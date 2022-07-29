Ivan Bates to be new Baltimore City state's attorney after Roya Hanna drops out

Cars remain stuck inside a downtown Baltimore parking garage two weeks after the second floor partially collapsed. Portions of the second floor of the garage on Pratt Street partially collapsed on July 15, trapping some 50 vehicles inside. Some of the car owners said they have plenty of concerns. It appears there is no damage to any of the cars. The owners just want to know when they can get them back.

BALTIMORE, MD ・ 10 HOURS AGO