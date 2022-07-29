Royersford EMS Teams to Help Train Nursing Students

WILMINGTON, DE — ChristianaCare has been rated as a Best Hospital by U.S. News & World Report in its 2022-23 annual rankings. ChristianaCare was ranked No. 42 in the nation in obstetrics and gynecology. Addtionally, the Wilmington-based health system was also ranked as high-performing in orthopedics, and was ranked the No. 1 hospital in Delaware and the No. 4 hospital in the Philadelphia region.

