GA Chief Magistrate Judge charged with terroristic threats

A motion for a new trial will be heard in December for Christopher Jones, the man who was found guilty in 2019 of murder in the deaths of Kristian Bell and Steven Ward. Jones was arrested in February 2019, shortly after Bell and Ward's deceased bodies were discovered in a makeshift grave on a property off Deep Woods Road in Nicholls on February 9, 2019. Local detectives were searching for Bell at the time after her family reported her missing a few days prior. Both victims suffered from apparent gunshot wounds, according to GBI officials.

NICHOLLS, GA ・ 3 DAYS AGO