Friends of 4H Dinner kicks off Lyon County Fair

kvoe.com
Related
Emporia gazette.com
Jones Aquatic Center to celebrate 20th year today
From 1 - 6 p.m. today, the community can come out for free swimming, cupcakes, yard games and more. “It’s free for everybody to come out and swim,” Jennifer Wegener, aquatics supervisor, said. “We’ll have cupcakes, because of course we have to get birthday cupcakes.”. The...
KVOE
Work ongoing for Project Playscape baseball complex
Ongoing issues with supplies, labor and weather have not done any favors to Project Playscape as the group works to finish a new baseball complex in Americus. Spokesperson Britney Hinrichs says plans for a grand opening Saturday had to be changed as a result. The plan has included two new...
butlercountytimesgazette.com
Black Gold Grill opens in El Dorado
The El Dorado Chamber of Commerce Ambassador Committee welcomed a new business with a ribbon cutting on Wednesday, July 27th. The Black Gold Grill, owned by Larry and Abi Cook, is located at 710 S. Main in El Dorado. They serve an American food style menu with BBQ dinner specials on Friday nights.
KVOE
Audio – Friday – 07-29-22
Live Call-In: Kevin Carr with “Fat Guys at the Movies”. Newsmaker: Emporia Child Care Director Deb Crowl gives her perspective on the local child care situation with school beginning next month. What’s In Outdoors with Phil Taunton.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Inside Look at the Walmart Fulfillment Center
TOPEKA (KSNT) – The largest Walmart Fulfillment Center in Kansas celebrated its one year anniversary with a ribbon cutting today. The new facility employs nearly 400 people, which surpasses the original goal of 300. Associates take orders from Walmart’s website, where the items are then picked, packed and shipped directly to customers. Debbie Parkhill, the […]
KVOE
SOS Strong near $30,000 and climbing
SOS Strong is in the books. The sixth annual fundraiser kept to its traditional format of having men trying to raise at least $1,000 each while representing SOS and its mission of ending domestic violence, sexual assault, child abuse and neglect. And it did well — just under $30,000 already collected with more coming in.
KVOE
Latest Lyon County vehicle tag deadline is Friday
Friday is the last day for certain Lyon County residents to renew vehicle tags without penalty. Residents with last names beginning with the letters J, K or L can use the QLess app to set their place in the virtual line. They can also use the kiosk outside the Motor Vehicle entrance, text Lyon County Motor Vehicle to 620-254-9998 or visit the www.lyoncounty.org quick links section.
KVOE
Aaron Carter stops at Emporia Granada Theatre
Two-plus decades of rap and R&B came to the Emporia Granada on Saturday, courtesy of Aaron Carter and special guests Chedda, Grizz Lee and Socky. Carter has been performing since the mid-1990s and has two multi-platinum albums to his credit. His latest album was released in 2018. Meanwhile, the Granada...
IN THIS ARTICLE
KVOE
Minimal damage reported, but Emporia’s Panda Express to be closed short-term after Saturday fire
Emporia Fire responded to a small restaurant fire Saturday afternoon. Firefighters were dispatched to Panda Express shortly before 4 pm after a wok caught fire. An employee used an extinguisher to get the fire out before fire crews arrived, but in the process the hot gas and other materials went into the exhaust hood system and set it off building-wide.
KVOE
US-50 work beginning soon in Strong City
Highway construction is coming soon for central and west Chase County. Cones and signage are already out on US Highway 50 in Strong City, according to Sheriff Richard Dorneker. The four-lane segment in Strong City will be reduced to two lanes and the speed limit will be 30 mph in town. There is also a 12-foot lane width restriction in place throughout the work zone. Drivers can expect delays and short stops during the project, which should end in early December, weather permitting.
WIBW
Topeka Zoo to say goodbye to tigers as it makes way for new breeding pair
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Topeka Zoo will say farewell to all tigers in its care as it makes way for a new breeding pair per the Species Survival Plan. In honor of Global Tiger Day, the Topeka Zoo says it is excited to announce that it has been recommended to transfer its tigers to other zoos per a Species Survival Plan. The Zoo said the move makes way for a new pair of breeding tigers designated to the Capital City.
