PERSON INVOLVED IN DRUG BUST LAST YEAR TO ENTER PLEAS TODAY

Three Arrested in Jackson Drug Raids
The Jackson Police Department Special Enforcement Unit recently concluded a three-month investigation regarding the sale of cocaine and heroin, resulting in the arrests of three Jackson residents. The investigation revealed both Franklyn Baptiste, age 54 of Jackson and Daniel Meadows, age 38 of Jackson were distributing both crack cocaine and...
Jackson Police Arrest Crack and Heroin Dealers, Weed Grower
JACKSON TOWNSHIP, NJ – Two suspected crack dealers have been arrested for dealing drugs in...
Police search for 4 wanted on warrants in Somerset County
SOMERSET COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ)– Authorities in Somerset County are looking for four people who are wanted on warrants as of July 29. Somerset County Department of Emergency Services along with the Somerset County PA Sheriff’s Office are searching for the following four people: Amanda Gindlesperger, 39, of Somerset area — wanted for false identification to law enforcement officer […]
34-Year-Old Faces up to 40 Years in Prison for Drug Conspiracy
PITTSBURGH, PA — A former Pittsburgh resident pleaded guilty in federal court on July 22, 2022, to violating the federal narcotics laws, United States Attorney Cindy K. Chung announced. Ronald Lewis III, 34, formerly of the City’s East Hills neighborhood, pleaded guilty to conspiracy to distribute 28 grams or...
Mercer man accused of shooting up home while hunting groundhogs
Actor Bill Murray got lots of laughs when he destroyed a golf course hunting for gophers in the movie “Caddyshack”. But the damage done to a Mercer County home, allegedly by a man hunting groundhogs, was no laughing matter to the Pittsburgh couple that owns the house. Cody...
Burglar makes off with guns, air conditioner in Clearfield
CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — State police are searching for answers after an unknown person(s) broke into a storage unit in Boggs Township. Between July 4 and 18, a storage unit along the 3700 block of Philipsburg Bigler Highway was broken into, according to police. Several guns, various tools, an air conditioner and a cooler […]
Motorcyclist Injured in Center Township Crash
A motorcyclist was flown to a local hospital following a crash that occurred late last week in Center Township. According to State Police, 34-year-old Jay Vinroe of Butler was riding his motorcycle on West Brewster Road just after 9pm on Thursday (July 28th) when he struck a deer that was on the road.
Man convicted in plot to kill Hermitage doctor facing 13 charges in police shooting
A man convicted in the murder-for-hire case of a Mercer County doctor is back behind bars accused of shooting a Pennsylvania State Police officer. Damian Bradford,41, of Pittsburgh was arrested after allegedly shooting a trooper in the leg during a struggle at a convenience store in Aliquippa. Bradford faces 13...
$20k Stolen from Franklin Couple’s Bank Account
SANDYCREEK TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Franklin-based State Police say an investigation is underway into the theft of $20,000.00 from a Franklin couple’s bank account. According to a release issued on Saturday, troopers were dispatched to a Washington Boulevard residence on June 27 for a report of a theft.
BROOKVILLE POLICE CHARGE PUNXSUTAWNEY MAN AFTER POTENTIAL MASS SHOOTING DEFUSED
A crisis delegate, along with the Brookville Borough Police, prevented a potential mass shooting in Jefferson County. ExploreVanango.Com reports on the morning of July 20th the Brookville PD received a call from the Jefferson-Clearfield Crisis Center reporting 30-year-old Christopher R. Strimple of Punxsutawney expressed homicidal Ideation and had the means to cause harm to others at a truck stop in the borough. Through negotiations, authorities secured the weapons in Strimple’s possession and he was involuntary hospitalized for a mental evaluation.
Oil Woman Faces Felony Firearms Charges in Gun Purchasing Scheme
SANDYCREEK TWP., Pa. (EYT) – An Oil City woman is facing felony firearm charges after it was allegedly discovered she bought seven firearms, and they ultimately ended up in the hands of an Ohio man who was not permitted to own a gun. According to court documents, Erie-based State...
Redbank Valley School Board Member Found Guilty of Criminal Mischief
PORTER TWP., Pa. (EYT) – A Redbank Valley School Board member was found guilty on Wednesday of criminal mischief for reportedly damaging a man’s four-wheeler. According to court documents, Clarion-based State Police on June 9, 2022, filed the following summary charge against 57-year-old Dee Monroe Bell, of New Bethlehem, in Magisterial District Judge Jeffrey C. Miller’s office:
Man charged in shooting Pa. state trooper previously pleaded guilty in murder-for-hire plot
ALIQUIPPA, Pa. — Pittsburgh's Action News 4 has learned 41-year-old Damian Bradford, the man charged inthe shooting of a state police trooper at an Aliquippa mini-mart, is the same Damian Bradford who previously pleaded guilty in a murder-for-hire plot that took the life of a local doctor. Watch the...
North Huntingdon man charged with assault after police standoff
A 42-year-old North Huntingdon man fired 15-to-20 gunshots inside his house when police arrived Thursday to check on his welfare, leading to a six-hour standoff that ended peacefully, according to the criminal complaint filed in the case. Two North Huntingdon police officers said a gunshot was fired when they approached...
Two Area Residents Face Charges for Putting Trash in Victim’s Dumpster
SUGARCREEK BOROUGH, Pa. (EYT) – Two area residents are facing criminal charges for allegedly putting trash in a victim’s dumpster without permission. Court documents indicate the Sugarcreek Borough Police Department filed criminal charges against 32-year-old Jennifer Ashley Free, of Greenville, and 34-year-old Andrew Brooks Carner, of Sandy Lake, on Thursday, July 28, in Magisterial District Judge Patrick E. Lowrey’s office.
Man accused of abandoning stolen Tesla in Westmoreland County and breaking into rental property
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A Maryland man is accused of abandoning a stolen Tesla in Westmoreland County and breaking into a vacation rental property in the area. State police said a Washington, D.C. man contacted them about his stolen car. The missing 2020 Tesla 3 was found, thanks to an app, near the intersection of Route 31 and Hellein School Road in Donegal. As a trooper was reporting that he found the stolen car, a woman ran from a rental property not far away. According to court records, the woman claimed as she and her children were entering the rental property, John Barilovits emerged from the bathroom acting strangely. The woman grabbed her children and ran out away. None of them were injured.Investigators said the trooper ran to confront Barilovits, who was walking down Route 31. Police said he threw a plastic cup at the trooper while pulling out a stun gun. State police said the trooper got a hold of Barilovits before he could use the stun gun and he was arrested.Barilovits is in the Westmoreland County jail. He is facing multiple charges.
Clarion County Man Killed in UTV Crash in Strattanville
STRATTANVILLE, Pa. (EYT) – A Clarion County man was killed in a side-by-side accident that happened early Saturday morning. The victim of the deadly UTV crash is 23-year-old Dyllan Marquis Rhoads, of Limestone. The accident occurred around 4:07 a.m. on Saturday, July 30, on Southern Avenue in Strattanville. Clarion...
Man flown to hospital after hitting deer with motorcycle in Butler County
CENTER TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A man was flown to a hospital after he hit a deer while driving his motorcycle in Butler County. According to Pennsylvania State Police, 34-year-old Jay Vinroe was driving eastbound on W. Brewster Road in Center Township around 9:19 p.m. on July 28 when he hit the deer.
Arrest warrants issued after police find thousands of bags of heroin, fentanyl in Rankin apartment
RANKIN, Pa. — Arrest warrants have been issued for two men after police executed a search warrant in the Palisades Plaza in Rankin. The Allegheny County District Attorney Narcotics Enforcement Team launched an undercover investigation into alleged drug trafficking taking place in and around the Palisades Plaza two months ago.
Missing Philipsburg man located and safe, officials say
Police said the missing man was last seen on the 700 block of North Front Street late Friday night.
