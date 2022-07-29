Royersford EMS Teams to Help Train Nursing Students

sanatogapost.com
Five places in Pennsylvania that are considered to be haunted and where to find themJoe MertensPennsylvania State
This Pennsylvania Deli was just Named One of the Best in the United StatesTravel MavenPhiladelphia, PA
Opinion: MLB Network Made More Errors Than Phillies Behind Awful QuartetIBWAAPhiladelphia, PA
Jennifer Hudson & Common? The Two Reportedly Seen Out on a Date In PhillySoul Screwed SeriesPhiladelphia, PA
A Philadelphia Public Bus Driver Vanished One Day After WorkThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedPhiladelphia, PA
PARKESBURG, Pa. — Western Chester County first responders gathered last week to discuss the impending emergency crisis stemming from Tower Health's recent decision to suspend advanced life support from the region with the closure of Medic 93, effective Sept. 1. "This is a crisis," Chief Brian Gathercole of the...
Mercury
Western Chester County emergency responders ‘fear’ loss of advanced life support services with loss of Medic 93
PARKESBURG — Western Chester County first responders gathered last week to discuss the impending emergency crisis stemming from Tower Health’s recent decision to suspend advanced life support from the region with the closure of Medic 93, effective Sept. 1. “This is a crisis,” Chief Brian Gathercole of the...
Downingtown church builds "The Well" to nourish community
An old funeral home has been given new life as a center for education, recovery services, and transitional housing.
Area Non-Profits Share in PPL Foundation Grants
ALLENTOWN PA – Five non-profit organizations that serve western Montgomery, eastern Berks, and northern Chester counties were named among 97 recipients of sustaining grants totaling $450,000, reported Thursday (July 28, 2022) by PPL Foundation, the Allentown-based charitable arm of regional energy producer PPL Corporation. Among grant winners were the...
Mercury
Town hall topics in Chester County: Rising inflation, recovery from historic floods
EASTTOWN — Inflation is rising. During this last year, the energy index rose 41.6 percent, the U.S. Department of Labor reported in June. The gasoline index increased 59.9 percent during this same span, the largest 12-month increase in that index since March 1980. Also in June, the U.S. inflation...
PECO Energy Reducing U.S. 30 to One Lane for Utility Construction
KING OF PRUSSIA, PA — PECO Energy will reduce U.S. 30 (Lancaster Avenue) to a single lane in each direction between Bryn Mawr Avenue and Pennswood Road in Lower Merion Township, Montgomery County, and Haverford Township, Delaware County, beginning Tuesday, August 2, for utility construction, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced. The closures will be in place Mondays through Fridays from 9:00 AM to 3:00 PM through Friday, August 26.
BET
‘A Disappointment’: Temple University Hires Workers To Help Clean After Students Reportedly Dumped Trash
Temple University is responding to complaints from North Philadelphia residents who claim students left piles of garbage after moving in and out of their off-campus apartments. The institution, which boasts a slew of famous alums, including Tamron Hall, Jesse Williams, and Jill Scott, sent out dozens of crew members to...
Best Hospitals In Pennsylvania Ranked In Newly Released Report
US News & World Report has released its annual rankings of the best hospitals in Pennsylvania. At the very top are Penn Presbyterian in Philadelphia and UPMC Presbyterian Shadyside in Pittsburgh. Penn Presbyterian was nationally ranked in 12 specialties while UPMC Presbyterian Shadyside was nationally ranked in nine specialties. Two...
Saunders House to Pay $819,640 for Providing Unnecessary Rehabilitation Therapy
PHILADELPHIA, PA — United States Attorney Jacqueline C. Romero announced that Old Man’s Home of Philadelphia d/b/a Saunders House will pay $819,640 to settle claims that the skilled nursing facility provided medically unnecessary rehabilitation therapy to residents to maximize revenue, and without prioritizing clinical needs. Saunders House is located in Wynnewood, PA.
ChristianaCare Ranked No. 1 Hospital in Delaware, No. 4 Hospital in Philadelphia Region
WILMINGTON, DE — ChristianaCare has been rated as a Best Hospital by U.S. News & World Report in its 2022-23 annual rankings. ChristianaCare was ranked No. 42 in the nation in obstetrics and gynecology. Addtionally, the Wilmington-based health system was also ranked as high-performing in orthopedics, and was ranked the No. 1 hospital in Delaware and the No. 4 hospital in the Philadelphia region.
