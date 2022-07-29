ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
My greatest achievement ever – Alex Yee wins gold medal at Commonwealth Games

By NewsChain Sport
 2 days ago
Sport

Alex Yee grabbed England’s first gold medal of the Birmingham Commonwealth Games with victory in the men’s triathlon at Sutton Park.

Yee chased down New Zealand’s Hayden Wilde to clinch victory in 50 minutes 34 seconds, finishing 13 seconds clear, with Australia’s Matthew Hauser three seconds further back.

Georgia Taylor-Brown, who also won an individual silver medal in Tokyo, was hoping to emulate Yee later on Friday in the women’s event.

Alex Yee hauled in New Zealand’s Hayden Wilde to win gold in Birmingham (David Davies/PA) (PA Wire)

Yee described his win as “my greatest achievement ever”, adding to BBC Sport: “It’s the first time I’ve been able to race in front of my parents for a long time at a major Games.

“I’m just happy. It’s bizarre it’s me that’s doing this and I can feel extremely grateful to be in this situation.

“I feel proud to be a triathlete today, to see so many different nations who I’ve never raced before and who are doing triathlon for the first time.”

Daily Mail

Yee-ha! England win first gold medal of the Commonwealth Games as Alex Yee adds to his Olympic silver with a brilliant finish in the men's triathlon - and is congratulated by runner-up Hayden Wilde... during the race!

One by one, Alex Yee caught them all. Dying in the water, resurrected on his bike and a demon of speed in his shoes, he broke their breakaway and then he broke their spirit. By the time he pulled level with the last of the damned, Hayden Wilde, his great rival and close friend knew the game was up, and so he could only smile and offer a pat on the back as Yee went past.
