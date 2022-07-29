ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

U.S. Bank fined $37.5M for opening fake customer accounts

By Ken Sweet
Cincinnati.com | The Enquirer
Cincinnati.com | The Enquirer
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2cRXFc_0gxNZMWO00

NEW YORK — For more than a decade, US Bank pressured its employees to open fake accounts in their customers' names in order to meet unrealistic sales goals, the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau said Thursday, in a case that is deeply similar to the sales practices scandal uncovered at Wells Fargo last decade.

The CFPB alleged that US Bank accessed consumers credit reports to open checking and savings accounts, credit cards and lines of credit without their permission. Employees were encouraged to do so, in order to meet the bank's goals of selling multiple products to each customer with the bank.

The scale of US Banks's fake accounts scandal was not disclosed immediately by the CFPB, but the bank was forced to pay $37.5 million in fines and penalties and will have to refund customers any fees they paid for the fake accounts.

Minneapolis-based U.S. Bank is the fifth-largest banking institution in the United States with 61 branches and ATMs in Cincinnati, according to its website.

"For over a decade, U.S. Bank knew its employees were taking advantage of its customers by misappropriating consumer data to create fictitious accounts," said CFPB Director Rohit Chopra, in a statement.

A spokesman for US Bank said the bad sales practices were a legacy issue at the bank dating back to 2016, and that the bank has made significant improvements to its sales practices since then. The consent order reached with the CFPB acknowledges that US Bank did make improvements to its sales practices in recent years, which included no longer tying pay to opened accounts and requiring customers' consent to open new services.

"The action by the CFPB closes out a (more than five year) investigation. We are pleased to put this matter behind us," said Lee Henderson, a spokesman for the bank.

Wells Fargo's sales practices scandal rocked the financial world half a decade ago, when the bank was found to have encouraged employees to open millions of fake accounts to meet sales goals. The scandal ruined Wells Fargo's reputation as a well-run bank through the Great Recession, led to billions of dollars worth of fines against the bank, and almost immediately led to the resignation of the bank's CEO and eventually its board of directors.

Wells has been under tight supervision by the Federal Reserve since that scandal broke, keeping the bank from growing any bigger until it fixes its workplace culture.

There are no signs that the Fed plans to release Wells from its regulatory leash any time soon.

US Bank, based in Minneapolis, is currently in the middle of purchasing the retail banking business of Japanese banking giant MUFG, a deal announced more than a year ago. The transaction is taking longer than expected, with both banks now expecting it to close some time in the second half of the year.

Shares of US Bancorp fell 4.3% to $46.12.

This article originally appeared on Cincinnati Enquirer: U.S. Bank fined $37.5M for opening fake customer accounts

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
stpetecatalyst.com

Local credit union warns of payment app fraud

Nearly 18 million people suffered “widespread fraud” on mobile payment applications in 2020, according to a letter sent by three U.S. senators in late April to Zelle’s network operator. Locally, Dunedin-based credit union Achieva saw its members lose $100,000 on Zelle in June. U.S. Sen. Elizabeth Warren...
DUNEDIN, FL
Advocate Andy

U.S. Bank Fined $37.5 Million in Sham Account Scandal

Consumer Bureau takes action to stop decade-long exploitation of customer data. The Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (CFPB) has initiated an enforcement action against U.S. Bank as a result of U.S. Bank employees illegally accessing customer credit reports to open sham accounts. The action will result in U.S. Bank paying $37.5 million in fines.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Cincinnati, OH
Crime & Safety
Local
Ohio Crime & Safety
City
Cincinnati, OH
FOXBusiness

Bank of America slapped with $225 million fine by federal regulators

Federal regulators have hit Bank of America with a $225 million fine for what they allege were shortcomings in how the bank handled jobless benefits during the COVID-19 pandemic. The Office of the Comptroller of the Currency (OCC) and the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (CFPB) accused Bank of America of...
ECONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#U S Bank#Us Bank#Us Bancorp#Retail Banking#Checking Accounts#Fraud#Wells Fargo#Us Banks#Cfpb
Essence

Student Loan Debt Is Being Erased For Those Who Went To For-Profit Colleges

The US Department of Education announced it's forgiving nearly $6 Billion worth of loan following a class action lawsuit against the government. A landmark lawsuit win is alleviating the crushing weight of student debt for a group of borrowers. Bloomberg recently reported that the US Department of Education agreed to...
COLLEGES
BGR.com

Here’s how much you could get from T-Mobile’s data breach settlement

T-Mobile has agreed to fork over $350 million to customers following a massive data breach last year that resulted in a class action lawsuit. The company made the disclosure in a securities filing on Friday. But if you were among the millions of T-Mobile victims caught up in this embarrassing incident? Don’t start celebrating at the thought of a huge T-Mobile settlement check coming your way.
TECHNOLOGY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Credit Cards
Fast Company

Wells Fargo won’t commit to union neutrality, and bank employees are preparing for an ugly fight

Workers behind an unprecedented union drive at Wells Fargo are now trying to enlist congressional allies in their battle. Though employees have been trying to unionize America’s third-largest bank for years, a renewed push began several months ago. This time it’s been galvanized by support from the Committee for Better Banks, a group that in September helped score the first bank industry union contract in 40 years with Beneficial Bank, through what turned out to be a relatively amicable process.
ECONOMY
geekwire.com

Amazon sheds record 99k employees after overstaffing warehouses, will slow office hiring

Amazon’s direct workforce declined by 99,000 employees from the first to the second quarter, to 1.52 million people, the largest sequential drop in its history, after overstaffing its warehouses to handle pandemic-driven demand. The decline was primarily due to attrition in Amazon’s fulfillment and distribution network, said Brian Olsavsky,...
BUSINESS
The Independent

One in 12 businesses default on Covid loans, figures show

Around one in 12 businesses have defaulted on the Government-backed loans they took during the pandemic.The Department for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy revealed on Thursday that £414 million has so far been paid out to cover loans that have gone bad.The data is still provisional and the final figures are likely to show much higher numbers.By some estimates the Government might have to pay out to cover nearly 40% of the £77.1 billion that was lent during the pandemic.Covid loans" data-source="">During the early days of Covid-19, the Government launched three loan schemes to help out businesses as many were...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Cincinnati.com | The Enquirer

Cincinnati.com | The Enquirer

6K+
Followers
6K+
Post
837K+
Views
ABOUT

Breaking Cincinnati news, traffic, weather and local headlines from The Cincinnati Enquirer newspaper.

 http://cincinnati.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy