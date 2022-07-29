St. Joe County Public Library to host Afghan cultural community event

abc57.com
95.3 MNC
Berrien Co. Health Dept. Back To School events planned for Aug 1 & 3
The Berrien County Health Department is hosting a pair of back to school events this week. Monday from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. they’ll be at the department’s Benton Harbor office for a Back To School bash. The second will be Wednesday from 9 to 6 at their office in Niles.
nwi.life
The City of La Porte Hosts Second Annual Lake Fest
The City of La Porte kicked off its second annual Lake Fest with three attractions. Among the event’s sponsors were organizations such as NIPSCO, Visit Michigan City Laporte, Northwest Health, Horizon Bank, and American Renolit. Lindsay Jongkind, member of La Porte’s planning committee, feels that the Lake Fest has played a part in revitalizing the community and is optimistic of its future impact.
WNDU
Picture Possibilities at the plaza presented by ADEC
ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - From 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday, ADEC invited the public to celebrate the end of their annual ‘Picture Possibilities’ fundraiser with a free community event. The event was held in Downtown Elkhart at the Civic Plaza, and featured food trucks, face painting,...
abc57.com
Bowler's Country Club hosts annual Corn and Sausage roast
SOUTH BEND, Ind. -- Annual Corn and Sausage roast at the Bowler's Country Club from 7 p.m. to 11 p.m. The event features vendors, bake sales and music performed by The End Is Up. Admission for children under 10 is free, everyone else is $15 at the gate. Organizers at...
Law enforcement, communities set to gather for National Night Out
Law enforcement across the country will be focusing on crime prevention and bringing the community together on Tuesday.
WNDU
Hometown Days celebrates all things New Carlisle
NEW CARLISLE, Ind. (WNDU) - The annual Hometown Days festival in New Carlisle kicked off on Friday afternoon. The festival features local musicians, works of art and goods from local vendors, a wide variety of fair food, and one of the nation’s largest Wiffle Ball tournaments. Hometown Days President...
city-countyobserver.com
Go Mobile Clinic Rolls Out To Serve Southwest Indiana And Beyond
EVANSVILLE, IN – Many will gather tonight as a new amenity, a Go Mobile Clinic for moms in underserved areas of Southwest Indiana is unveiled at Old National Events Plaza at 5:30 p.m. The Clinic will cover multiple cities and towns providing services to women such as pregnancy tests, limited obstetric ultrasounds, STI tests, and consultations all free and confidential.
abc57.com
Pray, Act, Change Press Conference and Vigil
SOUTH BEND, Ind. -- A vigil being held in Dante Kittrell's honor, is calling for police to be accountable for proper mental health services. People will gather for the vigil at Coquillard Elementary School Monday, August 1st, 5:30 p.m. Coordinators all echo the sentiment that there needs to be a...
abc57.com
Country Night continues in Michigan City
MICHIGAN CITY, Ind. -- Country Night Series continues tonight in Michigan City featuring music from Steel Country and Diego Fresh. The event is free and open to anyone. Country Night begins at 8 p.m. Eastern time, 7 p.m. Central at The Lost Lagoon RV Resort.
WNDU
21st annual Niles Burn Run kicks off
NILES, Mich. (WNDU) - The 2-day charity event started with a car, truck, and motorcycle show, and it continues Saturday night with a free concert and beer garden. Twenty-five different vendors and seven food vendors are on hand. There will be a pancake breakfast at 9 a.m. Sunday morning and...
agdaily.com
Porter County Fair sells $102,000 hog to support local family
The 4-H youth program has always been a family affair, and the people of Porter County, Indiana, stepped up this week to support a beloved, local family in need. A buyer’s group purchased a hog at the 4-H Celebration Sale for a whopping $340 per pound — which amounted to $102,000 for the 300-pound gilt.
22 WSBT
Eating Good At The Elkhart County 4-H Fair
The Elkhart County 4-H Fair and great food have always gone hand in hand. We got a chance to go behind the scenes with one of this years amazing food vendors, and learned their process. For more information, you can call 574-533-3247. You can also find them online at 4hfair.org or on Facebook.
WNDU
Serving up food security, summer tastes at Sports Time
ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - Sports Time Family Pub and Grill in Elkhart throws their Summer Basil Bash Fundraiser. program through Church Community Services, which aims to establish food security in Elkhart County. The restaurant throws a fundraiser once a year to support Church Community Services but also holds various fundraisers...
abc57.com
State Road 10 closed for construction
LA PORTE, Ind. -- State road 10 will be closed between U.S. 35 and State Road 23 for seal coating starting around August, 8th. The project is expected to last for five days, and is subject to change for weather. A recommended detour follows U.S. 35, State Road 8 and...
abc57.com
'Let's Talk Tuesdays' to allow Elkhart residents to have their questions answered
ELKHART, Ind. -- Elkhart residents will have the chance to get their questions answered by city officials starting on Tuesday, thanks to a new meeting series titled 'Let's Talk Tuesdays'. 'Let's Talk Tuesdays' is a weekly series that lasts through October 18, and will take place at the Willowdale Pavilion...
luxury-houses.net
Not only Has Show-stopping Views But also Brags of a Combined Water-frontage, This House Asks for $3,500,000 in Cassopolis
The House in Cassopolis has a Luxury Miami Vibe and a well-designed floor plan with separate split upper levels, now available for sale. This home located at 62234 Carlton Dr, Cassopolis, Michigan; offering 4 bedrooms and 4 bathrooms with 6,334 square feet of living spaces. Call Tarah L Sheteron – Cressy & Everett Real Estate – (Phone: (269) 876-9276) for more detailed; and set a tour schedule of the House in Cassopolis.
nwi.life
Gary Community School Corporation Offering Signing Bonuses and Free Teaching Certification Programs
The Gary Community School Corporation is currently hiring for the 2022-2023 school year. Specialized positions, which can often be difficult to fill, include signing bonuses. “We are excited to start the school year with an energized, motivated and highly skilled team,” said GCSC HR Director Melisha Jones-Henderson. “We take pride in offering competitive salaries and great benefits.”The district offers educational support for employees who want to become certified teachers through partnerships with Indiana University Northwest and soon Purdue Northwest. These programs are free to GCSC staff. All teaching positions start at a competitive salaries and comprehensive benefits.
abc57.com
Community Hall Road closure due to utility work
NEW BUFFALO, Mich. -- Community Hall Road in New Buffalo will be closed intermittently between Red Arrow Highway, and the CSX railroad tracks August 1st or 2nd. An end date has not been released yet for the project. There will be a detour route set up that follows Red Arrow...
WNDU
Pet Refuge gears up for biggest fundraiser of the year
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Pet Refuge is gearing up for a big fundraiser, and tickets are on sale now. The ‘Bow Wow, Meow Luau’ gala and auction will take place on Friday, August 5th at the Hilton Garden Inn Gillespie Center. There will be raffles, music, a...
nwi.life
City of La Porte announces road closures, parking for Lake Fest
Road closures and parking availability have been announced as the City of La Porte gears up for its second annual LakeFest this weekend, according to Park Superintendent Mark Schreiber. This Friday, July 29, through Sunday, July 31, a wide array of festivities will be held at La Porte’s Pine, Stone...