Work Underway on I-95 in Delaware County; Drivers Should Use Alternative Routes if Possible
DELAWARE COUNTY, PA — Single and double lane closures are scheduled at night next week on Interstate 95 in Delaware County between the Route 352/Route 320 (Exit 6) and Philadelphia International Airport (Exit 12) interchanges for milling, patching and bridge repair under a project to rehabilitate pavement and repair 15 structures on more than 11 miles of the interstate in Lower Chichester, Upper Chichester, Chester, Ridley and Tinicum townships, the City of Chester and Upland and Ridley Park boroughs, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced.
Area Pet Rescue Welcomes Beagles Liberated from Virginia Breeding, Research Facility
Brandywine Valley SPCA in West Chester is the first in the region to step up and help some of the thousands of beagles that were rescued from an Envigo breeding and research facility in Central Virginia earlier this month, writes John McDevitt for KYW Newsradio. The Humane Society of the...
WFMZ-TV Online
Openings and Closings: Business happenings around the region
From new apartments being approved to restaurants reopening and ready to serve, here's your weekly look at what's happening with businesses in your neighborhood. ANR DEVELOPMENT APARTMENTS: 34-42 S. Sixth St., Easton. Despite some neighbors who say a proposed development is out of character with their "Dutchtown" neighborhood, Easton City...
WFMZ-TV Online
Triple shooting in Spring Township has residents concerned
SPRING TWP., Pa. - Authorities are asking for the public's help in a shooting investigation in Spring Township. A confrontation in a parking lot at the Springwood Garden Apartments led to three men being shot around 8 p.m. Thursday, police said in a news release Friday. Two of the men...
Catholic Charities Appeal Board of Directors Welcomes New President
PHILADELPHIA, PA — The Catholic Charities Appeal (CCA) is the Archdiocese of Philadelphia’s largest single fundraising initiative. It benefits hundreds of thousands of in need and vulnerable individuals throughout the five-county region regardless of their faith tradition through the charitable ministries of the Archdiocese. CCA this week announced...
1 killed, 1 flown for treatment in crash that closed Pa. Turnpike Northeast Extension
One motorist was killed and another was flown by medical helicopter for treatment after a six-vehicle wreck Friday evening involving a tractor-trailer that jackknifed and partially crashed through the concrete center median, according to Pennsylvania State Police. The collisions occurred about 5:30 p.m. on the Pennsylvania Turnpike Northeast Extension (Interstate...
PennDOT Begins Pipe Repair on Eastbound 422 in Montgomery County
LOWER POTTSGROVE TWP, PA — Eastbound U.S. 422 motorists will encounter a right lane closure between the Sanatoga and Armand Hammer Boulevard interchanges beginning Wednesday, August 3, for pipe repair under a project to replace the structures that carry Park Road and Pleasantview Road over the expressway in Lower Pottsgrove Township, Montgomery County, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced. The lane closure will be in place weekdays from 3:00 AM to 2:00 PM through Friday, August 12.
Chester County History Center’s Calendar Boasts Jam-Packed August
The Chester County History Center has a packed calendar of events in August that are sure to inform and fascinate participants:. County Government Records in Genealogical Research. Thursday, Aug. 4 at 12 PM. “My ancestors were from Chester County, what records do you have?” “Do you have birth records?” “When...
Construction Begins Thursday on Intersection Safety Project in Penndel Borough, Bucks County
PENNDEL, PA — The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced that construction will begin on Thursday, August 4, on a project to enhance safety and improve travel through the Business U.S. 1 (Lincoln Highway) and Hulmeville Avenue Intersection in Penndel Borough, Bucks County. Under this project, PennDOT states that...
CHA Celebrates 10 Years of Helping Residents Lose Weight, Lower Blood Pressure and Reduce Cardiovascular Risk
CHESTER, PA — The Chester Housing Authority (CHA) is celebrating the 10-year anniversary of its ANUME (A-NU-ME) program. Through food shopping and cooking education, diet, group exercise, gardening, and group support, the ANUME program helps residents attend activities to help control their weight, reduce blood pressure, and lower cardiovascular risk.
