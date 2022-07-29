Severe scattered storms for Friday could bring rain and winds

www.wbaltv.com
UK weather: Tropical conditions on way as 29C temperatures bring humidity and rain
After record-breaking heat in July, the UK is set to experience tropical weather conditions as high temperatures mix with showers. “Muggy conditions”, resulting from the mix between the heat and rain, are expected in the coming days. Heavy showers moving in from the Atlantic are set to hit parts of the country over the weekend, while southern and eastern areas will be hot and humid, forecasters have said. The wetter weather will be a welcome change from the dry and extreme heat that the country has been experiencing over the past two weeks, with parts of Britain seeing temperatures...
Strong Storms, Heavy Rain Possible Overnight
UNDATED -- Storms will develop over North Dakota Thursday evening, then are expected to track southeast into Minnesota after midnight. Some storms could be severe with large hail and damaging winds. Locally heavy rainfall is also possible and some areas could have 2 to 3 inches. Typical summer weekend ahead...
Cold Fronts with Rainfall and Strong Winds to Batter Southern Western Australia in the First Week of August
Cold fronts have been forecasted to cause wet and windy weather in the southern part of Western Australia state during next week starting Monday, August 1. Australian meteorologists forecasted that the weather system will bring strong winds, rainfall, and dangerous surf conditions in the said region. The Australian Government's Bureau...
Tropical weather to hit UK with ‘muggy’ mixture of 29C heat and rain
Tropical weather will hit the UK in the coming days with “muggy” conditions bringing a mixture of 29C heat and rain.Heavy showers moving in from the Atlantic are set to lash parts of the country over the weekend, while southern and eastern areas will be hot and humid, forecasters say.Thunderstorms may rumble before temperatures push into the high 20s from Monday.It's a fairly warm albeit often cloudy afternoon with periods of rain in places, mostly in central areasStaying largely dry in southern regions and feeling very warm in any sunshine in the southeastBrightening up across much of Scotland with a...
WEATHER WATCH: Significant Rainfall Brings Increasing Flash Flood Threat through Friday Morning
(LOOTPRESS) – Several rounds of showers and thunderstorms will affect the region through Friday morning. Rainfall amounts of 3 to 5 inches are expected by weeks end, with locally higher amounts possible. This amount of rain will cause an increasing threat for flash flooding. Monitor the latest forecasts and...
Tropical system may bring downpours, flooding to large swath of Alabama
Forecasters say a soaking and dreary week is in store for portions of the Gulf Coast as rounds of showers and thunderstorms target the region. While rounds of robust storms will increase flooding concerns across the area and may even brew up tropical troubles, this pattern will also work to fight ongoing drought.
Severe Weather Threat: NWS Issues Warning for Severe Thunderstorms and Damaging Winds from New England to the Central Appalachians
Severe thunderstorms with damaging winds have been forecasted to hit the Northeast US, particularly from New England to the Central Appalachians on Tuesday, July 12, according to the National Weather Service (NWS). The inclement weather occurs following a series of heavy downpour and extreme heat across the region in the...
Daily storms are expected this week
The summertime weather pattern of rain every day is in order. “A standard summertime pattern persists through the week and into the weekend. South winds keep lots of Gulf moisture in place. That will make it feel muggy and contribute to rain formation, especially in the afternoons. A few heavy downpours could lead to brief street flooding, but we're not expecting widespread flooding rains,” said WWLTV Meteorologist Payton Malone.
First Alert Weather: Red Alert for Thursday evening storms
Alerts: Red Alert today for late afternoon/evening thunderstorms that could become strong or even severe. Yellow Alert tomorrow for showers/thunderstorms that could produce heavy rainfall and even a little flooding.Click here for the latest forecast and weather alertsForecast: Today will be hot and muggy with strong late day showers/thunderstorms -- mainly after 6 PM -- capable of producing downpours, isolated damaging wind gusts and even a tornado. The best chance for severe weather will be inland and across the northern half of our area. As for highs, they'll be in the upper 80s with feels like temps of 90-100. The showers/thunderstorms wind down this evening with some clearing overnight, but it will remain a little humid. Click here for our severe weather guideAs for tomorrow, it will be warm and humid with showers/thunderstorms likely, especially in the afternoon and evening. At this point the severe threat doesn't look quite as bad as today, but at least some downpours and localized flooding should be expected.Looking Ahead: Saturday will be mostly sunny and less humid with highs in the 80s. As for Sunday, it looks like we're still in good shape with mostly sunny skies and highs in the 80s.
