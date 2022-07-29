GA Chief Magistrate Judge charged with terroristic threats

valdostatoday.com
Deputies charge suspect for murder in Bulloch County
BULLOCH COUNTY, Ga. (WSAV) — Deputies arrested a murder suspect Friday afternoon in Bulloch County. The Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office (BCSO) arrested John Morris, 19, around 2 p.m. for the murder of Dolan Blanchard. Morris was arrested at his home in Statesboro and then booked into the Bulloch County Jail. Deputies found Blanchard lying in […]
WALB 10
Imprisoned gang leader sentenced in Ga. state prison drug ring
WAYCROSS, Ga. (WALB) - An imprisoned gang leader known for heading a South Georgia drug ring has been served a life sentence in federal prison, according to the United States Department of Justice. Jackie Kavaskia McMillan, 41, also known as “Bijay”, was sentenced to 37 years in federal prison, consecutive...
Georgia meth drug trafficking leader sentenced to nearly 40 years in federal prison
WAYCROSS, Ga. (WRBL) – The leader of a criminal conspiracy, where violent street gang members distributed methamphetamine and other drugs in south Georgia, was sentenced to nearly 40 years in federal prison, announced U.S. Attorney David H. Estes. Jackie Kavaskia McMillan, also known as “Bijay,” 41, received a 440-month federal prison sentence; in addition to the […]
Georgia man called bomb threat to avoid work, ordered to pay nearly $40,000 in restitution
SAVANNAH, Ga — A Georgia man has been ordered to repay the enormous cost of shutting down his job with a fake bomb threat. Elliott Sherman, “Amir Turner,” 23, of Vidalia, was fired, arrested and now owes nearly $40,000 after he called in a workplace bomb threat to get out of work on Sept. 11, 2021.
WJCL
Savannah officer reprimanded month before fatal shooting
SAVANNAH, Ga. — New information about a Savannah police officer involved in a fatal shooting in June. Documents WJCL obtained show Officer Ernest Ferguson got a four page letter of reprimand from the department after he failed to turn on his body-worn camera on three different occasions. “I’m not...
Activists demand state, federal investigations into Savannah Police
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Members of the Racial Justice Network (RJN) demanded that Gov. Brian Kemp and the U.S. Department of Justice’s Civil Rights Division open independent investigations into the Savannah Police Department (SPD), and its five officer-involved shootings in 2022. “These numbers alone certainly place the Savannah Police Department on the radar as a […]
wtoc.com
Plea deal discussed in pre-trial motions for Marc Wilson
STATESBORO, Ga. (WTOC) - Attorneys in the murder trial of Marc Wilson were in court today and tried to reach a plea deal before it goes to trial next month. What started initially on the court docket as a final hearing for pre-trial motions and details turned into a day-long negotiation for a possible plea deal in the case.
wfxl.com
Six defendants admit guilt in Waycross-area drug trafficking conspiracy
The lead defendant in a Waycross-area fentanyl and heroin trafficking operation has now pled guilty, joining the other five defendants who admitted their roles in the conspiracy. 28-year-old Eric Lashawn Hayes, a/k/a “Pee Wee,” of Blackshear, Georgia, awaits sentencing after pleading guilty to possession of a firearm in furtherance of...
wtoc.com
Savannah Police investigating overnight shooting on Rodgers St.
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The Savannah Police Department is investigating a shooting that took place in the 1100 block of Rodgers Street. Officers responded to the scene just before midnight on July 29. According to a tweet from the Savannah Police Department, one man was taken to the hospital with injuries that are not life threatening. No word from police about any suspects in this incident.
Tattnall County judge accused of stealing from person’s garden, violent threat
TATTNALL COUNTY, Ga. (WSAV) — A Tattnall County judge is accused of stealing from a person’s garden and threatening them with violence. The Georgia Burea of Investigation (GBI) charged Chief Magistrate Judge Eddie Anderson with one count of terroristic threats and one count of violation of oath by public officer. GBI said Anderson trespassed into […]
counton2.com
SPD searching for missing mother and daughter
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Police are searching for a missing mother and daughter last seen on Tuesday. According to the Savannah Police Department, Za’Nayah Wells, 16, and her daughter, Skyler Wells, 2, were last seen at about 5:00 p.m. July 26 at the 1000 block of E. Gwinnett St.
WTGS
RJN calls on DOJ, State of Georgia for investigation into Savannah Police Department
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTGS) — After the recent officer-involved shooting of a black man in Savannah, The Racial Justice Network traveled to Atlanta Friday, to call on Governor Kemp to push for an investigation into the Savannah Police Department. There have been five officer involved shootings in Savannah so far...
WTGS
2 dead after crash on Hwy 204 at Ogeechee
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTGS) — Two people are dead following a crash on Highway 204 Sunday morning. The Chatham County Police Dept. posted at 12:04 a.m. that Highway 204 at Ogeechee would be closed for an undetermined amount of time. Drivers were asked to use an alternate route. Georgia State...
douglasnow.com
Christopher Jones' motion for new trial hearing scheduled for December
A motion for a new trial will be heard in December for Christopher Jones, the man who was found guilty in 2019 of murder in the deaths of Kristian Bell and Steven Ward. Jones was arrested in February 2019, shortly after Bell and Ward's deceased bodies were discovered in a makeshift grave on a property off Deep Woods Road in Nicholls on February 9, 2019. Local detectives were searching for Bell at the time after her family reported her missing a few days prior. Both victims suffered from apparent gunshot wounds, according to GBI officials.
WTGS
Police investigating shooting on Savannah's westside
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTGS) — Police continue investigating a shooting that happened just before midnight in the 1100 block of Rodgers Street in Savannah. Officers say an adult male was transported to a hospital for non-life threatening injuries.
WJCL
$50,000 reward offered after mail carrier robbed in Chatham County
GARDEN CITY, Ga. — Above video: Your Friday headlines. Federal authorities are offering a $50,000 reward to find the persons responsible for robbing a postal carrier in Garden City. According to the U.S. Postal Inspection Service, the postal carrier was robbed July 18 around 3 p.m. at Chatham County...
WJCL
Fatal crash on Ogeechee leaves two people dead
SAVANNAH, Ga. — Georgia State Patrol is investigating a crash that left two people dead. It happened just before midnight on highway 204 at Ogeechee Road. It involved a moped and another vehicle traveling east. The other vehicle rear-ended the moped. This is a developing story, check back for...
wfxl.com
Vidalia man ordered to pay $38,000 in restitution for for phoning in workplace bomb threat
A Vidalia man has been ordered to repay the cost for shutting down a Port of Savannah facility with a phoned-in bomb threat. 23-year-old Elliott Sherman, a/k/a “Amir Turner", was ordered to pay $38,400 in restitution after pleading guilty to false information and hoaxes. Sherman, who has been in...
wtoc.com
Chatham Co. commission appoints interim county manager
CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - The Chatham County Commission appointed an interim county manager today. This after Lee Smith was placed on administrative leave from the position. All questions have gone unanswered as to why Chatham County Manager Lee Smith is on administrative leave. With Lee Smith’s suspension, the Chatham...
Savannah Police under new leadership as chief steps down
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — The Savannah Police Department (SPD) is now under new leadership. Friday was Chief Roy Minter’s final day serving as the head of SPD, a position he’s held since 2018. Minter’s last year was overshadowed by controversy. He was blamed in part for low morale in the department and an increase in […]
