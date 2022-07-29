St. Joe County Public Library to host Afghan cultural community event

The Gary Community School Corporation is currently hiring for the 2022-2023 school year. Specialized positions, which can often be difficult to fill, include signing bonuses. “We are excited to start the school year with an energized, motivated and highly skilled team,” said GCSC HR Director Melisha Jones-Henderson. “We take pride in offering competitive salaries and great benefits.”The district offers educational support for employees who want to become certified teachers through partnerships with Indiana University Northwest and soon Purdue Northwest. These programs are free to GCSC staff. All teaching positions start at a competitive salaries and comprehensive benefits.

GARY, IN ・ 2 DAYS AGO