Severe storms threaten large swaths of northern and eastern US
Severe weather will cover large swaths of the northern and eastern United States over the weekend, bringing thunderstorms, dangerously high winds, heat waves, large hail, flash flooding, and more, according to weather reports.
First Alert Weather: CBS2's 7/29 Friday morning forecast
Alert: Yellow Alert this evening for isolated downpours.Forecast: Today will be warm and humid with some showers around, especially this afternoon and evening. Not all of the models have the evening wave of showers materializing, but the potential is there for a couple of downpours. The showers wrap up overnight with temps falling to around 70 in the city with 60s elsewhere. As for tomorrow, it will be mostly sunny and less humid with highs in the 80s.Looking Ahead: It will still be nice on Sunday with mostly sunny skies and highs in the 80s. As for Monday, it will be more humid with perhaps a stray shower. Expect highs in the 80s.
Warnings issued after 'surprise' tropical storm forms off the coast of Carolinas
A 'surprise' tropical storm has formed off the coasts of the Carolinas and could hammer the area with wild weather this weekend.
Weather Update: NWS Says Tropical Storm Colin Navigates Away from East Coast, Severe Weather Threatens Multiple Areas
Tropical Storm Colin is shifting away from the East Coast of the United States through Sunday, July 3, according to the National Weather Service (NWS). However, an imminent severe weather threatens Montana, the Great Plains, and possibly other areas; wherein large hail, damaging winds, and tornadoes are possible. Storm Colin...
What Boston meteorologists are saying about the timing and severity of Thursday’s thunderstorms
"Lightning could certainly put on a show for some." National Weather Service: ‘More organized thunderstorms possible between 3 pm – 11 pm, with highest chances over northern MA’. Matt Noyes, NBC10 Boston and NECN: ‘Lightning could certainly put on a show for some this eve, locally damaging gusts...
Oppressive heat will bake much of the US this weekend, with the Northeast expected to see triple-digit temperatures
(CNN) — Relentless, oppressive heat will grip much of the US this weekend, with the Northeast region expected to bear the brunt amid forecasts for near-record temperatures across the region. More than 85 million Americans from the central US to the Northeast are under heat warnings or advisories Saturday...
Tropical threat diminishing, but flooding risk remains for Southeast
Rounds of showers and thunderstorms with the risk of localized flooding will continue over the southeastern United States through the end of the week and into the weekend due largely to a deadlocked weather pattern. AccuWeather meteorologists said concerns for a tropical depression to spin up over the northern Gulf...
First Alert Forecast: More clouds, but still comfortably warm
We're looking at another decent day to finish out July.You'll notice some more clouds stream in as the day goes on, but otherwise the vibes are good! This afternoon will once again be warm - into the mid to upper 80s around the area. Humidity levels will stay relatively low as well.If you're headed to the beach, things are fine ... a low risk of rip currents and temps right around 80.Clouds thicken more tonight, and a few showers will work their way into the area, especially after midnight.Monday starts off mostly cloudy with a continued shower risk before brighter skies return in the afternoon. While highs will be a touch cooler in the low 80s, it'll be noticeably more humid tomorrow.After that, things really heat up again with another possible heat wave on the way! Heat index values likely will exceed 100 again by Thursday.Enjoy the rest of your weekend!
Dangerous Severe Weather Event Expected on Saturday in Midwest US
A potentially dangerous severe weather event is expected to occur on Saturday in the US midwest, according to AccuWeather meteorologists. As oppressive heat baked the southern Plains and East Coast, severe thunderstorm activity has been patchy lately. However, AccuWeather meteorologists say a noticeable shift in that pattern is projected by Saturday.
Severe storm, flash flood risk to cover 2,000-mile stretch of US
The risk of violent thunderstorms continued Wednesday along a 2,000-mile-long zone from portions of Montana to the Carolinas, with flash flood warnings issued in locations where heavy downpours could unfold over potentially days, AccuWeather meteorologists warn. "Storms will continue to fire and turn severe along the northern and eastern rim...
Thunderstorms Bring Seacoast Heat Wave to an End
Thunderstorms ahead of a cold front will bring the Seacoast's six day heat wave to an end, although temperatures will remain a bit higher than usual. A first wave of rare morning thunderstorms on Monday moved mostly from southwest to northeast over interior areas, but some did move across the Seacoast region according to meteorologist Justin Arnott at the National Weather Service office in Gray, Maine.
