Tattnall County, GA

GA Chief Magistrate Judge charged with terroristic threats

valdostatoday.com
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article
valdostatoday.com

WSAV News 3

Deputies charge suspect for murder in Bulloch County

BULLOCH COUNTY, Ga. (WSAV) — Deputies arrested a murder suspect Friday afternoon in Bulloch County. The Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office (BCSO) arrested John Morris, 19, around 2 p.m. for the murder of Dolan Blanchard. Morris was arrested at his home in Statesboro and then booked into the Bulloch County Jail. Deputies found Blanchard lying in […]
BULLOCH COUNTY, GA
WALB 10

Imprisoned gang leader sentenced in Ga. state prison drug ring

WAYCROSS, Ga. (WALB) - An imprisoned gang leader known for heading a South Georgia drug ring has been served a life sentence in federal prison, according to the United States Department of Justice. Jackie Kavaskia McMillan, 41, also known as “Bijay”, was sentenced to 37 years in federal prison, consecutive...
GEORGIA STATE
WRBL News 3

Georgia meth drug trafficking leader sentenced to nearly 40 years in federal prison

WAYCROSS, Ga. (WRBL) – The leader of a criminal conspiracy, where violent street gang members distributed methamphetamine and other drugs in south Georgia, was sentenced to nearly 40 years in federal prison, announced U.S. Attorney David H. Estes. Jackie Kavaskia McMillan, also known as “Bijay,” 41, received a 440-month federal prison sentence; in addition to the […]
DOUGLAS, GA
WJCL

Savannah officer reprimanded month before fatal shooting

SAVANNAH, Ga. — New information about a Savannah police officer involved in a fatal shooting in June. Documents WJCL obtained show Officer Ernest Ferguson got a four page letter of reprimand from the department after he failed to turn on his body-worn camera on three different occasions. “I’m not...
SAVANNAH, GA
WSAV News 3

Activists demand state, federal investigations into Savannah Police

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Members of the Racial Justice Network (RJN) demanded that Gov. Brian Kemp and the U.S. Department of Justice’s Civil Rights Division open independent investigations into the Savannah Police Department (SPD), and its five officer-involved shootings in 2022. “These numbers alone certainly place the Savannah Police Department on the radar as a […]
SAVANNAH, GA
wtoc.com

Plea deal discussed in pre-trial motions for Marc Wilson

STATESBORO, Ga. (WTOC) - Attorneys in the murder trial of Marc Wilson were in court today and tried to reach a plea deal before it goes to trial next month. What started initially on the court docket as a final hearing for pre-trial motions and details turned into a day-long negotiation for a possible plea deal in the case.
STATESBORO, GA
wfxl.com

Six defendants admit guilt in Waycross-area drug trafficking conspiracy

The lead defendant in a Waycross-area fentanyl and heroin trafficking operation has now pled guilty, joining the other five defendants who admitted their roles in the conspiracy. 28-year-old Eric Lashawn Hayes, a/k/a “Pee Wee,” of Blackshear, Georgia, awaits sentencing after pleading guilty to possession of a firearm in furtherance of...
WAYCROSS, GA
wtoc.com

Savannah Police investigating overnight shooting on Rodgers St.

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The Savannah Police Department is investigating a shooting that took place in the 1100 block of Rodgers Street. Officers responded to the scene just before midnight on July 29. According to a tweet from the Savannah Police Department, one man was taken to the hospital with injuries that are not life threatening. No word from police about any suspects in this incident.
SAVANNAH, GA
counton2.com

SPD searching for missing mother and daughter

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Police are searching for a missing mother and daughter last seen on Tuesday. According to the Savannah Police Department, Za’Nayah Wells, 16, and her daughter, Skyler Wells, 2, were last seen at about 5:00 p.m. July 26 at the 1000 block of E. Gwinnett St.
SAVANNAH, GA
WTGS

2 dead after crash on Hwy 204 at Ogeechee

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTGS) — Two people are dead following a crash on Highway 204 Sunday morning. The Chatham County Police Dept. posted at 12:04 a.m. that Highway 204 at Ogeechee would be closed for an undetermined amount of time. Drivers were asked to use an alternate route. Georgia State...
CHATHAM COUNTY, GA
douglasnow.com

Christopher Jones' motion for new trial hearing scheduled for December

A motion for a new trial will be heard in December for Christopher Jones, the man who was found guilty in 2019 of murder in the deaths of Kristian Bell and Steven Ward. Jones was arrested in February 2019, shortly after Bell and Ward's deceased bodies were discovered in a makeshift grave on a property off Deep Woods Road in Nicholls on February 9, 2019. Local detectives were searching for Bell at the time after her family reported her missing a few days prior. Both victims suffered from apparent gunshot wounds, according to GBI officials.
NICHOLLS, GA
WTGS

Police investigating shooting on Savannah's westside

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTGS) — Police continue investigating a shooting that happened just before midnight in the 1100 block of Rodgers Street in Savannah. Officers say an adult male was transported to a hospital for non-life threatening injuries.
SAVANNAH, GA
WJCL

Fatal crash on Ogeechee leaves two people dead

SAVANNAH, Ga. — Georgia State Patrol is investigating a crash that left two people dead. It happened just before midnight on highway 204 at Ogeechee Road. It involved a moped and another vehicle traveling east. The other vehicle rear-ended the moped. This is a developing story, check back for...
SAVANNAH, GA
wtoc.com

Chatham Co. commission appoints interim county manager

CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - The Chatham County Commission appointed an interim county manager today. This after Lee Smith was placed on administrative leave from the position. All questions have gone unanswered as to why Chatham County Manager Lee Smith is on administrative leave. With Lee Smith’s suspension, the Chatham...
CHATHAM COUNTY, GA
WSAV News 3

Savannah Police under new leadership as chief steps down

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — The Savannah Police Department (SPD) is now under new leadership. Friday was Chief Roy Minter’s final day serving as the head of SPD, a position he’s held since 2018. Minter’s last year was overshadowed by controversy. He was blamed in part for low morale in the department and an increase in […]
SAVANNAH, GA

