Underwood Cover Ozzy Osbourne Classic: ‘One of My All-Time Favorite Songs’
Carrie Underwood is leaning more into her rock influences lately. The country superstar has just released a scorching Ozzy Osbourne cover via Apple Music, revealing that the rock classic is a favorite that she's wanted to put her own spin on for a long time. As Good Morning America reports,...
Donna Mills, 81, Wows in White as Daughter Chloe Mills Accompanies Her to Nope U.K. Premiere
Donna Mills made her latest red carpet a family affair. The Emmy Award winner, 81, looked radiant in a white pantsuit as she coordinated looks with her daughter Chloe Mills on Thursday at the U.K. premiere of Jordan Peele's Nope in London. She donned a white blazer with lace details,...
Demi Moore Glows in a Plunging White Swimsuit: I Feel "More Alive" Than Ever
Demi Moore feels and looks incredible as ever ahead of her 60th birthday. This week, the Striptease star shared a series of stunning photos of her relaxing in her pool in a plunging white one-piece swimsuit from her Andie Swim collaboration. The nearly backless piece features a triangle cutout at the bust and thin straps that fasten at the back.
Why Johnny Carson Didn’t Go To His Mother’s Funeral
Johnny Carson was a popular television evening show host popularly called The Tonight Show on the National Broadcasting Corporation TV network for about three decades. The comedian hosted a couple of local and global stars. He was highly respected and celebrated as a rare gem in the industry. His show was one of the most-watched television series.
Goldie Hawn, 76, Pairs Black Swimsuit With Sexy Sarong On Italian Getaway With Kurt Russell: Photos
Ciao bella! Goldie Hawn, 76, looked like she was having a great time while vacationing in Nerano, Italy with her fabulous family on Monday, Jul. 11, 2022. The First Wives Club actress was spotted enjoying a relaxing lunch at Lo Scoglio with famous daughter Kate Hudson, 43, her husband Danny Fujikawa, 36, and Goldie’s longtime love Kurt Russell, 71, before making a splash on a private yacht.
Carrie Underwood to Help Barbara Mandrell Celebrate 50 Years As Opry Member This Weekend
Barbara Mandrell is commemorating her 50th anniversary as a Grand Ole Opry member this weekend with some of the biggest names in country music. Carrie Underwood, who calls Mandrell one of her professional inspirations, will perform as well as CeCe Winans, Suzy Bogguss and Linda Davis. Mandrell will attend both...
‘American Idol’ Winner Unmasked on ‘The Masked Singer’ Tour
The crossover between “American Idol” and “The Masked Singer” continued this weekend as one former “Idol” winner was unmasked on a national tour. “The Masked Singer” Tour started on May 28 and stopped in Memphis, Tennessee, on Friday, July 8. At each location of the tour, a celebrity guest performs as “Boom Boom Box,” with clues about the celebrity posted to the tour’s Instagram page.
‘The Voice’: Gwen Stefani Says Returning to the Show With Husband Blake Shelton Is ‘Surreal’
The new season of The Voice is currently filming, and it will see Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani together for the first time since their wedding. It brings back a lot of memories for Stefani, who spoke about the experience with NBC Insider. “Stepping back on the set of The...
Miranda Lambert on How New Yorker Husband Brendan McLoughlin Is Adjusting to Farm Life
In an interview with People Magazine, Miranda Lambert revealed what it's been like for her husband Brendan McLoughlin to adjust to farm life.
Jeff Bridges Is the Father of the Bride in Sweet Pics From His Daughter Hayley's Wedding
He may be a decorated actor, but Jeff Bridges took on the most important role of all last summer as father of the bride for his youngest daughter, Hayley. The lucky bride married her longtime love, Justin Shane, in Kestrel Park in Santa Ynez, California last August. In new photos released from BRIDES magazine, Bridges was all smiles as he walked Hayley down the aisle and offered some opening remarks before the ceremony began.
Watch A 19-Year-Old Miranda Lambert Wow The Crowd With Standout Performances On ‘Nashville Star’
Miranda Lambert, Chris Young, Kacey Musgraves… all three got their early exposure on the competitive singing show Nashville Star. Chris was the only one that won his season, but Kacey Musgraves and Miranda Lambert have gone on to become the most decorated stars the show has ever produced. Back...
Carrie Underwood Tributes Barbara Mandrell on Her 50th Opry Anniversary: ‘She Has Been Such an Inspiration’
Carrie Underwood was at the helm of a Grand Ole Opry tribute to Barbara Mandrell on Saturday night (July 30), as the country legend celebrated her 50th anniversary as a member of the hallowed institution. Underwood -- who performed Mandrell's hit, "I Was Country When Country Wasn't Cool," on the...
Barbara Mandrell returns to the Opry for 50th anniversary
NASHVILLE, Tenn. — (AP) — Country Music Hall of Famer and Grammy winner Barbara Mandrell retired from music more than two decades ago, but the Grand Ole Opry still feels like home to her. Mandrell, 73, made a rare public appearance on Saturday night at the Opry to...
Hailey Bieber Has Found Her New Signature Dress Style
Hailey Bieber was first to wear the scene-stealing pink corset dress from Versace’s autumn/winter 2022 collection. Clearly a fan of the structured fit of the minidress – thanks to the intricate boning woven into the bodice – Hailey has bought into another style from Donatella’s latest showcase.
‘American Idol’ Star HunterGirl Announces New Upcoming Shows: See the Dates, Locations
There are still chances to see HunterGirl at intimate spaces before she blows up. The “Red Bird” singer was the runner-up on the most recent season of American Idol that concluded in May. She has a string of dates coming over the next few weeks, including a stop on Broadway in Nashville. Check out the schedule below.
Fans Are Losing It Over Vera Wang’s Leisurely Photo That Shows Off Her Long Legs
Click here to read the full article. Vera Wang is beautiful, unbothered, and knows how to relax in style. On July 15, Wang posted a photo that is the pinnacle of relaxation and glamour on her Instagram. She posted the photo with the simple caption, “Ridin around……CHILL. 👏🙏😌👍.” View this post on Instagram A post shared by Vera Wang (@verawang) In the photo, we see the legendary fashion designer relaxing in her posh limo, showing off her long, toned legs as she rocks white pumps and an elevated casual look. We can also see a hint of her pink hair from...
John Travolta and Kelly Preston’s Family Photo Album With 3 Kids: Pics
Check out never-seen pictures the actor has released of his late son, Jett
Vince Gill Cancels Shows After Wife Amy Grant’s Hospitalization
Click here to read the full article. A bicycle accident that resulted in the hospitalization of singer Amy Grant has led to her husband, Vince Gill, canceling upcoming performances through this weekend. Grant, scheduled to be feted with Kennedy Center Honors later this year, fell during a bike ride on Wednesday in Nashville. An ambulance transported her a nearby hospital where she was treated for cuts and abrasions. She was listed in stable condition and no major injuries were reported. The singer is considered one of the most important artists in Contemporary Christian music. Her self-titled album in 1977 was...
