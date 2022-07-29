Euro 2022: Leeds United delay Cagliari kick-off to avoid final clash

www.bbc.co.uk
Euro 2022 final: Key moments from England’s historic win over Germany
England won Euro 2022 after beating Germany 2-1 after extra time at Wembley.Chloe Kelly wrote herself into the history books with the winning goal in the 20th minute of the additional period after Ella Toone’s opener had been cancelled out in normal time by Lina Magull.The Lionesses were able to hold on to record a memorable victory and win a major tournament for the first time.Here, the PA news agency charts how the match unfolded.Pre-match: Germany suffered a major blow ahead of kick-off as captain and tournament joint top scorer Alexandra Popp was injured in the warm-up and was...
Chloe Kelly wins Euro 2022 for England with extra-time goal
Football finally came home on Sunday thanks to England's women. A year after England's men's national team lost the final of the European Championship to Italy at Wembley Stadium in London, the Lionesses avoided the same fate by dropping old enemy Germany 2-1 in the UEFA Women's Euro 2022 decider at the same iconic venue.
England Win Euro 2022 Final Against Germany As The Lionesses Bring It Home
England's women have won the Euro 2022 championship, beating Germany 2-1 after extra-time in a tense encounter at Wembley. The Lionesses ended England's 56 year wait for a major trophy by claiming a first tournament win since 1966. Moreover, they dealt Germany their first ever loss in a European Championship...
Commonwealth Games 2022: hockey, cycling and Peaty back in the pool on day four – live!
Join our writers for the latest action from the 22nd game as the track cycling comes to an end among a host of other action
Euro 2022: The Colchester girls team inspired by England's progress
A coach who runs a girls football team has told how Euro 2022 is "opening up a lot of people's eyes" to progress in the women's game. Rob Wheeler, 41, manages Colchester City Ladies under 11s and said the tournament had been a big success. Mr Wheeler said his players...
England win Women’s Euro 2022 final: all the reaction – live!
A nation celebrates after the Lionesses brought home their first ever major silverware, and England’s first since 1966
What England's Euro 2022 win means for the future of football
What does England's Euro 2022 victory mean for the future of women's football?
Euro 2022: Watch moment England’s Lionesses lift winners’ trophy
England’s victorious Lionesses claimed their Euro 2022 trophy after they beat Germany 2-1 in front of a full-capacity Wembley Stadium.This footage shows the joyous moment the team lifted their trophy on 31 July, the first time an English team has done so in a major tournament since the male team’s win in the 1966 World Cup.Goals from Ella Toone and Chloe Kelly saw the team triumphant after the match was pushed into extra time on 31 July.Click here to sign up for our newsletters.
England’s Euro 2022 win is not an ending – it’s just the start
The morning after the historic night before, it is worth checking in on the Football Association’s eight-point Women’s & Girls’ Football Strategy, 2020-2024: Inspiring Positive Change, with particular attention paid to point six. “England: win an international tournament,” it reads. Well, there you go. Job done. A whole two years ahead of schedule as well.Except it isn’t job done, actually. Far from it. And you could tell that much at Wembley, too.Normally the post-match reaction to a victory of this breadth and scale would mostly focus on the journey that led to it. Players usually speak about the sacrifices made,...
Euro 2022 LIVE: Lionesses set for London victory party after England’s historic win over Germany
England will host a victory party at Trafalgar Square on Monday afternoon, after the Lionesses defeated Germany 2-1 in the Euro 2022 final to claim their first ever major title in front of a record 87,192 crowd on home soil. The match finished 1-1 after 90 minutes and the sides could not be separated until 110th minute when England substitute Chloe Kelly reacted quickest to a loose ball from a corner and poked in the winner. England confidently held out for the final 10 minutes of the game as euphoria and relief rang out around Wembley - and the...
Euro 2022 sets new all-time European Championship final attendance record
The Euro 2022 final between England and Germany has broken the European Championship attendance record.
Leah Williamson: Euro 2022 final is the start of a journey
Leah Williamson emphasised that Euro 2022 should be viewed as the start of England and women's football's journey, emphasising the impact the team's success can have on gender equality in wider society.
