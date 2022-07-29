EPIC Charter Schools Placed On Probation

Shower chances stick around on Friday after a round of showers and storms swept across the state overnight. Here are the details from News On 6 Meteorologist Alan Crone:. The front continues to slowly advance south into far southern Oklahoma with scattered showers and storms far north of the boundary, closer to a midlevel front. Localized heavy rainfall will be possible in a few locations, with training of cells (movement of rain over the same areas) possible for the next few hours along the highway 412 corridor. Storms are somewhat progressive this morning, moving east at 20 to 30 mph. The recent dry spell and drought may mitigate some high-water issues initially, but there will be a possibility of some localized flooding issues with this system, more so as we move into early Saturday morning with additional rain and storms over some of the same areas as today. Severe weather threats are muted but not totally ruled out. A few storms may produce some small hail and gusty down-burst winds in this pattern. Higher chances should be closer to the surface boundary across southern sections.

OKLAHOMA STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO