Cold case: Who murdered Daniel Lell in Aurora in 2013?

DENVER ( KDVR ) — There are hundreds of unsolved homicide cases , long-term missing person cases, and unidentified remains cases in Colorado where at least three years have passed since the crime happened.

The Colorado cold case task force created a list of those cases dating back to 1970. The Problem Solvers are working to highlight cold cases in our state.

Who killed Daniel Lell in 2013?

The Colorado Bureau of Investigation is working to find out who murdered Daniel Lell in 2013.

The Aurora Police Department was called to 1360 Racine Street on April 9, 2013, by Lell’s daughter.

Police said Lell’s daughter was in his home and noticed a missing television and the home had been ransacked.

Lell’s daughter also found her father dead. Police said Lell was restrained and due to medical issues, he was unable to breathe in the position he was in, and he died.

Over nine years later, Lell’s murder remains unsolved.

Lell’s sister reached out to FOX31 hoping to feature her brother’s case. If you have information about the investigation, please contact the Aurora Police Department at 303-739-6000. You can also contact the Metro Denver Crime Stoppers anonymously at 720-913-7867.

Highlighting cold cases in Colorado

The National Missing and Unidentified Persons System shows there are currently 21,556 open missing persons cases in the United States and over 300 in Colorado.

