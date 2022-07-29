ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Royersford, PA

Royersford EMS Teams to Help Train Nursing Students

By Joe Zlomek
sanatogapost.com
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
sanatogapost.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
ems1.com

Pa. county emergency responders fear loss of ALS services

PARKESBURG, Pa. — Western Chester County first responders gathered last week to discuss the impending emergency crisis stemming from Tower Health's recent decision to suspend advanced life support from the region with the closure of Medic 93, effective Sept. 1. "This is a crisis," Chief Brian Gathercole of the...
CHESTER COUNTY, PA
sanatogapost.com

Area Non-Profits Share in PPL Foundation Grants

ALLENTOWN PA – Five non-profit organizations that serve western Montgomery, eastern Berks, and northern Chester counties were named among 97 recipients of sustaining grants totaling $450,000, reported Thursday (July 28, 2022) by PPL Foundation, the Allentown-based charitable arm of regional energy producer PPL Corporation. Among grant winners were the...
ALLENTOWN, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Spring City, PA
City
Royersford, PA
MyChesCo

PECO Energy Reducing U.S. 30 to One Lane for Utility Construction

KING OF PRUSSIA, PA — PECO Energy will reduce U.S. 30 (Lancaster Avenue) to a single lane in each direction between Bryn Mawr Avenue and Pennswood Road in Lower Merion Township, Montgomery County, and Haverford Township, Delaware County, beginning Tuesday, August 2, for utility construction, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced. The closures will be in place Mondays through Fridays from 9:00 AM to 3:00 PM through Friday, August 26.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nursing Care#Alvernia University#Royersford Ems Teams#Friendship Ambulance#Green St
MyChesCo

ChristianaCare Ranked No. 1 Hospital in Delaware, No. 4 Hospital in Philadelphia Region

WILMINGTON, DE — ChristianaCare has been rated as a Best Hospital by U.S. News & World Report in its 2022-23 annual rankings. ChristianaCare was ranked No. 42 in the nation in obstetrics and gynecology. Addtionally, the Wilmington-based health system was also ranked as high-performing in orthopedics, and was ranked the No. 1 hospital in Delaware and the No. 4 hospital in the Philadelphia region.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
MyChesCo

Work Underway on I-95 in Delaware County; Drivers Should Use Alternative Routes if Possible

DELAWARE COUNTY, PA — Single and double lane closures are scheduled at night next week on Interstate 95 in Delaware County between the Route 352/Route 320 (Exit 6) and Philadelphia International Airport (Exit 12) interchanges for milling, patching and bridge repair under a project to rehabilitate pavement and repair 15 structures on more than 11 miles of the interstate in Lower Chichester, Upper Chichester, Chester, Ridley and Tinicum townships, the City of Chester and Upland and Ridley Park boroughs, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced.
DELAWARE COUNTY, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health Services
WFMZ-TV Online

Openings and Closings: Business happenings around the region

From new apartments being approved to restaurants reopening and ready to serve, here's your weekly look at what's happening with businesses in your neighborhood. ANR DEVELOPMENT APARTMENTS: 34-42 S. Sixth St., Easton. Despite some neighbors who say a proposed development is out of character with their "Dutchtown" neighborhood, Easton City...
EASTON, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Triple shooting in Spring Township has residents concerned

SPRING TWP., Pa. - Authorities are asking for the public's help in a shooting investigation in Spring Township. A confrontation in a parking lot at the Springwood Garden Apartments led to three men being shot around 8 p.m. Thursday, police said in a news release Friday. Two of the men...
SPRING TOWNSHIP, PA
MyChesCo

Catholic Charities Appeal Board of Directors Welcomes New President

PHILADELPHIA, PA — The Catholic Charities Appeal (CCA) is the Archdiocese of Philadelphia’s largest single fundraising initiative. It benefits hundreds of thousands of in need and vulnerable individuals throughout the five-county region regardless of their faith tradition through the charitable ministries of the Archdiocese. CCA this week announced...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
LehighValleyLive.com

1 killed, 1 flown for treatment in crash that closed Pa. Turnpike Northeast Extension

One motorist was killed and another was flown by medical helicopter for treatment after a six-vehicle wreck Friday evening involving a tractor-trailer that jackknifed and partially crashed through the concrete center median, according to Pennsylvania State Police. The collisions occurred about 5:30 p.m. on the Pennsylvania Turnpike Northeast Extension (Interstate...
CARBON COUNTY, PA
MyChesCo

PennDOT Begins Pipe Repair on Eastbound 422 in Montgomery County

LOWER POTTSGROVE TWP, PA — Eastbound U.S. 422 motorists will encounter a right lane closure between the Sanatoga and Armand Hammer Boulevard interchanges beginning Wednesday, August 3, for pipe repair under a project to replace the structures that carry Park Road and Pleasantview Road over the expressway in Lower Pottsgrove Township, Montgomery County, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced. The lane closure will be in place weekdays from 3:00 AM to 2:00 PM through Friday, August 12.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, PA
MyChesCo

CHA Celebrates 10 Years of Helping Residents Lose Weight, Lower Blood Pressure and Reduce Cardiovascular Risk

CHESTER, PA — The Chester Housing Authority (CHA) is celebrating the 10-year anniversary of its ANUME (A-NU-ME) program. Through food shopping and cooking education, diet, group exercise, gardening, and group support, the ANUME program helps residents attend activities to help control their weight, reduce blood pressure, and lower cardiovascular risk.
CHESTER, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy