Local residents graduate from Park University

WALB 10
Valdosta tattoo shop raises money for abortion rights
VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) -Some people are going above and beyond their support for women’s rights as they got in line to receive a permanent reminder of their beliefs. The Brass Quill Gallery decided to bring the nationwide ‘My Body My Choice’ Tattoo Flash event to South Georgia after seeing it take flight at a New York Tattoo shop. All proceeds raised will go to the National Network of Abortion Funds.
wfxl.com
Three local hospitals awarded $900,000 from Rural Hospital Stabilization Grant program
The Georgia Department of Community Health (DCH) announced, on Tuesday, grant awards totaling $9 million to 10 rural hospitals in Georgia as part of its annual Rural Hospital Stabilization Grant program. The program is currently in its seventh phase. Each hospital will receive $900,000 to support initiatives and services that...
WALB 10
Mitchell Co. Schools kicks off back to school in high spirits
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Mitchell County school system kicked off its first day of back to school with high energy and smiles as students started back to school. The school band was playing, new staff returned and a special guest appearance was introduced. The county brought a special guest former...
valdostatoday.com
PCOM South Georgia holds inaugural Graduate Program commencement
MOULTRIE – Eight students earned their Master of Science in Biomedical Sciences degree from PCOM South Georgia in Moultrie, making them the campus’s first graduating class. Release:. On Monday, July 25, 2022, eight students earned their Master of Science in Biomedical Sciences degree from PCOM South Georgia in...
WCTV
LCSO investigates the death of a woman on Highway 12
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Deputies with the Leon County Sheriff’s office are investigating what they believe to a traffic fatality in the northeast section of Leon County. Investigators with the sheriff’s office responded to a call of a deceased black female on the side of Highway 12 just after 2 p.m. Sunday.
WALB 10
Moultrie store to give back before school starts
MOULTRIE, Ga. (WALB) - Raceway in Moultrie is set to host its annual back-to-school and customer appreciation event. Owner Suhail Saqi is helping kids and parents get ready for the new school year. He is making strides to do anything he can for his community. His passion for people is what drives him to do more.
WALB 10
Valdosta teen indicted in shooting death of 12 year-old
VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - The Valdosta teen involved in the shooting death of a 12-year-old boy has been indicted in the case, according to the Southern Judicial Circuit. Jadan Stephan McCutchin,17, will be tried as an adult and is facing cruelty to children in the second-degree and second-degree murder charges.
WALB 10
Valdosta nonprofit offers resources for those in domestic violence situations
VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - If you’re experiencing domestic violence, there is help to get out. Since the pandemic started, cases of abuse have increased significantly. Whether it’s sexual or emotional abuse or domestic violence, there’s help available. The Haven is a nonprofit in Valdosta that offers resources...
wfxl.com
Two arrested for drug and traffic violations charges in Tift and Cook County
On Monday, two men were arrested by members of the Tift County Sheriff's Office, Georgia State Patrol, and Cook County Sheriff's Office on drug and traffic violation charges. According to the Tift County Sheriff's Office, 38-year-old Chadwick Estrada, of Doraville, Georgia, was pulled over in Cook County by GSP for traffic offenses. GSP requested the assistance of the Cook County Sheriff's Office K-9 unit's.
WALB 10
Imprisoned gang leader sentenced in Ga. state prison drug ring
WAYCROSS, Ga. (WALB) - An imprisoned gang leader known for heading a South Georgia drug ring has been served a life sentence in federal prison, according to the United States Department of Justice. Jackie Kavaskia McMillan, 41, also known as “Bijay”, was sentenced to 37 years in federal prison, consecutive...
Leon County Sheriff's Office investigating incident on Fairbanks Ferry Road
The Leon County Sheriff's Office said it is investigating a traffic incident Sunday afternoon.
