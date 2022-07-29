Don’t miss ‘Legally Blonde’

www.avpress.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
My Most Life-Affirming Night Took Place in My Favorite So Cal Bookstore: Vroman’s in PasadenaJoel EisenbergPasadena, CA
Wärtsilä & Utah Attack: Mismanaged Solar Energy Systems Can Pose Threat to Security, but Researchers are Two Steps AheadDOPE Quick ReadsUtah State
Altadena Farmer's Market raising the community's profileDon SimkovichAltadena, CA
Los Angeles County's Farnsworth Park is Home for the 25th Summer Concert SeriesDon SimkovichLos Angeles County, CA
626 Night Market Tradition Continues in Arcadia and Expands to Santa MonicaDon SimkovichSanta Monica, CA
WATCH: ‘Big Gay’ Starbucks says goodbye to WeHo
West Hollywood’s “Big Gay” Starbucks shut its doors to the public for the last time Sunday, and WEHOville was there to witness this end of an era. Catch a last look at the cafe on Santa Monica Blvd. and the microcosm of the community it nurtured for many years.
Finding Overlooked Midcentury Beauty in South L.A.
Jerald Cooper’s career began in music, managing artists like Young Guru (Jay-Z’s audio engineer) and Ama Lou, a British R&B singer-songwriter whom he eventually signed to Interscope. But after years of working in music production and creative direction for artists, Cincinnati-born Cooper was feeling burnt out creatively, until a stroll in his native Midwest neighborhood sparked an idea. Frustrated by circular conversations about gentrification with no clear solutions offered, Cooper realized that many people in his community didn’t even know the architectural significance of the buildings around them. “You want to save the hood, but what are the basic things that...
hypebeast.com
Mister Cartoon and Born X Raised Collab on New Graphic Capsule Collection
Celebrating Los Angeles and its diverse creative community, West Coast pioneers Born X Raised along with Mister Cartoon, have joined forces on a new graphic capsule collection that further establishes their ongoing brand collaboration. With tattoo and graffiti art serving as the basis for MC’s brand identity, the new capsule...
welikela.com
A Big List of Things to Do in L.A. This August [2022]
Need an August guide to Los Angeles? We’ve got it covered. Peep our rundown below to browse a cornucopia of options, from the ongoing free movie and concert series to festivals, art nights, salsa dancing, art exhibitions and more. Definitely something for everyone. Have a look!. Things To Do...
NBC Los Angeles
A Red Hot Chili Peppers Doughnut Is Rocking the Original Randy's
The thrill of a well-loved SoCal institution paying a photo-fun and flavorful homage to another major source of local pride is a real one, but it isn't something that occurs as often as we'd like. But as July 2022 ends Randy's Donuts is serving its celebrated sweets with a side...
nationalblackguide.com
Mom and Daughter Open 2nd Black-Owned Apparel Store in Century City Mall, 5 Mins From Beverly Hills
Entrepreneurs Lakeisha Jackson and her daughter, Katelyn, the owners of lifestyle athleisure brand SGH (Sweat. Grind. Hustle) Apparel, have made history again with the opening of their second apparel store. This time, their newest location is located at Westfield Century City Mall in Century City, California just five minutes away from Beverly Hills.
point2homes.com
10365 Almayo Avenue 6, Los Angeles, Los Angeles County, CA, 90064
Is this home right up your alley? Get all the details now. Property Summary for 10365 Almayo Avenue Español?. Welcome to this Cheviot Hills/Rancho Park Contemporary, 2 bedroom LOFT + 1.5 bath home with no neighbors below or above you! This small unit building is located in one of LA's prime locations. Features 2-story soaring ceilings, large windows, and a fireplace within an open floor plan living room. Upper-level loft (2nd bedroom) with a closet opens to a sun deck with views of Century City. The lower level of this stylish condo is devoted entirely to the Primary bedroom, also with fireplace, largely organized (walk in) closet, and stylish Primary bath with whirlpool tub, including the luxury of inside unit laundry. To complete this wonderful property you will find two side by side parking spaces along with some additional storage below. HOA dues cover water, trash, plus earthquake insurance. Walking distance to the Rancho Park golf course and Cheviot Hills Community Center, which has basketball and tennis courts, sports fields, a swimming pool and other amenities for an active lifestyle. Moments away from luxury dining and shopping. You don't want to miss this!
South Pasadena News
Tragic Loss | Support Tam’s Family after a Senseless Tragedy
On July 27, 2022 at approximately 8:30 PM, my aunt and uncle, Connie and Tam Nguyen, were out on their nightly evening walk with my mom, Hoa Le. As they were crossing the intersection near their home, a minivan blew through a stop sign and crashed into them. My mom suffered a broken femur and is in the hospital recovering from surgery. My aunt, who has suffered from Parkinson’s for the past 25 years and is partially blind, managed to escape with cuts, bruises, and a contusion to her head as my uncle did his best to push her out of harms’ way. Through his efforts, he was struck by the van and ran over. Unfortunately, he did not survive his massive injuries at the hospital.
The Sheriff Strikes Back
WEHOville’s explosive interview with Alex Villanueva. A lot of people want to see Alex Villanueva fail . Progressive activists, local TV news stations, billionaire heiresses, some WeHo City Councilmembers and a sizeable portion of L.A. County voters — all of them would love to see the controversial sheriff lose his re-election race in November.
smobserved.com
Stabbing Death at Main Santa Monica Public Library After Altercation Between Two Homeless Men
7/31: Santa Monica Police announced today that they have arrested a suspect in the stabbing death of a homeless man at the Santa Monica Public Library. The Library has become a homeless shelter during the day, as it is full of homeless people and few others. Residents have complained that...
foxla.com
'It's surreal!' Couple over the moon after proposal on 6th Street Bridge
LOS ANGELES - A local couple is elated after getting engaged on the newly reopened Sixth Street Bridge. The viaduct opened on July 9, connecting Boyle Heights to the downtown arts district, and Joan Zamora and Ray Peña went to the bridge the day after, on July 10. "I've...
