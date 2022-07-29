‘I just watch the numbers’-Conor McGregor’s hilarious reply to a reporter’s question about Television

firstsportz.com
Conor McGregor marvels at Amanda Nunes-Julianna Peña rivalry resembling his own with Nate Diaz
Conor McGregor is blown away by the similarities between the Amanda Nunes vs. Julianna Pena rivalry and his own with Nate Diaz. McGregor, a former UFC two-division champion like Nunes, couldn’t help but marvel at the result of Saturday night’s UFC 277 main event after Nunes defeated Peña in a dominant unanimous decision to not only avenge her loss last December, but also to re-claim her status as a two-division champ.
Watch YouTuber Logan Paul got knocked out cold by UFC fighter Paulo Costa during sparring session
UFC fighter Paulo Costa became famous after "knocking out" YouTube boxer Logan Paul. A clip released by Paul shows him being flattened by UFC fighter Costa back in 2020 while training for his own career in the octagon. However a boxing sparring session appeared to take its toll on Paul...
Video: Was Khamzat Chimaev the right opponent for Nate Diaz's likely final UFC fight?
Nate Diaz has been chirping back and forth at the UFC for months now. Well, really, for years. It’s been more than a year since Diaz lost a decision to upcoming welterweight title challenger Leon Edwards. He’s been saying he’s asked for fights, and not gotten them. And recently, he’s been asking on social media for the UFC to get him a fight so he can finish out his contract.
UFC 277 play-by-play and live results
DALLAS – MMA Junkie is on scene and reporting live from Saturday’s UFC 277 event, and you can join us for live play-by-play and official results beginning at 6 p.m. ET (3 p.m. PT). UFC 277 takes place Saturday at American Airlines Center in Dallas. The main card...
MMA Star Paige VanZant's Steamy Summer Vacation Photos Light up Social Media
Paige VanZant is staying busy as she competes in Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship and All Elite Wrestling. And along with her fighting and wrestling career, the 28-year-old is enjoying her time with her husband Austin Vanderford, and she recently shared steamy vacation photos of the two. VanZant and Vanderford got married in 2018 after dating the previous year.
UFC 277 video: Julianna Peña weighs in with 90 seconds left, Amanda Nunes rematch official
DALLAS – The UFC 277 headliner is official after Julianna Pena and Amanda Nunes made weight for their anticipated women’s bantamweight title rematch. Peña (11-4 MMA, 7-2 UFC) and Nunes (21-5 MMA, 14-2 UFC) both successfully hit the divisional mark for Saturday’s main event, which takes place at American Airlines Center and airs on pay-per-view following prelims on ESPN/ABC and ESPN+.
UFC 277 'Embedded,' No. 5: Derrick Lewis pulls a fast one on Dana White
The UFC is back with its eighth pay-per-view of the year, which means the popular “Embedded” fight-week video series is back to document what’s happening behind the scenes. UFC 277 takes place Saturday at American Airlines Center in Dallas. The main card streams on ESPN+ pay-per-view following...
Conor McGregor impressed with 'numero uno' Brandon Moreno's UFC 277 win
Conor McGregor was inspired by what he saw Saturday night. McGregor, a former UFC two-division champion, enjoyed the co-main event of UFC 277 in Dallas. In an interim flyweight championship bout, former champion Brandon Moreno picked up gold once again, stopping Kai Kara-France with a nasty body kick in the third round.
UFC 277 ‘Cold Open’ video: Biggest fight in women’s MMA history?
Two title fights will lead a jam-packed pay-per-view (PPV) card later tonight (Sat., July 30, 2022) as UFC 277 goes down live on ESPN+ (PPV)/ABC/ESPN from inside American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas. The main event of the evening will showcase the rematch between current women’s bantamweight champion Julianna Pena...
UFC 277 Recap: Amanda Nunes Def. Julianna Pena via Unanimous Decision
Shakiel Mahjouri joins Hakem Dermish to break down Amanda Nunes' unanimous decision win over Julianna Pena to reclaim the women's bantamweight title.
