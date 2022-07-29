Evansville Code Inspectors to Get Bulletproof Vests

www.wwbl.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
wwbl.com
22 Arrested in Evansville Drug Bust
A major drug bust in Evansville early Saturday morning resulted in the arrests of 22 people. Police were investigating drug trafficking, when they saw transactions taking place at the Lamasco Bar & Grill. They pulled over some leaving the bar, but arrested Aaron Funkhouser and Steven Driesbach for dealing cocaine...
wwbl.com
Daviess Co. Arrests
Washington Police arrested a Washington man Friday on a warrant for Failure to Appear in Court. Brayen Rivas-Miranda was released from the Daviess County Security Center on $2,000 bond. Washington Police arrested 45-year-old Terry Wininger of Washington Friday on a warrant for Failure to Appear. Wininger was released from jail...
wwbl.com
Capsized Boat Kills Tow People in Warrick Co.
A capsized boat has killed two people in Warrick County. The boat flipped underwater Saturday afternoon at a home in Newburgh, killing Jesus Juan Gonzales and Eulises Giovanni Martinez-Gonzales. It took dive teams around 30 minutes to find them.
wwbl.com
Princeton Boil Advisory
Due to a water main break on Thursday, Princeton’s Water Utility has issued a precautionary boil advisory. All customers between South Prince Street east to South Stout Street and between Illinois Street south to Tennessee Street are affected. While the potential of contamination of the drinking water is unlikely,...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
wwbl.com
Dubois Co. Sheriff Warns of Scam
The Dubois County Sheriff’s Office is warning the public about another scam making the rounds. The sheriff’s office says it has received several complaints from individuals receiving calls from someone who claims to be from the Amazon Fraud Detection Center, or somewhere similar, asking for their local law enforcement agency’s telephone number.
wwbl.com
Princeton Man Arrested on Outstanding Warrants
The Gibson County Sheriff’s Department arrested a wanted Princeton man Friday at a river cabin in the 8000 block of West 425 North. 59-year-old David Scott Kolb was taken into custody on Gibson and Knox County warrants after two police K-9s were sent into the cabin. Kolb was also...
Comments / 0