New Details Emerge Regarding Covina’s New Kalaveras Restaurant
The restaurant is also coming to Long Beach, Silver Lake, Montclair, and more
Antelope Valley Press
Judge: Pomona PD members can take retaliation suit to trial
LOS ANGELES — Two sworn members of the Pomona Police Department who allege they were subjected to disparate treatment by the former police chief when they returned to work despite being acquitted of charges related to a confrontation with a teen patron at the 2015 Los Angeles County Fair can take their case to trial, a judge has ruled.
Antelope Valley Press
Backpack giveaway part of CommUNITY event
LANCASTER — Nonprofit organization Solé of the CommUNITY will host a community event that includes a backpack giveaway with a fashion show, youth activities, games, live music and community resources at Sol Plaza in Lancaster. The event, hosted by Big Mike Rob, is scheduled from 1 to 5...
Antelope Valley Press
Swimming close to home
Quartz Hill graduate Sebastian Petho hoped to remain close to home as he searched for opportunities to swim at the collegiate level. Sebastian and his father Robert Petho researched colleges in the area and one of the results was California Lutheran University, located in Thousand Oaks.
foxla.com
Passenger dies in Hollywood crash
LOS ANGELES - Two vehicles collided Saturday in Hollywood, killing a passenger. The crash occurred at 1:54 a.m. at Santa Monica Boulevard and Gower Street, said Los Angeles Police Department Officer Matthew Cruz. One vehicle was turning left from Santa Monica onto Gower when it crossed in front of the...
larchmontbuzz.com
28-Story Residential and Retail Development Proposed for 1050 S. La Cienega Blvd.
28-story, 290-unit mixed use project proposed by Carmel Partners for 1056 S. La Cienega Blvd. The Carmel Partners development group has proposed a new 28-story, 290-unit mixed use (residential and retail) project for 1050 S. La Cienega Blvd., just south of Olympic Blvd. and across La Cienega from the Temple Beth Am synagogue.
West Hollywood man who suffered heart attack while walking dog saved by stranger who performed CPR
"I'm just incredibly grateful," said Brian Cunha, who hasn't had a chance to thank the good Samaritan in person. "I owe my life to you, so thank you."
point2homes.com
1050 S Grand Ave 609, Los Angeles, Los Angeles County, CA, 90015
Don't miss the opportunity to own the best 2 BED/ 2 BATH CORNER unit with HIGH CEILING and separate STORAGE (in the basement) at Ten50, DTLA's newest luxury high-rise condo located in the desirable South Park District! This unit has direct access to the luxury amenity deck which includes a swimming pool, hot tub, BBQ and gym, it is one of 5 non penthouse units with HIGH CEILINGS (approx. 12 ft) with UPGRADED waterproof and scratch resistant LUXURY VINYL FLOORING. This unit has NO CONNECTING WALLS to other units. This unit comes with 2 PARKING SPACES assigned in addition to 13 GUEST PARKING spaces (include 2 handicap guest spaces) in the building. This unit is SMART HOME ENABLED, with motor shades and lighting that can be controlled by voice or app. The elegant hallway from the front door leads to the second bedroom, which is equipped with an oversized window with city view and a large walk-in custom closet. Next to the second bedroom is a full bathroom. Across from the bathroom is a space-efficient closet housing the washer/dryer and shelving storage. Further into the unit is the master suite with upgraded walk in closet and attached bath equipped with a generously-sized standing shower and dual sink vanity. The core of the unit is the spacious open living room, kitchen, and dining room. The kitchen is equipped with Carrera marble countertop, backsplash and island that doubles as counter seating for your guests. Other premium fixtures include lacquer-finished Domus & Domus Italian cabinetry, Bertazzoni induction cooktop, Liebherr refrigerator, Bosch panelized dishwasher, and stainless-steel oven. The LARGE DINING area is a rarity among two bedroom units in this building. Oversized windows throughout the unit afford panoramic views and abundant natural light to fully experience Downtown LA. The building has resort-style amenities including a large 6th-floor outdoor terrace that consists of a sundeck with pool, jacuzzi, BBQs, pool table, and lounge chairs. Within the 6th-floor you will find other luxuries such as a spacious clubhouse, large gym, and screening room. The lobby and elevators are monitored by 24-hour concierge and overnight security. Ten50 is located within walking distance to most major banks, South Park Commons, Grand Hope Park, South Park Pharmacy & Grocery, Whole Foods, Starbucks, Hygge Bakery, Prank Bar, The Palm, Mastro's, Capital Grille, new and trendy Proper and Hoxton Hotels, Healthy Spot, Crypto Arena, LA Live, Regal 4D theaters, Fig and 7th, and so much more!
point2homes.com
23402 Coyote Springs Drive, Diamond Bar, Los Angeles County, CA, 91765
Listed by Richard Villarreal with Keller Williams Pacific Estate. Is this home right up your alley? Get all the details now. Property Summary for 23402 Coyote Springs Drive Español?. Type. Residential. Sub-Type. Single Family Detached. Lot Size. 0.197 Ac. MLS Number. PW22149532. Full Baths. 2. Parking info. 2, Garage.
