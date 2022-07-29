ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Centre County, PA

HOMER-CENTER SUPERINTENDENT TO TAKE SAME POSITION IN BALD EAGLE AREA SCHOOL DISTRICT

 2 days ago
BROOKVILLE POLICE CHARGE PUNXSUTAWNEY MAN AFTER POTENTIAL MASS SHOOTING DEFUSED

A crisis delegate, along with the Brookville Borough Police, prevented a potential mass shooting in Jefferson County. ExploreVanango.Com reports on the morning of July 20th the Brookville PD received a call from the Jefferson-Clearfield Crisis Center reporting 30-year-old Christopher R. Strimple of Punxsutawney expressed homicidal Ideation and had the means to cause harm to others at a truck stop in the borough. Through negotiations, authorities secured the weapons in Strimple’s possession and he was involuntary hospitalized for a mental evaluation.
PUNXSUTAWNEY, PA
CURVE BREAKS THREE-GAME LOSING SKID WITH WIN OVER BOWIE

Jared Triolo hit his fifth home run of the season to help the Altoona Curve break out of a three-game losing streak with a 6-4 win over the Bowie Baysox. Triolo started with a single and then scored on an RBI from Andres Alvarez, with his homer coming in the second inning. Starting Pitcher Kyle Nicolas gave up two runs in three and two-thirds innings, getting a no-decision. J.C. Flowers entered the game for Altoona and earned the win, allowing two runs over 3.1 innings on four hits and four strikeouts, with Tyler Samaniego picking up the save.
ALTOONA, PA

