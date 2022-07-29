ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Yosemite National Park, CA

Fire crews are gaining the upper hand on the Oak Fire near Yosemite

By KVPR
NHPR
 2 days ago
www.nhpr.org

Motorious

Car Goes Flying Off California Freeway

A California man driving his truck with his family inside early one morning had the scare of his life as a car launched off a nearby freeway and crashed in the road, nearly hitting the truck. The surreal scene was caught on video by the man’s dashcam, capturing both his wife and 11-year-old daughter screaming at the shocking realization of how close of a brush they had with death.
SFGate

Unusual cloud formations observed on California coast

Clouds resembling breaking waves in the ocean are unusual and beautiful, and they've occurred on at least two occasions in recent months in Pacifica, less than 10 miles south of San Francisco, catching the eyes of hobbyist photographers. SF resident Tara Cronin captured an image of a cresting wave cloud...
Reuters

California man escapes wildfire with his life but loses home

MARIPOSA, Calif., July 26 (Reuters) - Wildfire refugee Rod McGuire sat alone at the far end of the evacuation center, trying not to cry. One of thousands to flee California's Oak Fire near Yosemite National Park, McGuire, a 57-year-old auto mechanic, escaped from the Sierra Nevada foothills with his life but lost his house, consumed by the largest wildfire to burn in the state this year.
SFGate

Wildfire explodes beyond 14,000 acres near Yosemite National Park

Thousands of people have been ordered to evacuate because of a wildfire burning thousands of acres near Yosemite National Park and challenging firefighters. The Oak Fire began Friday afternoon and on Sunday afternoon had burned more than 14,200 acres outside Yosemite, according to Cal Fire. California Gov. Gavin Newsom, D,...
CBS News

Explosive wildfire near Yosemite grows, forcing thousands of evacuations: "It's absolutely terrifying"

A fierce California wildfire expanded Monday, burning several thousand acres and forcing evacuations as tens of millions of Americans sweltered through scorching heat over the weekend. More than 2,000 firefighters backed by 17 helicopters have been deployed against the Oak Fire, which broke out Friday near Yosemite National Park, according to the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection, or Cal Fire.
The Week

Northern California's McKinney fire is state's largest blaze this year

The McKinney fire in Northern California is now the largest to break out in the state this year. The fire started around 2:38 p.m. on Friday, and as of Sunday morning, it has burned more than 51,468 acres in the Klamath National Forest. The blaze is 0 percent contained, and has burned down several houses and is threatening hundreds of others. Officials said there are 650 firefighters on the scene, and they are prioritizing protecting Yreka, Fort Jones, and other communities in the Highway 96 corridor. The cause of the fire is under investigation.
USA TODAY

California wildfire explodes in size

A wildfire in California near Yosemite National Park continues to burn out of control. Severe weather is in the forecast for millions of Americans. And one thing actually cooling down is the housing market. 👋 It's Laura Davis. It's Monday. And this is the news you need to know.
CBS LA

Highway 38 closed at Valley of the Falls Drive due to mud on roadway

The Highway 38 route to Big Bear has been shut down while road crews work to clean up mudslides caused by rain in the mountains near Angelus Oaks. It's unclear how long Valley of the Falls Drive will remain closed but residents of the mountain communities should adhere to the flash food warnings issued by the National Weather Service.CBSLA has learned that several cars are stuck in the mud, including a Caltrans truck.Monsoon moisture with scattered rain showers are expected to happen through Sunday evening for the Mountain communities, including Big Bear, and the Antelope Valley. The NWS said there is a strong risk of flash flooding the communities in the San Gabriel Valley mountains.
CBS LA

Pacoima Wash, where teen Elias Rodriguez was washed away, will get a pedestrian bridge

A pedestrian bridge will be built at the Pacoima Wash, where a 14-year-old boy was washed away on his way to his grandmother's home.The planned bridge, which will connect existing pathways and revitalize the Pacoima Wash Natural Park, will be built with $7.5 million in funding secured by Assemblywoman Luz Rivas. Officials are embarking on the project in honor of Elias Rodriguez, who died after being caught in a major storm in 2017.The teen had left a voicemail for his mother, saying he was walking to his grandmother's house from Cesar Chavez Academies. His body was found in the Los...
