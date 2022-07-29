Wyoming Artist Bria Hammock Creates Bold New Mural For Downtown Cheyenne

jackfmcasper.com
Crumbl Cookies: first Cheyenne store is coming soon!OptopolisCheyenne, WY
Cheyenne may be getting a new Ziggi's Coffee!OptopolisCheyenne, WY
The Montgomery Ward is going to be replaced again!OptopolisCheyenne, WY
Dell Range Garden Center catches on FireOptopolisCheyenne, WY
New tenant has come to the Grier building!OptopolisCheyenne, WY
wyomingnewsnow.tv
Wyoming Water Family Day is August 9th
CHEYENNE, Wyo. (RELEASE) - Join the Wyoming State Museum on August 6 for “Wyoming Water,” a Family Day all about the history and future of water in our state. From 10 am until 2 pm, families and groups can enjoy a high-energy, outdoor and indoor opportunity to learn about our waterways, the animals that depend on them, and how we can all be better at conserving water.
cowboystatedaily.com
Nurses Honored As Hometown Heroes At Cheyenne Frontier Days For Saving Life
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Two medical professionals from Cheyenne were singled out as “hometown heroes” on Friday in front of a packed crowd at Cheyenne Frontier Days. Nurse Kim Coulter and nursing assistant Eli Burgess were given a standing ovation in front of...
Did You Miss Nelly At Cheyenne Frontier Days? He Was Awesome
Just north of the Colorado border is one of the biggest parties of the summer each July. This year, Nelly made his Cheyenne Frontier Days debut and he did not disappoint. Here are some awesome up-close pictures from his show. Pictures: Nelly At Cheyenne Frontier Days. I've been on the...
highlandsranchherald.net
PHOTO GALLERY: Big Boy comes roaring back
Having Big Boy 4014, Union Pacific's massive 1940s-era steam locomotive, blast through Fort Lupton and Brighton is becoming an annual experience. This is the third year straight the rail company has sent the historic engine down the line between Cheyenne and Denver, with fans lining the train tracks along the way to catch a glimpse or take a picture.
cowboystatedaily.com
Homelessness On The Rise In Wyoming
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. The homeless population in Wyoming appears to be on the rise, according to at least two homeless advocates in the state. Tracy Obert, housing manager at Council of Community Services in Gillette, said their local emergency shelter’s beds have been full...
capcity.news
Frontier Days: ‘Daddy of ’em All’ closes the show on 2022 festival with rodeo finals
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — It’s Championship Sunday at the “Daddy of ’em All.”. Rodeo athletes will battle for glory beginning at 1 p.m. at Frontier Park Arena, aiming to secure prized winning buckles for top performances as the 2022 edition of Cheyenne Frontier Days officially comes to an end.
Risk It For The Biscuit! Laramie Just Got A New Breakfast Spot
I think we were due for a new restaurant opening in Laramie with some less than fun news about some places moving on within the past week or so. So, news of a new breakfast spot in Laramie is very welcome news!. A new breakfast takeout kitchen opened in Laramie...
Candidates on the Ballot for August 16 Primary
The Wyoming Secretary of State's Office has compiled a list of all legislative and statewide candidates for office in the August 16th primary. You can see all of the candidate names and parties here: https://sos.wyo.gov/Elections/Docs/2022/2022_WY_Primary_Election_Candidates.pdf. The Laramie County Clerk has created a list of candidates on the ballot in Laramie...
Laramie Restaurant Makes List of Top Spots for Foodies in Wyoming
Southeast Wyoming has plenty of great restaurants, as well as fantastic food trucks! However, it's unfortunate that most of the time when you look up the top restaurants in the Cowboy State and you will often see a place from Jackson at the top of the list. It happens way too often. Granted there are some awesome spots in that corner of the state, but we can hold our own down here when it comes to restaurants too. One Laramie restaurant in particular did just that recently.
capcity.news
Frontier Days: Saturday schedule includes the final Grand Parade and Union Pacific “Big Boy” arrival
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — The ‘Daddy of ’em All’ is coming to an end, and the schedule gives attendees a chance to take in the last of this 10-day event. Cheyenne Frontier Days is partnering with Wyoming Hunger Initiative for its second year to sell the Cowboys Stompin’ Hunger T-shirt at official CFD merchandise outlets at the park today. All proceeds benefit anti-hunger organizations in Wyoming.
newslj.com
Wildfire sparks evacuations near Laramie Peak
LARAMIE —A wildfire sparked in northern Albany County last week has forced a widespread wildfire response and prompted evacuations of the area. Known as the Sugarloaf Fire, the blaze was reported Friday afternoon near Laramie Peak and encompasses roughly 396 acres as of Tuesday afternoon, according to Inciweb. Its location is about 7 miles southwest of Laramie Peak and 5 miles southwest of Friend Park Campground.
capcity.news
Frontier Days: Ever wonder how a rodeo switches to a concert? Here’s how it works
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — When the wild horse race caps off each day of the rodeo as part of Cheyenne Frontier Days, the shift begins for another group of people at Frontier Park. While most of the names in the rodeo at the “Daddy of ’em All” are only well known by the sport’s fanatics, the 10-day festival’s beloved concert series, Frontier Nights, brings in chart-topping, award-winning international music stars whose reaches stretch well beyond the confines of Frontier Park Arena.
capcity.news
Laramie County Recent Arrests (7/28/22–7/29/22)
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Here is the latest recent arrests log for law enforcement agencies in Laramie County. The log represents law enforcement contact with suspects who were arrested, and the recommended charges against them. The arrest log is not a comprehensive document and may not represent all of the...
UW Cowboy Football Giveaway – Score Season Tickets to ALL Home Games
Cowboy Football is back at the University of Wyoming this fall in Laramie and we want to send you to the game for FREE to root for the pokes. Enter below for your chance to win FREE home game season tickets to War Memorial Stadium in Laramie. Brought to you...
Cheyenne Police Issue Phone Scam Warning
The Cheyenne Police Department is warning Cheyenne residents to be wary of a scam that has been reported recently. That's according to a post on the Cheyenne Police Department Facebook page. The scam features a caller claiming to be a Laramie County Sheriff's Deputy who says the intended victim owes...
capcity.news
Cheyenne PD warns of phone scam targeting city residents
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — The Cheyenne Police Department is warning people to be aware of a series of scam calls that are targeting city residents. CPD made this announcement via Facebook, stating that they have been made aware of someone impersonating deputies from the sheriff’s office and asking for the person receiving the call to meet them and pay a fine.
Remember When Wyoming’s Ned LeDoux Shared The Stage With Garth?
There's no doubt Garth Brooks was a huge fan of Chris LeDoux. Garth mentioned Chris in songs, sang songs with Chris, took the song 'Good Ride Cowboy' (about Chris) to number one and was present last summer when Cheyenne Frontier Days dedicated the new statue of Chris. Some folks say...
Laramie Police Asking For Help Identifying Woman In Fraud Case
The Laramie Police Department is asking for the public's help in identifying a woman in a fraud case. That's according to a post on the LAPD Facebook page:. ''The Laramie Police Department is requesting the public’s assistance in identifying this subject as part of an active fraud investigation. If you know, or have seen this person, please contact us at the non-emergent dispatch number, 307-721-2526. Reference case 22-09745."
