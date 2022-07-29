Cobb County weather, Friday July 29

The City of Smyrna will hold two final public hearings on the millage rate tomorrow, August 1, 2022, after which the rate will be adopted by the Smyrna City Council. There will be a morning hearing at 10 a.m., and an evening hearing at 6:45 p.m. Immediately after the final hearing the council will adopt a millage rate.

SMYRNA, GA ・ 19 HOURS AGO