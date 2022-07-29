Charter: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

www.kentuckytoday.com
PerkinElmer: Q2 Earnings Insights
PerkinElmer PKI reported its Q2 earnings results on Monday, August 1, 2022 at 06:12 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. PerkinElmer beat estimated earnings by 14.85%, reporting an EPS of $2.32 versus an estimate of $2.02. Revenue was up $2.00 million from the same period last...
Affiliated Managers Group: Q2 Earnings Insights
Affiliated Managers Group AMG reported its Q2 earnings results on Monday, August 1, 2022 at 07:00 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Affiliated Managers Group beat estimated earnings by 1.51%, reporting an EPS of $4.03 versus an estimate of $3.97. Revenue was up $17.80 million from...
Global Payments: Q2 Earnings Insights
Global Payments GPN reported its Q2 earnings results on Monday, August 1, 2022 at 06:55 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Global Payments beat estimated earnings by 0.43%, reporting an EPS of $2.36 versus an estimate of $2.35. Revenue was up $117.00 million from the same...
Check Point Software Tops Q2 Aided By Growing Cyber-Attacks
Check Point Software Technologies Ltd CHKP reported second-quarter FY22 revenue growth of 9% year-on-year to $571 million, beating the consensus of $559.6 million. Revenue from Products and licenses grew 12% Y/Y to $133 million, Security subscriptions increased 14% Y/Y to $210 million, and Software updates and maintenance grew 2.1% Y/Y to $228 million.
