Newell Brands: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press
 2 days ago

ATLANTA (AP) _ Newell Brands Inc. (NWL) on Friday reported second-quarter profit of $204 million.

On a per-share basis, the Atlanta-based company said it had net income of 49 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs and amortization costs, came to 57 cents per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 47 cents per share.

The consumer products company posted revenue of $2.53 billion in the period, which fell short of Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $2.54 billion.

For the current quarter ending in October, Newell Brands expects its per-share earnings to range from 50 cents to 54 cents.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $2.39 billion to $2.5 billion for the fiscal third quarter. Analysts surveyed by Zacks had expected revenue of $2.58 billion.

Newell Brands expects full-year earnings in the range of $1.79 to $1.86 per share, with revenue ranging from $9.76 billion to $9.98 billion.