KVOE
One treated, none transported, following injury accident west of Emporia Sunday
An Emporia man suffered minor injuries, however, nobody required a trip to the hospital following a two-vehicle collision west of Emporia late Sunday morning. Emergency crews were called to the 600 block of US Highway 50, two miles west of town, for an injury accident originally believed to have involved three vehicles. According to Emporia Fire, once they arrived on scene it was discovered only two vehicles were involved and the third vehicle was a passerby who stopped following the accident.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Residents warned: Another scam in Kansas; no discount on utilities
DOUGLAS COUNTY —Some utility billing customers have reported receiving a call offering a $25 discount on City utility services, according to the city of Lawrence social media page. The city warned residents, "This is not an offer from the City of Lawrence. It is a scam to get your...
KVOE
Emporia Fire handles reported dumpster fire near local business
Emporia Fire handled a dumpster fire at a business in southeast Emporia early Saturday. Fire crews were called to Thermal Ceramics, 221 Weaver, around 5:30 am and had the situation under control shortly after they arrived on scene. There was some smoldering but no sign of actual fire, according to Battalion Chief Eron Steinlage. The cause has not been determined.
This destructive insect may be wreaking havoc on your summer garden
Topeka (KSNT) – An annual nuisance has made its way above ground for the season. The Japanese Beetle is particularly destructive towards plants, foliage, turf, fruits, gardens, and crops. In fact, they typically feast on over 300 different types of plants. The Japanese Beetle, otherwise known as Popillia Japonica Newman, has a one-year life cycle […]
butlercountytimesgazette.com
More than a Neighbor: Josh Mueller
Paying the Checkoff. Collecting the Checkoff. Managing the Checkoff. As a rancher, auction market owner and Kansas Beef Council Executive Board member, Josh Mueller sees his Checkoff dollars, as well as those of his family, neighbors and customers, advance the beef industry at each step along the way. He joined the KBC Executive Board more than four years ago and is honored to sit with cattlemen and women from across the state.
KVOE
Minimally invasive robotic surgery patient referrals now being accepted at Newman Regional Health
Patient referrals are now being accepted for robotic surgical procedures at Newman Regional Health. The hospital announced Friday that Dr. Bradley Rupp is accepting referrals for laparoscopic minimally invasive surgeries including partial nephrectomies, pyeloplasties and bladder stone removals. Dr. Rupp will perform surgeries using the da Vinci XI robotic surgery system that went online in the hospital earlier this year.
KVOE
Olathe truck driver unhurt, but semi tractor unit destroyed by fire near Emporia
An Olathe man escaped injury when his semi caught fire near Emporia on Thursday morning, but the truck’s tractor unit is listed as a total loss. Lyon County Deputy Brandon Early says deputies, Emporia Fire and Hartford-Neosho Rapids fire were dispatched to Interstate 35 near the Road U intersection at mile marker 138, about five miles east of Emporia’s East Sixth Avenue exit. Early says 55-year-old Gary McDannald was parked on the shoulder when he noticed the engine compartment was on fire. McDannald tried unsuccessfully to put out the fire by using the truck’s extinguisher.
‘Tentative agreement’ reached at Goodyear
UPDATE: A “tentative agreement” on a contract has been reached between Goodyear and the local union, according to A.J Stattelman with United Steelworkers Local 307. Stattelman, the VP of the Goodyear Union, said no other details were available as of 5:15 p.m. on Saturday, July 30. TOPEKA (KSNT) – Contract negotiations between Goodyear and a […]
KVOE
ELECTION: Political sign theft, damage reports remain low
As the primary election officially draws near, there have been complaints of either theft or damage to political signs. Reports to Emporia Police have been minimal this election cycle. Emporia Police Capt. Ray Mattas says there have been less than 20 reports of theft or criminal damage since June 1....
Comments / 0