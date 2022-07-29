PERSON INVOLVED IN DRUG BUST LAST YEAR TO ENTER PLEAS TODAY

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A Maryland man is accused of abandoning a stolen Tesla in Westmoreland County and breaking into a vacation rental property in the area. State police said a Washington, D.C. man contacted them about his stolen car. The missing 2020 Tesla 3 was found, thanks to an app, near the intersection of Route 31 and Hellein School Road in Donegal. As a trooper was reporting that he found the stolen car, a woman ran from a rental property not far away. According to court records, the woman claimed as she and her children were entering the rental property, John Barilovits emerged from the bathroom acting strangely. The woman grabbed her children and ran out away. None of them were injured.Investigators said the trooper ran to confront Barilovits, who was walking down Route 31. Police said he threw a plastic cup at the trooper while pulling out a stun gun. State police said the trooper got a hold of Barilovits before he could use the stun gun and he was arrested.Barilovits is in the Westmoreland County jail. He is facing multiple charges.

WESTMORELAND COUNTY, PA ・ 2 DAYS AGO