‘I just watch the numbers’-Conor McGregor’s hilarious reply to a reporter’s question about Television

Nate Diaz has been chirping back and forth at the UFC for months now. Well, really, for years. It’s been more than a year since Diaz lost a decision to upcoming welterweight title challenger Leon Edwards. He’s been saying he’s asked for fights, and not gotten them. And recently, he’s been asking on social media for the UFC to get him a fight so he can finish out his contract.

UFC ・ 1 DAY AGO