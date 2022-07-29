‘Marvel Snap’ scraps Nexus Events over “garbage” monetisation controversy

www.nme.com
New Single-Player Missions And A Character Creator Are Added To Red Dead Redemption 2 With The Update
Red Dead Redemption 2’s fantastic single-player experience is still alive in part because of this big modification that intends to introduce new adventures, people, and situations to the Rockstar sandbox. Red Dead Online patches and the souls of Rockstar’s leadership may have perished. The Life of Crime mod...
Destiny 2 disables text chat due to game breaking exploit
Some players of Destiny 2 were in the crosshairs of a rude exploit this weekend when other players discovered the ability to use text chat to crash their game. It was apparently most common in PvP, where some were using the exploit—some form of text copy and paste—to crash their opponents' game and secure a win-by-default.
Dr Disrespect's Game Snapshot Has Fans In An Uproar
Dr Disrespect's new game studio, Midnight Society, continues to sound alarm bells for fans who feel concerned about the studio's unconventional approach to game development. While fans were already in an uproar over the studio's use of NFTs in its inaugural game, "Project Moon," a new Snapshot build of the title has fans worried that they might not even be able to play the game they've been waiting for.
Mojang says highly controversial ‘Minecraft’ reporting system is here to stay
Mojang has acknowledged the Minecraft community’s “pushback” over a controversial reporting feature that could see players banned from their own servers, but says it is “not planning” to change it. Back in June, Mojang announced that Minecraft was getting an all-new reporting system that could...
Deadrop Is A Video Game Created By Dr. Disrespect; Check Out Some Early Gameplay Clips
The multiplayer first-person shooter that was once known as Project Moon has a new name and some history information according to Midnight Society, the production company Dr. Disrespect created. Deadrop is set in the year “2020. b,” when self-governing megastructures called the Refiner States to transform hazardous air pollutants into a priceless addictive drug called “space dust,” according to the Midnight Society website.
Dinosaur footprints from more than 100 million years ago were accidentally discovered by customer eating at a restaurant in China
"Sauropod tracks are not rare in Sichuan Basin … but they are very rare[ly] found in restaurants in downtown," a paleontologist told The Washington Post.
Red Dead Online community to host in-game funeral following Rockstar’s plans to cease major updates
Red Dead Online players will gather today in the online Western universe to mourn the “death” of the game, which will stop receiving major updates as Rockstar Games wants to shift the focus to the development of Grand Theft Auto 6. The Red Dead Online community started a...
Gucci Mane Puts Out Call to Stop “Dissin the Dead” on New Song: ‘I Dissed the Dead and I Knew It Was Wrong’
Less than a month after teaming up with Lil Baby for his latest single “All Dz Chainz,” Gucci Mane returns with a music video for his new song “Dissin the Dead.”. Produced by ATL Jacob, TM88, TooDope, and Akachi, the track sees Mr. Zone 6 address his past mistakes of “dissin the dead,” while encouraging other rappers to stop talking down on their peers who’ve passed away.
New PlayStation Controller Revealed
Backbone has revealed a new PlayStation controller. If you play purely PS4 or PS5, the new piece of hardware won't concern you, but if you play games on iPhone then you may want to check out the officially-licensed controller. Of course, not only can it be used to play games on the App Store that support controllers, but it can be used to play PS4 and PS5 games via Remote Play, with the iPhone serving as a charger for the controller.
GTA 6 Is Reportedly Cleaning Up Its Act
The "Grand Theft Auto" series — and to a certain extent, Rockstar Games — has been in need of a change for quite a while. If recent reports prove to be accurate, it sounds like both the beloved action franchise and the company that puts it out are finally cleaning up their acts in surprising ways.
One of the Greatest Strategy Games Of All Time Is Free In August
Just a few days ago, PlayStation Plus announced its August line-up and props to PlayStation because they did not disappoint. In case you missed it, all PS Plus subscribers can get their hands on Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1+2, Yakuza: Like A Dragon, and Little Nightmares. As...
Ariana Grande fires back at fan asking her to “remember that you’re a singer”
Ariana Grande has responded to a fan that seemed to take aim at her entrepreneurial endeavours, assuring them that despite an uptick in content related to her R.E.M. Beauty brand, she’s “never felt like more of a singer”. While promoting the line on TikTok this week, one...
Xbox Series X Gets Notable Upgrade With New Console Update
Microsoft's Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S consoles have received a notable new improvement thanks to a recent system update that was released for some users. Since the Xbox One era, Microsoft has often pushed out new updates for various Xbox consoles that improve the experience in some manner. And while this latest upgrade definitely isn't a big deal in the grand scheme of things, it still fixes a feature that annoyed some Xbox Series X and S owners.
'Grand Theft Auto 6' Reveals Game Location, Announces First Playable Female Character
Game on! Details about the latest game in the Grand Theft Auto franchise with the working title Project Americas including its setting and the first playable female protagonist were released. Grand Theft Auto 6 will feature its first playable female protagonist, according to a Bloomberg article focusing on how the...
Meek Mill Plans to Drop 10 New Mixtapes, Says He Has ‘A Million Behind Every Project’ Thanks to ‘Sponsors’
Fresh off parting ways with Jay-Z’s Roc Nation Management, which had overseen the Philadelphia rapper’s career since 2012, Meek Mill is gearing up to drop new music. Meek took to Twitter on Wednesday to announce his intention to release “10 tapes independently” starting in September, with some new music arriving on Aug. 18, the anniversary of Mill’s father’s death.
Harry's a hero once again! Styles 'signs five-movie deal with Marvel Studios worth $100 million' to revise his Eternal’s character Eros
He made his Marvel debut in the 2021 Action/Fantasy flick Eternals in a fleeing credits introduction. And Harry Styles, 28, is set to return to the cinematic universe on a much larger scale, as he has reportedly signed a five-movie deal with Marvel studios. Thought to be worth $100 million,...
Kendrick Lamar responds to security guard crying at his show: “That’s how you want everyone to receive your music”
Kendrick Lamar has responded to footage of a security guard being brought to tears during one of his recent performances. In a clip that was shared on TikTok and has since gone viral, the security guard can be seen wiping tears away while Lamar performs his ‘DAMN.’ cut ‘Love’ at a show in Houston, Texas. The guard can then be seen rapping along to the lyric, “I’m like an exit away.”
Someone recreated Kmart in VR—and it’s attracting thousands of nostalgia-fueled fans
People walk by a closed Kmart store at Astor Place in New York’s East Village on July 13, 2021 in New York City. Kmart, as a brick-and-mortar entity, is largely gone. There are just three locations of the once-iconic chain still operating across America. But in the VR world, Kmart is remarkably hot these days.
‘Mario + Rabbids Sparks Of Hope’ release date, characters and latest news
Mario + Rabbids Sparks Of Hope continues the odd blend of Nintendo fun and strategy RPG gameplay. Back when the first game launched, I don’t think any of us could have predicted just how good a Mario + Rabbids crossover could be, but it was a pleasant surprise nonetheless. Sparks Of Hope ups the ante, adding in new overworked traversal and beefing up the combat variety.
PS4 and PS5 Players Get Free PSN Gifts
PS4 and PS5 players can currently get a pair of free PSN gifts courtesy of Sumo Digital and Sony. When the PS5 launched, it did so with three notable games from PlayStation: Demon's Souls, Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales, and Sackboy: A Big Adventure. Only one of these games was and is a PS5 exclusive though, and that's Demon's Souls. The other two games were released on both PS5 and PS4. The more notable one is obviously the Spider-Man title, though the new freebie comes courtesy of the latter of the aforementioned trio of games.
