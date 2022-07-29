HOMER-CENTER SUPERINTENDENT TO TAKE SAME POSITION IN BALD EAGLE AREA SCHOOL DISTRICT

Jared Triolo hit his fifth home run of the season to help the Altoona Curve break out of a three-game losing streak with a 6-4 win over the Bowie Baysox. Triolo started with a single and then scored on an RBI from Andres Alvarez, with his homer coming in the second inning. Starting Pitcher Kyle Nicolas gave up two runs in three and two-thirds innings, getting a no-decision. J.C. Flowers entered the game for Altoona and earned the win, allowing two runs over 3.1 innings on four hits and four strikeouts, with Tyler Samaniego picking up the save.

