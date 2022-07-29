ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma State

EPIC Charter Schools Placed On Probation

By News 9
news9.com
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article
www.news9.com

Comments / 0

Related
news9.com

Oklahoma’s Annual Tax Free Weekend Starts Next Week

Oklahoma's annual tax free shopping weekend starts Friday and is running through the weekend. Eligible items include most shoes or clothing including jackets, gloves and scarves. Retailers aren’t required to collect state and local taxes on most items under $100. Baby blankets and diapers are also exempt.
OKLAHOMA STATE
news9.com

Amazing Oklahomans: Johnnie Bell

Our Amazing Oklahoman Friday has been slinging letters into mailboxes for 70 years!. Johnnie Bell started working with the postal service at 23 and has been delivering mail in Oklahoma City ever since. His co-workers say they've admired his humility and work ethic for decades. And after a celebration in...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
news9.com

Rain Chances, Heat Relief Across Northeastern Oklahoma

Shower chances stick around on Friday after a round of showers and storms swept across the state overnight. Here are the details from News On 6 Meteorologist Alan Crone:. The front continues to slowly advance south into far southern Oklahoma with scattered showers and storms far north of the boundary, closer to a midlevel front. Localized heavy rainfall will be possible in a few locations, with training of cells (movement of rain over the same areas) possible for the next few hours along the highway 412 corridor. Storms are somewhat progressive this morning, moving east at 20 to 30 mph. The recent dry spell and drought may mitigate some high-water issues initially, but there will be a possibility of some localized flooding issues with this system, more so as we move into early Saturday morning with additional rain and storms over some of the same areas as today. Severe weather threats are muted but not totally ruled out. A few storms may produce some small hail and gusty down-burst winds in this pattern. Higher chances should be closer to the surface boundary across southern sections.
OKLAHOMA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Oklahoma City, OK
Local
Oklahoma Education
State
Oklahoma State
news9.com

Conoco Phillips Sells 1,500 Oklahoma & Texas Wells To Diversified Energy

Diversified Energy Company PLC (LSE: DEC) announces that it has entered into a Purchase and Sale Agreement ("PSA") to acquire certain upstream assets and related facilities (the "Assets") in Oklahoma and Texas, within the Company's Central Region, from ConocoPhillips Company (the "Seller") (collectively with the Assets, the "Acquisition"). The Company...
OKLAHOMA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy