What to expect from Washington’s latest industrial policy

Donald Trump Slammed by MAGA Supporters After Tudor Dixon Endorsement
The ex-president is backing Tudor Dixon—seen as a RINO by some of his supporters—in the GOP gubernatorial midterm.
Pelosi in peril: US government Boeing C-40C carrying House Speaker Nancy Pelosi departs San Fran for Asia as China threatens 'unbearable consequences' if she makes stop in Taiwan
The Chinese state media threatened 'unbearable consequences' on Taiwan if US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi visits the nation as her plane departed for Asia on Saturday. 'If Pelosi really visits Taiwan as planned, the Tsai Ing-wen authorities are accomplice[s],' Hu Xijin, a commentator with the Chinese state-affiliated Global Times, wrote on Twitter, referencing the Taiwanese government.
Veterans robbed of life-saving burn pits bill have a message for Republicans: ‘We’re not going away’
Last night, veterans, family members and advocates camped out on the steps of the US Capitol.They had been there since Thursday morning – just hours after a group of Republican lawmakers derailed a bill providing healthcare access to veterans suffering from toxic exposure to burn pits.And they’re not going to go away.“If the veterans during war don’t get to go home on recess or go on vacation then neither should those 25 senators,” Rosie Torres told The Independent on Friday morning from her position at the Capitol.“We’re not going to leave until we get a yes from all those senators...
Pelosi reportedly set to visit Taiwan despite warnings from US and Chinese officials
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi is reportedly set to add a stop in Taiwan to the itinerary of a congressional trip she is leading to the Indo-Pacific, including an overnight stay in the Taiwanese capital, Taipei. Over the weekend, Ms Pelosi departed Washington with a group of five other House members — House Foreign Affairs Committee chair Gregory Meeks, Veterans Affairs Committee chair Mark Takano, Ways and Means committee vice-chair Suzan DelBene, House Intelligence Committee member Raja Krishnamoorthi, and House Armed Services Committee member Andy Kim — with plans to visit Singapore, Malaysia, South Korea and Japan.According to Ms Pelosi’s office,...
Deadly Natural Disasters & Big Tipper: What You Need2Know
1. BIDEN COVID POSITIVE AGAINPresident Biden is back in quarantine after testing positive for Covid-19 … again. Not that long ago we learned he had the virus, began a course of Paxlovid and tested negative. But, alas, Saturday morning a test popped up positive again. During the interim Biden was conducting in-person meetings, including an unmasked speech Thursday, although the White House says he was socially distanced at the time. This is a good reminder (or good to know for the first time) — Covid can rebound even after taking the drug. THE LATEST2. NATURAL DISASTERSKENTUCKY DEVASTATION: Over the weekend residents in rural Kentucky...
