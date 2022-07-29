ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Valdosta, GA

Local residents graduate from Park University

valdostatoday.com
 2 days ago
valdostatoday.com

Comments / 0

Related
WALB 10

Valdosta tattoo shop raises money for abortion rights

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) -Some people are going above and beyond their support for women’s rights as they got in line to receive a permanent reminder of their beliefs. The Brass Quill Gallery decided to bring the nationwide ‘My Body My Choice’ Tattoo Flash event to South Georgia after seeing it take flight at a New York Tattoo shop. All proceeds raised will go to the National Network of Abortion Funds.
VALDOSTA, GA
WALB 10

Mitchell Co. Schools kicks off back to school in high spirits

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Mitchell County school system kicked off its first day of back to school with high energy and smiles as students started back to school. The school band was playing, new staff returned and a special guest appearance was introduced. The county brought a special guest former...
MITCHELL COUNTY, GA
valdostatoday.com

PCOM South Georgia holds inaugural Graduate Program commencement

MOULTRIE – Eight students earned their Master of Science in Biomedical Sciences degree from PCOM South Georgia in Moultrie, making them the campus’s first graduating class. Release:. On Monday, July 25, 2022, eight students earned their Master of Science in Biomedical Sciences degree from PCOM South Georgia in...
MOULTRIE, GA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Augusta, GA
City
Alpharetta, GA
City
College Park, GA
State
Texas State
City
Guyton, GA
City
Jacksonville, GA
City
Cumming, GA
City
Fort Valley, GA
State
Hawaii State
City
Waycross, GA
City
Kennesaw, GA
State
Alaska State
City
Lovejoy, GA
City
Columbus, GA
City
Stockbridge, GA
Valdosta, GA
Education
Local
Georgia Education
City
Hahira, GA
City
Eastman, GA
City
Conyers, GA
City
Baxley, GA
City
Valdosta, GA
City
Atlanta, GA
WCTV

LCSO investigates the death of a woman on Highway 12

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Deputies with the Leon County Sheriff’s office are investigating what they believe to a traffic fatality in the northeast section of Leon County. Investigators with the sheriff’s office responded to a call of a deceased black female on the side of Highway 12 just after 2 p.m. Sunday.
LEON COUNTY, FL
WALB 10

Moultrie store to give back before school starts

MOULTRIE, Ga. (WALB) - Raceway in Moultrie is set to host its annual back-to-school and customer appreciation event. Owner Suhail Saqi is helping kids and parents get ready for the new school year. He is making strides to do anything he can for his community. His passion for people is what drives him to do more.
MOULTRIE, GA
WALB 10

Valdosta teen indicted in shooting death of 12 year-old

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - The Valdosta teen involved in the shooting death of a 12-year-old boy has been indicted in the case, according to the Southern Judicial Circuit. Jadan Stephan McCutchin,17, will be tried as an adult and is facing cruelty to children in the second-degree and second-degree murder charges.
VALDOSTA, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Park University#Global Business#Dodge County High School#Gpa#Science#Eastern High School
wfxl.com

Two arrested for drug and traffic violations charges in Tift and Cook County

On Monday, two men were arrested by members of the Tift County Sheriff's Office, Georgia State Patrol, and Cook County Sheriff's Office on drug and traffic violation charges. According to the Tift County Sheriff's Office, 38-year-old Chadwick Estrada, of Doraville, Georgia, was pulled over in Cook County by GSP for traffic offenses. GSP requested the assistance of the Cook County Sheriff's Office K-9 unit's.
TIFT COUNTY, GA
WALB 10

Imprisoned gang leader sentenced in Ga. state prison drug ring

WAYCROSS, Ga. (WALB) - An imprisoned gang leader known for heading a South Georgia drug ring has been served a life sentence in federal prison, according to the United States Department of Justice. Jackie Kavaskia McMillan, 41, also known as “Bijay”, was sentenced to 37 years in federal prison, consecutive...
GEORGIA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy