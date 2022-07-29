‘Marvel Snap’ scraps Nexus Events over “garbage” monetisation controversy

Backbone has revealed a new PlayStation controller. If you play purely PS4 or PS5, the new piece of hardware won't concern you, but if you play games on iPhone then you may want to check out the officially-licensed controller. Of course, not only can it be used to play games on the App Store that support controllers, but it can be used to play PS4 and PS5 games via Remote Play, with the iPhone serving as a charger for the controller.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 3 DAYS AGO