Friends of 4H Dinner kicks off Lyon County Fair

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Topeka Zoo will say farewell to all tigers in its care as it makes way for a new breeding pair per the Species Survival Plan. In honor of Global Tiger Day, the Topeka Zoo says it is excited to announce that it has been recommended to transfer its tigers to other zoos per a Species Survival Plan. The Zoo said the move makes way for a new pair of breeding tigers designated to the Capital City.

TOPEKA, KS ・ 3 DAYS AGO