(Photo) Julianna Pena left requiring surgery after Amanda Nunes takes a ‘big chunk’ from her forehead
Julianna Pena had to be taken to hospital following her rematch with Amanda Nunes after losing a chunk of her forehead. Pena stunned Nunes, who is considered one of the finest female MMA fighters of all time, at UFC 269. Nunes was always going to insist on a rematch with...
Chael Sonnen says Amanda Nunes has to acknowledge Julianna Peña loss, points to Conor McGregor as example
Chael Sonnen thinks Amanda Nunes should follow Conor McGregor’s lead on how to handle an upset loss. McGregor’s first octagon defeat came at the hands of Nate Diaz at UFC 196, where Diaz shocked the MMA world by rallying to submit the gassed McGregor. However, McGregor was able to correct things and outlasted Diaz in their rematch at UFC 202, where he did a much better job of managing his energy.
Logan Paul stuns at WWE SummerSlam
YouTube and social media star Logan Paul is no longer just a YouTube and social media star. Paul defeated The Miz at WWE SummerSlam on Saturday in the first singles match of his career — and boy, did he put on a show. Paul, whose younger brother is fresh-faced...
Iranian Hulk face off: All hell breaks loose following ‘Kazakh Titan’ face mash (Video)
For a super heavyweight boxing match between a “Hulk” and a “Titan” I was kind of surprised at how small these guys are, particularly when compared to their social media photos. I was even more surprised that “Iranian Hulk” (real name Sajad Gharibi) allowed himself to get punked for the second straight time, failing to learn his lesson after former opponent, Martyn Ford, two-handed him into another dimension last March.
WATCH: MMA Fighter Yanks Out Tooth While Facing Off with Opponent
MMA fighter Jeremy Williams took a page out of Ron Swanson’s playbook. If you want to intimidate your coworkers (or opponents), pull your tooth out to show off your incredibly high pain tolerance. Before an upcoming fight against Bryan Arocho, Williams decided to take the extra step in the...
Amanda Nunes Finally Opens Up On ATT Split: ‘Kayla Harrison Can’t Be Here In My Gym’
Amanda Nunes has revealed the real reason that caused her to depart from American Top Team. Ahead of her upcoming rematch with the current UFC women’s bantamweight queen Julianna Pena, Nunes decided to leave her longtime gym, ATT, to open her own training facility. While she had been lowkey about why she left, Nunes has finally opened up about her preparations for UFC 277.
Watch: MMA Fighter Snaps His Own Arm During Choke Attempt
MMA fighter Igor Konstantinov’s near buggy choke submission of Vasily Rudenko backfired horribly at MMA Series 54. On Saturday, Konstantinov and Rudenko battled on the main card of MMA Series 54. The two welterweights were looking to make a statement in their promotional debuts. It was looking good for...
Gullible Dana White expected red carpet treatment from WWE, but ‘killer’ Vince McMahon dumped him in the ‘(expletive) rafters’
UFC President Dana White flew to New Orleans to watch his old pal (and former women’s bantamweight champion) Ronda Rousey perform in the WrestleMania lineup, with the understanding that WWE officials would hook him up with free tickets. And halfway decent seats. Instead, the Las Vegas fight boss, a...
UFC 277 Results: Brandon Moreno TKO’s Kai Kara-France in Round 3 (Video)
Tonight’s UFC 277 event is co-headlined by a rematch between Brandon Moreno and Kai Kara-France for the promotions interim flyweight title. Moreno (19-6-2 MMA) will enter the contest looking to rebound, this after surrendering the flyweight championship to Deiveson Figueiredo in his most recent effort at UFC 270. Prior to that setback, ‘The Assassin Baby’ had put together a seven-fight unbeaten going 5-0-2.
Conor McGregor gushes over GOATs, goers, and quads in lengthy UFC 277 rant
Conor McGregor really enjoyed UFC 277, and all the warriors that competed on the card that night. “The Notorious” took to Twitter Sunday afternoon to share his thoughts on the pay-per-view event in a series of excited Voice recordings. If he sounded a little, um, loose ... it’s because he was. McGregor admitted he’d enjoyed a “few hits of a blunt, big blunts,” which explains why he almost starts rapping at points and turns his Irish brogue up to eleven.
