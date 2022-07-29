Cobb County weather, Friday July 29

cobbcountycourier.com
Hazardous weather outlook for Cobb: scattered thunderstorms, more large-scale ‘forcing’ than usual for this time of year
The National Weather Service issued a hazardous weather outlook for Cobb County and other parts of north Georgia on Sunday July 31 due to the likelihood of thunderstorms accompanied by more large-scale ‘forcing’ than usual for this time of year. “Forcing” in weather and climate means the dynamic...
Hazardous weather outlook continues for Cobb and region due to widespread thunderstorms
The National Weather Service issued a hazardous weather outlook for Cobb County and other parts of north Georgia on Saturday July 30 due to the likelihood of widespread thunderstorms, some of which could become strong to severe. What is in the statement?. The statement gives the following details:. This Hazardous...
Hazardous weather outlook issued for Cobb County and much of the region due to likelihood of scattered thunderstorms
The National Weather Service issued a hazardous weather outlook for Cobb County and other parts of north Georgia on Friday July 29 due to the likelihood of scattered thunderstorms across north and central Georgia. What is in the statement?. The statement gives the following details:. This Hazardous Weather Outlook is...
South Marietta Parkway exit ramp from I-75 will be shifted Saturday night for emergency bridge repairs
The Georgia Department of Transportation announced in a press release that GDOT contractors will shift traffic on the exit ramp from South Marietta Parkway from Interstate 75 in this weekend for emergency bridge repairs. The press release gives the following scope and schedule for the project. Weather and on-site conditions...
The Avenue East Cobb makeover to kick off with August groundbreaking
After more than 20 years, a high-profile East Cobb shopping center is about to get a makeover and upgrade. An Aug. 25 groundbreaking is planned to launch redevelopment at The Avenue East Cobb, billed when it opened in 1999 as one of the first pedestrian-friendly “lifestyle centers” in the U.S.
Cobb County Animal Services Shelter to reopen in phases after no new strep zoo cases found
Cobb County posted the following notice to its website to update the public on the progress in reopening the facility after it was closed to the public due to a case of strep zoo. ANIMAL SERVICES SHELTER UPDATE. Good news, as the shelter’s veterinarian tells us there have been no...
First Mableton cityhood forum to be held August 17, 2022 at police academy
Cobb County posted the following announcement to its Facebook page about the first Mableton Cityhood forum:. The first Mableton Cityhood community forum is set for Wednesday, August 17 at 6:30 pm. It will be at the Cobb County Police Academy – 2435 East-West Connector, Austell. In the meantime visit...
Marietta History Center announces its August Pop-in event
MARIETTA – The Marietta History Center will be hosting its monthly Pop-In event on Saturday, August 20th from 10am – 4pm. Pop-In’s provide children and their families the opportunity to interact with the museum through themed activities and crafts. Join us in, August for crafts and activities geared towards our Summer theme, currently these crafts in the galleries.
After two final public hearing the Smyrna City Council will adopt the taxation rate tomorrow evening, August 1
The City of Smyrna will hold two final public hearings on the millage rate tomorrow, August 1, 2022, after which the rate will be adopted by the Smyrna City Council. There will be a morning hearing at 10 a.m., and an evening hearing at 6:45 p.m. Immediately after the final hearing the council will adopt a millage rate.
The City of Kennesaw announces property tax increase, millage rate hearings
The City of Kennesaw issued the following press release announcing an increase of taxes over the rollback millage rate. Kennesaw, GA (July 29, 2022) — The City of Kennesaw today announces its intention to increase the 2022 property taxes it will levy this year by 15.99 percent for M&O and 13.81 percent for Bond over the rollback millage rate.
School board candidate Pozniak called up for active Army reserve duty for six weeks
Dr. Catherine Pozniak, the Democratic candidate for Cobb County Board of Education Post 4 announced in a press releases that has been called up for six weeks of active duty as a captain in the United States Army Reserve. According to the press release, “Pozniak is a captain in the...
3 KSU faculty members receive $364,220 grant to develop soft robots for improved heart surgery
Kennesaw State University announced in an article by Abbey O’Brien Barrows posted on the KSU website that three researchers on the faculty of the university’s Southern Polytechnic College of Engineering and Engineering Technology (SPCEET) have received a $364,220 grant from the National Institutes of Health for a 3-year robotics project intended to improve heart procedures.
